Girls hoops: A closer look at the 11 Capital City teams and a key question for each

In our team-by-team look at the 11 girls basketball teams in the city, we pose a question for each program.
Who is ready to elevate their game to the next level? Which teams are on the cusp of postseason lore? And, who needs reload this winter?
Asked and answered. Get ready for the season with us.
Christian
Coach: Britt Ehlers.
Last season: 11-11.
Returning starters: Emerson Crist, G, sr.; Ashlynn Ailes, G, jr.; Faith McCullough, C, sr.
Key question: What impact will the reinforcements make? In addition to six returning letterwinners, the Crusaders will welcome back senior guard Addie Ehlers, who tore her ACL in the first game last season. Lincoln Christian also will have 6-foot-4 Jenna Wiltfong, who didn't play as a junior, to pair with the 6-3 McCullough. The added depth should go a long way for Christian.
College View
Coach: Brittney Needles.
Last season: 3-16.
(Preseason information not submitted)
East
Coach: Dennis Prichard.
Last season: 13-10 (Class A state tournament first round).
Returning starters: Matalynn Campbell, G, sr.
Key question: Will the Spartans change their style? Whether it's utilizing front-court size four seasons ago or using a smaller lineup to hound teams defensively over the past three seasons, Prichard does a good job playing to his players' strengths. If East doesn't have the personnel to pressure and trap full court for 32 minutes, we may see the Spartans looking for other ways to win games.
Lincoln High
Coach: Dominique Kelley.
Last season: 13-8.
Returning starters: J'unti Franklin, G, sr.; Brianna Robinson, G, jr.; Kiana Wiley, G, jr.; Nyawarga Jock, G, jr.
Key question: Are the Links ready for the next step? The next step is a state tournament berth for a team that's been close the past two seasons. Replacing Super-Stater Kaysia Woods will not be easy, but the Links return a talented group of guards led by Franklin (9.5 ppg last season), Robinson (6.0) and Wiley (12.5), and Lincoln North Star transfer Dyvine Harris gives the team a strong ballhandler.
Lutheran
Coach: Wade Coulter.
Last season: 21-3 (Class C-1 state tournament third place).
Returning starters: Shanae Bergt, G, sr.; Katelynn Oxley, F, sr.; Abby Wachal, F, jr.; Raegan Holle, G, sr.
Key question: Can the Warriors keep the good vibes rolling? They won a school-record 21 games last year and placed third in the state tournament, and many of the players just led the Warriors to a state volleyball title. Lutheran's rotation can run about 10 deep and the defense is tough, but so is the schedule, so the Warriors will have to work hard for another deep run.
Pius X
Coach: Ryan Psota.
Last season: 25-0 (Class A state champion).
Returning starters: Adison Markowski, G, jr.; Charlee Hagedorn, G/F, sr.
Key question: How do the Thunderbolts go about replacing Alexis Markowski and Jillian Aschoff? Markowski was the most dominating player in the state last season, and Aschoff ran the offense with great success. Junior Lily Hodge is expected to step in at point, and Adison Markowski and Hagedorn are expected to carry the offense. Yes, the Bolts have big shoes to fill, but there remains a lot of depth in the program.
North Star
Coach: Tommy Johnson.
Last season: 11-10.
Returning starters: None.
Key question: What kind of growth will the Navigators show over the course of the season? North Star is breaking in five new starters, which will likely lead to some growing pains in Class A. Juniors Greta Zastrow and MiKayla Ray, senior Morgan Blayney and sophomore Piper Ruhl will be looked at to help rebuild the program.
Northeast
Coach: Charity Iromuanya.
Last season: 8-12.
Returning starters: Doneelah Washington, C, so.; Serena Heeren, F, so.; Nyathak Gatluak, G, sr.; Monica Gutierrez, G, jr.
Key question: What kind of leaps will the sophomores make? Washington averaged 12.6 points and 12 rebounds per game last year and was one of the top freshmen in Class A. Heeren, a 6-foot athlete, showed great potential, too. If those two take the next step, the Rockets have a chance to make some noise, especially with the addition of Lincoln High transfer point guard Yelaniya Bradley running the offense.
Parkview Christian
Coach: Vince Henzel.
Last season: 9-14.
Returning starters: Anessa Anderson, G, sr.; Jada Smith, F, so.; Angel Chumber, G, jr.
Key question: Is this Parkview's best team in recent seasons? Anderson is a three-year starter and Smith can stretch the floor. The Patriots also will get a boost in the paint with the addition of 6-4 senior Kerolene Dos Santos.
Southeast
Coach: Isaiah Dell.
Last season: 4-20.
Returning starters: Kya Branch, G, so.; Nyaluak Dak, F, so.; Tayah Ryan, G, sr.; Samantha Searcey, G, so.
Key question: What kind of strides have the young players made? Dell continues to build the program, and he's got a nice foundation to work with. Dak, Searcey and Branch each started as freshmen last season, with Dak leading the team in scoring (8.8 ppg) and rebounds (6.5 rpg). With 10 returning letterwinners, the Knights are primed to win some more games this year.
Southwest
Coach: Tim Barada.
Last season: 19-3 (Class A state tournament first round).
Returning starters: Kennadi Williams, G, so; Freddie Wallace, F, sr.
Key question: Can the Silver Hawks' offense match their defense? First-year head coach Barada was in charge of Southwest's defensive schemes as an assistant, so don't expect the Hawks to look different defensively. Southwest will look for players to step up offensively. There may not be a volume scorer on the roster, but LSW has multiple players capable of contributing in the scoring column.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.
