Girls district basketball scores and schedule

Girls basketball

DISTRICTS

A-1

Grand Island at Omaha South

Tuesday—Grand Island/Omaha South winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 p.m.; No. 3 Bellevue West at No. 2 Omaha Benson, 5:30; Thursday—final, 6:30.

A-2

Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast, 6

Tuesday—Omaha North/Lincoln Southeast winner at No. 1 Millard South, 5:30; No. 3 Omaha Westside at No. 2 Gretna, 6; Thursday—final, 6.

A-3: Tuesday—No. 4 Millard West at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, 6; No. 3 Norfolk at No. 2 Kearney, 6; Thursday—final, 6.

A-4: Tuesday—No. 4 Columbus at No. 1 Omaha Central, 6; No. 3 Omaha Marian at No. 2 Lincoln North Star, 6; Thursday—final, 6.

A-5: Tuesday—No. 4 Elkhorn South at No. 1 Fremont, 6:30; No. 3 Omaha Burke at No. 2 Papillion-La Vista, 6; Thursday—final, 6:30.