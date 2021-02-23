Girls district glance: North Star program takes another step forward with long-awaited district win

The Lincoln North Star girls basketball team took another step forward under fifth-year coach Ellen Jorgenson.

The host Navigators defeated Omaha Marian 63-56 in an A-4 girls district semifinal game Tuesday night. It was the team's first district win under Jorgenson, and it's believed to be only the school's second district win all together.

"We celebrated it," Jorgenson said. "This was a chance to make history for kind of the new culture and they had a chance to do that. I think the mood is we're going in ready to put up everything that we've got for Thursday."

North Star will play No. 5 Omaha Central in the district final.

The Navigators bounced back from a tough loss to Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday, racing to a 32-14 halftime lead against Omaha Marian.

Sophomore Sammy Leu led the team with 24 points, but it was her effort on the boards that impressed her coach the most.

"I give her the most credit in that she crashed the boards really well," Jorgenson said. "We were playing a team that was equal in size and if she wasn't getting a rebound, she was getting a hand on it, tipping it to a teammate."