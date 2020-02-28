Girls district glance: Meyer reaches 2,000 milestone, lifts Superior into state on last-second bucket

Kalynn Meyer scored the go-ahead basket with 2.1 seconds remaining to lift No. 4 Superior to a 43-41 win against No. 10 North Central in a C2-7 girls district final Friday night in Ord.
In addition to the winning bucket, Meyer surpassed 2,000 career points. The Nebraska volleyball recruit, who had a game-high 21 against North Central (20-5), is at 2,009 for her career.
Meyer became the 12th Nebraska player to reach 2,000 career points, and the first since Jessica Shepard, who finished her prep career in 2015.
The Crusader girls continue to be a steady force, blowing past Louisville to claim its 11th trip to state in the past 12 years.
The Wildcats (21-3) rallied from a three-point deficit after the third quarter to advance to their third straight state tournament.
C1-7 at Fremont: Sidney Swanson scored 17 points and Reece Snodgrass added 16 to lead No. 5 West Point-Beemer to a 47-35 win against No. 8 Milford.
Swanson scored 13 points in the second half for the Cadets (23-5), who held the Eagles to 13 first-half points, including one field goal in the second quarter.
Jayla Policky led Milford (17-7) with 13 points.
West Point-Beemer will be making its second straight trip to state.
C2-2 at Columbus: Senior Alexis Arens scored 12 points to lead No. 2 Crofton (23-3) to a 57-13 win against Freeman (12-11). The Warriors took a 33-8 lead at halftime and got scoring contributions from nine players.
Addison Dorn had seven points for the Falcons.
C2-3 at Aurora: Sophomore point guard Bailey Kissinger scored 17 points and defending state champion and No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) used a fast start to put away Centennial 46-26.
Katie Fehlhafer led the Broncos (16-9) with 10 points.
C2-5 at Logan View: Senior Kaci Day scored 17 points to help lift No. 8 Ponca (21-4) to a 39-37 victory against Lourdes Central Catholic. Day scored 11 of her team's final 17 points to clinch a return trip to Lincoln.
Libby Baumert scored 13 and Gina McGowen added 10 for the Knights (20-6).
D1-5 at Adams Central: Junior Jaycee Widener scored 11 points to push Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) past Diller-Odell 37-27. Senior Avery Johnson added 10 points for the Wolves. Addison Heidemann had a team-high 10 points for the Griffins (13-11).
D2-1 at Hastings: Sophomore Erison Vonderschmidt scored 19 points to lead No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) to a 55-20 win against Wauneta-Palisade (11-15).
Eleven players scored for the Irish, who will be making their ninth straight trip to the state tournament.
Vonderschmidt, an all-stater last year, scored 10 points in the opening quarter.
D2-5 at Fairbury: Annie McCartney scored 12 points, including eight in the second half, as No. 3 Lawrence-Nelson used a smothering defense to pull away for a 43-13 win against Dorchester.
The Raiders (25-1) held the Longhorns to three first-half points. Jacee Zoubek had 10 points for Dorchester (16-9).
Lawrence-Nelson is returning to state for the first time since 2011.
D2-6 at Boone Central: BDS set the tone with defense. Then the Eagles got warm on offense. May Kamler scored 14 points and Regan Alfs added 10 to lift No. 6 BDS (18-5) to a 44-22 win against Stuart.
The Eagles held Stuart (13-10) to two first-quarter points.
Kamler and Alfs combined for three three-pointers and 11 of the Eagles' 13 points in the second quarter.
BDS will be making its fourth state appearance in five years.
D2-7 at Grand Island: Macy Richardson scored 21 points as No. 8 Sterling rallied for a 39-35 win against Anselmo-Merna (14-9) to punch its second consecutive trip to state.
The Jets (20-7) finished the game on a 14-4 run. Richardson, a freshman, played a leading role, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Ella Wingert added eight points for Sterling.