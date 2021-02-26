Girls district finals glance: Elmwood-Murdock overcomes early deficit to reach state; Syracuse holds off O'Neill

The Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team was tested Friday in every facet of the D1-8 district final in Hastings, but overcame North Platte St. Patrick's, 33-30.

The Knights answered an 11-5 first-quarter deficit with a balanced 17-2 run into halftime — then the offensive struggles hit.

North Platte St. Pat's held Elmwood-Murdock to zero points in the third quarter as the Irish crawled back to make it 22-21.

Freshman Tatum Backemeyer scored five of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help lift the Knights to their first trip to the state tournament since 2010.

C1-4: Erin Sheehy hit a go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter as No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia held off No. 10 Bishop Neumann 30-26 in York. The Hawkettes advance to state looking for their third straight title. Bailey Kissinger scored a game-high 11 points for Hastings St. Cecilia, while Lauren Thiele had eight for the Cavaliers.

C1-6: Lily Vollertsen and Lindsey Moss combined for 33 points to lead No. 7 Syracuse past O'Neill 48-44 in Hastings. Vollertsen led the Rockets with 17 points while Moss added 16.