Girls district basketball scores, 2/24

Girls basketball

DISTRICTS

A-1

Grand Island at Omaha South

Saturday--Grand Island/Omaha South winner at Millard South, 1 p.m.; Papillion-La Vista South at North Platte, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday--final, TBA.

A-2

Lincoln North Star 71, Omaha North 41

Saturday--Lincoln North Star at Fremont, 5 p.m.; Gretna at Kearney, 3 p.m.; Tuesday--final, 6:30 p.m..

A-3: Saturday--Omaha Burke at Lincoln High, 3:30 p.m.; Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday--final, TBA.

A-4: Saturday--Elkhorn South at Omaha Central, 2 p.m.; Omaha Benson at Millard West, 6 p.m.; Tuesday--final, TBA.

A-5: Saturday--Norfolk at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.; Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, 5 p.m.; Tuesday--final, TBA.

A-6: Saturday--Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Pius X, 3 p.m.; Omaha Marian at Bellevue West, 2 p.m.; Tuesday--final, TBA.

A-7: Saturday--Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East, 6 p.m.; Columbus at Millard North, 2 p.m.; Tuesday--final, TBA.

DISTRICT FINALS

B-1: No. 16 McCook at No. 1 Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m. Friday

B-2: No. 15 Holdrege at No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m. Friday

B-3: No. 14 Waverly at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 6 p.m. MT Friday

B-4: No. 13 Platteview at No. 4 Adams Central, 6 p.m. Friday

B-5: No. 12 Gering at No. 5 Norris, 6 p.m. Tuesday

B-6: No. 11 Northwest at No. 6 York, 6 p.m. Friday

B-7: No. 10 Elkhorn at No. 7 Beatrice, 5 p.m. Tuesday

B-8: No. 9 Blair at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Friday

