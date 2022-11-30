Girls hoops: A closer look at the Capital City's teams

It's shaping up to be a banner year for girls basketball in Lincoln, with state title contenders all over town and some of the best talent in the state spread among the city's programs.

Here's a team-by-team breakdown.

Lincoln East

Coach: Alex McCleary.

Last season's record: 14-11.

Key returners: Lillie Shaw, 5-6, sr., G; Ellie Bovaird, 5-9, sr., G/F; Kaylee Denker, 6-1, sr., F; Keaton Musiel, 5-9, jr., G/F; Regan Barnard, 5-6, jr., G; Shandy Faalii, 5-8, jr., G/F; Suzie Bovaird, 5-8, sr., G/F; Madi Adams, 5-10, jr., F.

Outlook: The Spartans return four starters and four other letterwinners from a team that registered wins against state tournament squads Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln High and Bellevue West last season. East will be a bit shorthanded while Keaton Musiel recovers from an offseason knee injury, but there's hope the junior forward can return later in the year.

Lincoln High

Coach: Dominique Kelley.

Last season's record: 22-3.

Key returners: Dyvine Harris, 5-4, sr., G; Briauna Robinson, 5-8, sr., G/F; Nyawarga Jock, 5-7, sr., G; Kiana Wiley, 5-8, sr., G/F; Jailynn Brill, 6-3, sr., F.

Outlook: The Links ended one long streak last season, getting their first state tournament win since 2000. This season, the pieces are in place to break another long drought. Four starters, including Northern Iowa recruit Briauna Robinson, return for coach Dominique Kelley as Lincoln High begins its quest for its first state championship game appearance since 1992. In a loaded Class A, the Links have the talent to match up with anyone.

Lincoln North Star

Coach: Tommy Johnson.

Last season's record: 5-19.

Key returners: Sarah Gatwech, 6-0, so., G; MiKayla Ray, 5-9, sr., C; Joes Lado-Andrea, 5-7, sr., G; Greta Zastrow, 5-7, sr., G; Brooke Plahn, 6-0, so., C.

Outlook: Sophomore Sarah Gatwech was a third-team all-city selection last season after averaging 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. That's a good building block for second-year coach Tommy Johnson, who also returns starter MiKayla Ray, along with three other letterwinners from last season.

Lincoln Northeast

Coach: Charity Iromuanya.

Last season's record: 15-9.

Key returners: Jaeden Webb, 5-9, sr., G; Doneelah Washington, 6-1, jr., C; Yelaniya Bradley, 5-5, jr., G; Serena Heeren, 6-0, jr., C; Khadijah Phillips, 5-7, jr., G.; Monica Guiterrez, 5-6, sr., G; Jayla Merrill, 5-5, so., G; Kiara Phillips, 5-8, jr., G.

Outlook: The Rockets could be surprise contenders in Class A. Four starters return from a team that went 15-9 last season, with seven losses to state tournament teams, including Lincoln High in the A-3 district final. Doneelah Washington gives Northeast an all-state-caliber player in the front court.

Lincoln Pius X

Coach: Ryan Psota.

Last season's record: 19-7.

Key returners: Adison Markowski, 5-9, sr., G; Lily Hodge, 5-5, sr., G; Sara Iburg, 5-10, jr., G; Madelyn Navrkal, 5-10, sr., F; MaKenna Lesink, 5-9, sr., G; Ellie Wells, 6-1, so., F; Keeleigh Knobbe, 5-11, so., G; Brynn Sebek, 5-6, jr., G; Sidda Hagedorn, 5-10, jr., F.

Outlook: Ten of Pius X's top 12 players from last season's state tournament team return, and the Bolts add talented freshman Ava Markowski and Bishop Neumann transfer Elsa Vedral to the mix. Coach Ryan Psota has a deep, experienced squad that is well-versed in what it takes to succeed in the postseason. The Bolts will once again be in contention for a state title.

Lincoln Southeast

Coach: Isaiah Dell.

Last season's record: 10-13.

Key returners: Anna Long, 5-0, sr., F; Kya Branch, 5-7, jr., G; Nyaluak Dak, 6-2, jr., F; Samantha Searcey, 5-5, jr., G; Catrice Olds, 5-9, jr., F; Kaitlyn Freudenberg, 5-9, so., G/F; Mira Hesse, 5-8, jr., F.

Outlook: The entire starting lineup returns for the Knights, who improved from 4-16 in 2020-21 to 10-13 last season. More steps forward could be ahead, with just one senior, forward Anna Long, on this year's roster.

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Tim Barada.

Last season's record: 21-6, Class A runner-up.

Key returners: Brinly Christensen, 6-0, sr., F; Aniya Seymore, 5-6, sr., G; Emma Dostal, 5-5, so., G; Hayden Rathe, 5-6, so., G.

Outlook: The Silver Hawks took a major hit when junior point guard Kennadi Williams was lost for the season because of a knee injury, but there is still talent in Nebraska-Kearney hoops recruit Brinly Christensen and Illinois State soccer recruit Aniya Seymore as returning starters. How quickly Southwest's younger players can fill roles around those two could determine the direction of the season.

Lincoln Christian

Coach: Scott Klein.

Last season's record: 9-15.

Key returners: Kena Ailes, 6-0, so., F/C; Ashlyn Ailes, 5-9, sr., G; Lauren Swan, 5-11, sr., F; Mattie Harms, 5-11, sr., F; Annie Hueser, 5-7, jr., G; Amelia Hohlen, 5-5, jr., G; Anna Hohlen, 5-5, jr., G.

Outlook: Four starters return for a Crusader squad that went 6-6 to end last season after a 3-9 start. Christian has good depth for second-year coach Scott Klein, including sophomore Kena Ailes, who was a double-figure scorer last season.

Lincoln Lutheran

Coach: Benjamin Smith.

Last season's record: 24-4, Class C-1 runner-up.

Key returners: Abby Wachal, 5-10, sr., G; Elsa Meyer, 5-10, sr., G; Jenna Luebbe, 5-8, jr., G; Jamison Wahl, 5-9, sr., F; Erika Young, 6-0, sr., G; Sophie Wohlgemuth, 5-9, jr., F; Jordan Ernstmeyer, 5-11, sr., F; Ava Stroud, 6-1, jr., C.

Outlook: It's a season of change for last season's Class C-1 runner-up as Benjamin Smith takes over head coaching duties for Wade Coulter, and the Warriors return just two starters. However, many of the girls on Lutheran's roster played roles in the Warriors' unbeaten state championship volleyball season, so expectations remain high.

Parkview Christian

Coach: Vince Henzel.

Last season's record: 17-9.

Key returners: Jada Smith, 5-10, jr., F; Angel Chumber, 5-7, sr., G; Priscilla Cabrales, 5-4, jr., G; Nyaboth Lual, 5-9, so., G.

Outlook: After coming within an eyelash of the program's first state tournament appearance last season, Parkview Christian could be in a position to take the next step. The Patriots return a pair of starters in Jada Smith and Angel Chumber and add a number of players from a junior varsity team that last season picked up wins against Seward, Crete and Tekamah-Herman.

College View Academy

Did not return preseason information.