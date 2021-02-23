Girls district glance: North Star program takes another step forward with long-awaited district win

The Lincoln North Star girls basketball team took another step forward under fifth-year coach Ellen Jorgenson.
The host Navigators defeated Omaha Marian 63-56 in an A-4 girls district semifinal game Tuesday night. It was the team's first district win under Jorgenson, and it's believed to be only the school's second district win all together.
"We celebrated it," Jorgenson said. "This was a chance to make history for kind of the new culture and they had a chance to do that. I think the mood is we're going in ready to put up everything that we've got for Thursday."
North Star will play No. 5 Omaha Central in the district final.
The Navigators bounced back from a tough loss to Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday, racing to a 32-14 halftime lead against Omaha Marian.
Sophomore Sammy Leu led the team with 24 points, but it was her effort on the boards that impressed her coach the most.
"I give her the most credit in that she crashed the boards really well," Jorgenson said. "We were playing a team that was equal in size and if she wasn't getting a rebound, she was getting a hand on it, tipping it to a teammate."
Jorgenson also praised the play of sophomore point guard Dyvine Harris, who held Marian standout Aryannah Harrison to 14 points.
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27: Thirteen players scored for the No. 1 Thunderbolts, including senior Alexis Markowski, who finished with 14 points, all of them coming in the first half.
Junior Lexi Zahourek had 11 points and sophomore Madelyn Navrkal added 10 off the bench for Pius X (21-0), which scored 34 points in the first quarter.
Allie Dietz had seven points for the Packers (2-17).
Millard South 70, Lincoln Southeast 31: Junior Megan Belt hit six three-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead No. 2 Millard South on its home floor in an A-2 semifinal.
Sophomore Khloe Lemon added 15 points, and sophomores Mya Babbitt and Cora Olsen each chipped in 10 for the Patriots.
Senior Brittany Wulf led the Knights (4-16) with 13 points.
Belt scored 13 points in the third quarter to help Millard South (22-1) put the game away.
Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31: The No. 4 Silver Hawks got a pair of 13-point performances from Freddie Wallace and Skylar Pieper in an A-3 semifinal victory at Southwest.
Southwest went on a 28-9 run in the third quarter and held the Wildcats (5-17) to 15 second-half points.
Freshman point guard Kennadi Williams added 12 points for Southwest, which will host Norfolk on Thursday night.
Southwest (18-2) has won 14 straight games.
Papillion-La Vista South 55, Lincoln High 47: The Titans continued their torrid finish to the season, upending the No. 8 Links (13-8) at Lincoln High School.
Papillion-La Vista South (11-11) has won seven straight games and will play at Lincoln East on Thursday.
Kaysia Woods scored 19 points for Lincoln High.