Girls district glance: Meyer reaches 2,000 milestone, lifts Superior into state on last-second bucket

Kalynn Meyer scored the go-ahead basket with 2.1 seconds remaining to lift No. 4 Superior to a 43-41 win against No. 10 North Central in a C2-7 girls district final Friday night in Ord.

In addition to the winning bucket, Meyer surpassed 2,000 career points. The Nebraska volleyball recruit, who had a game-high 21 against North Central (20-5), is at 2,009 for her career.

Meyer became the 12th Nebraska player to reach 2,000 career points, and the first since Jessica Shepard, who finished her prep career in 2015.

+2 Lincoln Christian earns spot at state with chance to extend long streak of reaching semifinals The Crusader girls continue to be a steady force, blowing past Louisville to claim its 11th trip to state in the past 12 years.

The Wildcats (21-3) rallied from a three-point deficit after the third quarter to advance to their third straight state tournament.

C1-7 at Fremont: Sidney Swanson scored 17 points and Reece Snodgrass added 16 to lead No. 5 West Point-Beemer to a 47-35 win against No. 8 Milford.

Swanson scored 13 points in the second half for the Cadets (23-5), who held the Eagles to 13 first-half points, including one field goal in the second quarter.

Jayla Policky led Milford (17-7) with 13 points.

West Point-Beemer will be making its second straight trip to state.