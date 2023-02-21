Riley Schwisow scored 14 points and Class B No. 10 Beatrice (16-4) pulled away with a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat No. 8 Norris in the B-1 subdistrict championship game Tuesday in Beatrice.

With 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the fourth, the Titans (15-9) cut a 10-point Beatrice lead to three, but clutch shooting at the free-throw line by Addie Hatcliff and Kiera Busboom helped Beatrice pull away.

It is the sixth consecutive game Schwisow has scored at least 10 points. On Tuesday, she accomplished that by halftime that and helped Beatrice to a 26-17 lead.

Beatrice secured a spot in a Class B district final with the win, while Norris will likely advance to a district final of their own as a wild card.

B-2 at Waverly: The Vikings never wavered on their home court, opening with a 20-8 first-quarter run to take a 71-29 victory over Plattsmouth to advance to the district finals. Parker Christiansen scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the first half to help the Vikings secure a 38-13 lead. Paige Radenslaben added 11 points for the Vikings and Anastyn Harms added 10, along with two of Waverly's six three-pointers.

B-6 at York: No. 10 York started slow, scoring just nine points in the first half, but pulled out a 34-31 victory over Seward. The Bluejays opened with a 9-4 lead and held the Dukes to 2-of-15 shooting in the first half. Seward cut it to a three-point deficit with 18.7 seconds remaining after the Dukes missed 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute. The Dukes advance to a district final, while Seward's season hinges on a possible wild-card berth.

