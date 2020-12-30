Girls HAC roundup: Strong defensive effort lifts No. 3 Southwest into semifinals

Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest used a strong defensive effort to defeat No. 9 Kearney 43-30 in the Heartland Athletic Conference girls quarterfinals Wednesday at Southwest High School.

Southwest (4-0) held the Bearcats (4-2) to five third-quarter points while extending a four-point halftime lead to 11.

Senior Skylar Pieper led the Silver Hawks with 15 points while Katie Carpenter added seven.

Southwest will play No. 2 Fremont at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln East.

Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43: Second-ranked Fremont outscored North Star (3-2) 17-6 in the third quarter to pull away in Fremont.

Fremont's Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 18 points; she went 4-for-9 on three-pointers as the Tigers (7-1) finished 9-for-22 from beyond the arc.

North Star's Abby Krieser had 13 points and Sammy Leu eight.

Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29: Nebraska recruit Alexis Markowski poured in 22 points and top-ranked Lincoln Pius X advanced to the HAC semifinals.

Jillian Aschoff had 12 points and Mariam Miller chipped in eight for the Thunderbolts (4-0).