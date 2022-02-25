Girls district finals glance: Team effort leads Waverly to upset of No. 4 Scottsbluff on the road

Anna Clarke and Paige Radenslaben combined for 28 points to lead the Waverly girls basketball team to a 50-48 upset of Class B No. 3 Scottsbluff in the district finals round Friday in Scottsbluff.

Clarke scored 15 points while Radenslaben put up 13 in the road win.

Waverly recovered from an early deficit and entered the fourth quarter tied with the Bearcats at 32-32. Clarke scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth while Emelia Rourke knocked down two clutch three-pointers to help Waverly retake the lead.

Up 50-48 with 11.6 seconds left, the Vikings shut down Scottsbluff defensively before fouling with 0.5 seconds left. The Bearcats had a chance to tie the game with a one-and-one opportunity, but missed the first attempt.

“This was a huge victory for the girls,” Waverly coach John Cockerill said. “They fought hard all year. We had girls stepping up, seniors knocking down big threes, and players like Paige leading the show.”

Cockerill commended Radenslaben’s playmaking ability and Clarke’s defensive performance, but said the key to victory was the Vikings’ team effort.

“Our whole team bought into what we were selling,” Cockerill said. “You make shots and play defense, you win games.”

C1-5 at Wahoo: BRLD pulled off the upset against No. 6 Wahoo with a 41-38 victory on the Warriors' home court. Just four players scored for the Wolverines, but Jordan Snyder and Mckenzie Murphy combined for 31 points. Snyder led all players with 20 points, while Karley Golladay and Sammy Leu scored 10 apiece for Wahoo.

C1-6 at Gothenburg: Gothenburg put together a scoring outburst in the second half, outscoring visiting Milford 23-13 in the final two quarters to win 36-29 and punch its ticket to state for the first time since 2004. Kynlee Strauser was the catalyst for the offense, scoring all of her game-high 10 points in the second half. Ayla Roth and Tanya Miller led the Eagles with seven points apiece.

C2-6 at Sutton: Xytlaly Bautista and Alivia Huxoll each scored 15 points to lead No. 8 Sutton past Amherst 57-44. Senior Kate Griess also breached double digits, adding 11 points. Hannah Herrick and Tenley Hadwiger were the big scorers for the Broncos, with Herrick pouring in 18 and Hadwiger scoring 16.

D1-7 at Cross County: Brooklyn Behrends led Johnson-Brock with a game-high 17 points, but it was not enough as Niobrara/Verdigre opened the game on a 14-4 run.

D2-1 at Palmyra: Erison Vonderschmidt and Jessica Wertenberger combined for 40 points to lead No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart to a 63-23 rout of Osceola. Vonderschmidt led all players with 21 points, including 12 in the first quarter, while Wertenberger added 19. Rachel Magdanz chipped in 10.

D1-8 at Shelby-Rising City: BDS rallied from down 20 to begin the fourth quarter for a 63-57 win against Elgin/Pope John in overtime. Taylor Sliva scored 16 points, Jess Hudson had 15 and Ashley Schlegel chipped in 12 for the Eagles. Sliva scored five points in overtime and made several free throws in the fourth quarter to help forge a tie. Ashley Chart had 26 points for Elgin/PJ.

D2-3 at Boone Central: Alissa Brabec's 24-point performance helped No. 4 St. Mary's defeat Exeter-Milligan 56-32. Brabec converted a game-high six three-pointers Cameran Jansky had 13 points to lead the Timberwolves.

D2-4 at Hastings: Anselmo-Merna freshman Makenna Miller hit the front end of a one-and-one with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Coyotes past Parkview Christian 27-26 at Hastings College and into the state tournament for the first time since 2006. Jaide Chandler led Anselmo-Merna with 14 points. Myllena De Sousa led the Patriots with 10 points, while Jada Smith added eight.

D2-5 at Gibbon: Katy Boldt drained nine three-pointers, including five in the fourth quarter, and finished with a game-high 29 points to lead No. 5 Sterling to a 65-33 victory over South Platte. Macy Richardson added 13 points for Sterling, with 10 coming in the first half.

D2-7 at Wilcox-Hildreth: Freshman Myleigh dropped 29 points to lead Diller-Odell to a 65-43 win against Wauneta-Palisade and into the state tournament. Weers scored 19 points in the second half and the Griffins scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to pull away. Sophomore Lilly Swanson added 13 points for Diller-Odell.

