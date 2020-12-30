 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls HAC roundup: Strong defensive effort lifts No. 3 Southwest into semifinals
View Comments

Girls HAC roundup: Strong defensive effort lifts No. 3 Southwest into semifinals

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest used a strong defensive effort to defeat No. 9 Kearney 43-30 in the Heartland Athletic Conference girls quarterfinals Wednesday at Southwest High School.

Southwest (4-0) held the Bearcats (4-2) to five third-quarter points while extending a four-point halftime lead to 11.

Senior Skylar Pieper led the Silver Hawks with 15 points while Katie Carpenter added seven.

Southwest will play No. 2 Fremont at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln East.

Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43: Second-ranked Fremont outscored North Star (3-2) 17-6 in the third quarter to pull away in Fremont.

Fremont's Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 18 points; she went 4-for-9 on three-pointers as the Tigers (7-1) finished 9-for-22 from beyond the arc.

North Star's Abby Krieser had 13 points and Sammy Leu eight.

Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29: Nebraska recruit Alexis Markowski poured in 22 points and top-ranked Lincoln Pius X advanced to the HAC semifinals.

Jillian Aschoff had 12 points and Mariam Miller chipped in eight for the Thunderbolts (4-0).

The victory sets up a Class A state final rematch with No. 7 Lincoln East at noon Thursday.

Columbus 44, Lincoln Northeast 38: Columbus avenged a regular-season loss to Northeast by two factors. The Discoverers lost 41-21 eight days ago to the Rockets by shooting 9-for-43 from the floor.

Columbus made seven three-pointers Wednesday and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds in the winning effort. Tayler Braun led Columbus with 13 points, while A'iyana Jones led Northeast with 11.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: 2019 Class D-2 champions Wynot postgame news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News