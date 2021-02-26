Girls district finals glance: Elmwood-Murdock overcomes early deficit to reach state; Syracuse holds off O'Neill

The Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team was tested Friday in every facet of the D1-8 district final in Hastings, but overcame North Platte St. Patrick's, 33-30.
The Knights answered an 11-5 first-quarter deficit with a balanced 17-2 run into halftime — then the offensive struggles hit.
North Platte St. Pat's held Elmwood-Murdock to zero points in the third quarter as the Irish crawled back to make it 22-21.
Freshman Tatum Backemeyer scored five of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help lift the Knights to their first trip to the state tournament since 2010.
C1-4: Erin Sheehy hit a go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter as No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia held off No. 10 Bishop Neumann 30-26 in York. The Hawkettes advance to state looking for their third straight title. Bailey Kissinger scored a game-high 11 points for Hastings St. Cecilia, while Lauren Thiele had eight for the Cavaliers.
C1-6: Lily Vollertsen and Lindsey Moss combined for 33 points to lead No. 7 Syracuse past O'Neill 48-44 in Hastings. Vollertsen led the Rockets with 17 points while Moss added 16.
C1-8: A dominant second half has Sidney heading to its fifth state tournament in a row as it defeated Auburn 43-24 in Kearney. After leading by just one point at halftime, the Red Raiders outscored the Bulldogs 25-7 after the break. Addy Maddox and Zoe Baltensperger had six points each to pace Auburn.
C2-1: Crofton is heading back to Lincoln with a 62-16 win over Freeman in Columbus. The Warriors won the third-place game last year, and this will be their 10th appearance in 11 years. Kaylee Bures led the Falcons with 10 points.
C2-4: No. 10 Lourdes Central Catholic will make its third trip to the state tournament after defeating Ravenna 47-40 at Aurora. The Knights used a 15-6 run in the first quarter to help keep Ravenna at a distance.
C2-6: Ashlyn Kingsbury had 13 points to pace Ponca past Cross County 28-23 in Cooper. Erica Stratman had eight points to lead Cross County.
D1-4: Addison Schneider scored 15 points and Paige Beller had 14 for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to defeat Meridian 56-35 in Shelby. Ally Kort finished with 12 points to lead the Mustangs.
D1-6: Macy Kamler and her 11 points led BDS over Anselmo-Merna 42-36 in Wilcox. This will be the fourth straight state appearance for the Eagles and the fifth since their consolidation. Hannah Miller also scored eight for BDS.
D2-2: No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart used a strong start to the game to defeat Lawrence-Nelson 58-35 in Diller to advance to its 10th straight state tournament. The Irish outscored the Raiders 39-12 in the first half and were led by Erison Vonderschmidt with 12 points.
D2-5: No. 7 Exeter-Milligan overcame an early 9-8 deficit on its home court and outscored Nebraska Christian 25-15 in the second and third quarters in a 48-39 victory. The Timberwolves will make their 10th appearance in the state tournament, advancing for the first time since 2018. Cameran Jansky paced Exeter-Milligan with 18 points.
D2-7: A 16-8 run helped No. 6 Maywood-Hayes Center pull away for a 47-39 victory over Diller-Odell in Minden. Diller-Odell senior Addison Heidemann went over the 1,000-career point mark with a game-high 23 points.