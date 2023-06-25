Aaron Sterup is far too polite to admit it, but he’s not interested in talking about himself.

Kyle Meyer, however, can help fill in gaps around the stoic leader of the North Bend Central girls basketball team that in March won its fourth straight Class C-1 championship.

Meyer has served as an assistant for Sterup for 17 years — a long coaching relationship at any level. So yes, he’s seen plenty during the making of a dynasty, which has seen its share of lumps and “almosts.” That includes four trips to the state tournament ending in four first-round exits.

The first revelation isn’t exactly a stunner to those who have been around Sterup, even for a little bit.

“He doesn’t yell at the girls,” Meyer said. “He may raise his voice a little bit, but he is not someone I would consider a yeller by any stretch of the imagination.”

Sterup is the Journal Star’s 2023 girls coach of the year as the Tigers became just the eighth team in state history to cut down the nets in four consecutive seasons.

It’s become a tradition. Sterup and North Bend Central roll into Lincoln, gut out three games and head back north with gold medals. The Tigers are businesslike, and that starts with Sterup, who by now knows the path to the media room inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, where he humbly deflects any praise to the players — and the players alone.

“He’s a reserved guy,” Meyer said. “He’s also like, if we win, it’s the players, and that’s one of the things I like about coaching with him. He’s a team-first guy.

“It’s not about him. It’s about the girls.”

The most recent trip to the state tournament dealt a tragic twist to Sterup’s formulaic routine. A day after North Bend Central won its opening round game, Sterup’s father, Victor, died, which “wasn’t expected,” Sterup said at the time.

Naturally, there were questions about whether or not Sterup would be at his usual perch on the Tigers’ bench for a Friday semifinal against Malcolm. But there he was — and North Bend Central delivered a signature, gritty 48-42 win.

A day later, the Tigers downed Adams Central 45-28.

Reflecting recently on the “roller coaster” week, Sterup said it was helpful having a distraction in his team.

“It was really a blessing in disguise in the fact that I think it took a little bit of our mind off of other things and gave us something to think about,” Sterup said. “When that week was over, it had taken a lot out of us for sure.”

Meyer recalled how he noticed an uptick in motivation from Tiger players despite Sterup keeping things as normal as possible. Still, the players wanted to win this one for Coach.

“He (Sterup) has such a good relationship with the girls,” Meyer said. “They would run through a brick wall for the guy.”

It’s hard, perhaps impossible, to write about the past four seasons of North Bend Central basketball without mention of the Emanuel sisters. Sydney, the oldest, was a central figure in the first two titles. Kaitlyn starred for the Tigers all four seasons. And the youngest, Lindsey, started as a sophomore last season.

The trick to having a star — or stars — on a team is building a culture in which roles are clearly defined from player to player with an overarching emphasis on the team’s success.

“We’ve had the perfect storm of what every coach would dream of having,” Sterup said. “We’ve had some groups of really good athletes that starts it, but on top of that, just really good kids who were in it for the purpose of the team rather than themselves.”

Now, the question in North Bend is one that pops up every summer. Can the Tigers do it again? After all, basketball doesn’t sleep in the town of 1,200 people. On a mid-June morning, Sterup and Meyer spent their morning in the gym honing the next wave of Tigers at a basketball clinic with middle schoolers.

But really, is a fifth one feasible? There were doubts last season, especially when the Tigers dropped their season opener to Bishop Neumann. Now, North Bend Central forges ahead without Kaitlyn Emanuel, who averaged a double-double 17 points and 10 rebounds last season.

“We don’t ever assume or expect — every team is its own thing,” Sterup said. “We’ll let them become what they become and not talk about the past and those things.

“We’ve had success with that mindset.”

Meet the girls first-team Super-Staters from the 2022-23 season 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗧 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗘 Elkhorn North | 5-11 | Jr. | PPG: 24.2 | RPG: 8.6 College: Undecided Summary: Prince continued her dominance in her junior season, leading the state in points and assists per game (6.2) and averaging more than three steals to lead Elkhorn North to a third straight state championship. Teams key in on the guard every game, but Prince managed to score in double figures every game while shooting nearly 59% percent from the field and 46% from three-point range. She even had a 33-point triple-double in January and racked up 10 double-doubles. Her biggest moment came at Pinnacle Bank Arena, leading the Wolves to a state championship with 26 points while battling a foot injury. Coach speak: "Britt has been a tremendous leader-by-example type player for us. She spends a lot of hours in the gym during evenings and weekends developing and refining her skills. Britt is an extremely competitive player who plays the game with a lot of joy. She loves her teammates and feels blessed for all the opportunities she has been given." -- Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince Run it back: "Just the team bonding and the long bus rides together. We had a few of them and we had fun on the bus." 𝗠𝗬𝗔 𝗕𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗧 Millard South | 5-10 | Sr. | PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 3.5 College: Kent State Summary: The game that will define Babbitt's season was knocking down a state tournament-record eight three-pointers against Bellevue West in the state semifinals. Known as a sharpshooter, Babbitt expanded her ability to get open shots and finish at the rim this season as defenses tried to run her off the three-point line. She also improved on the defensive end, leading the team in steals with nearly three per game. Babbitt finished her career with the fifth-most points in Class A history with 1,733. Coach speak: "Everyone knows her as a shooter, but she is definitely more than that. She really worked on moving without the ball, using her teammates' screens and those kinds of things. Teams were going to run her off the line and chase her around and deny the ball so she did a really nice job of being able to adapt and still get her shots off without the defense being able to take her away." -- Millard South coach Bryce Meyers Run it back: "Playing Millard North on senior night. They are a big rival and it was special to play them on senior night and get the chance to play with everyone one last time." 𝗞𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗟𝗬𝗡 𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗟 North Bend Central | 6-0 | Sr. | PPG: 16.5 | RPG: 9.5 College: Nebraska (will not play basketball) Summary: Emanuel's high school basketball career could be summarized in one word: winner. She helped North Bend Central to a 106-7 record and four straight state championships. Emanuel was a matchup nightmare for opponents on both ends of the court because of her size and athleticism. Emanuel led North Bend Central in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks — the engine that kept the Tiger train running both on and off the court. Emanuel scored nine of her 12 points in the second half of the C-1 final against Adams Central to win the title. Coach speak: "Kaitlyn is everything you want in a player and teammate if you want to have a successful team. She was a huge key to our team's success for many other reasons. She could have had many more stats, but she was very unselfish and always looked to get teammates involved. She always made sure she was the hardest worker at practice and made others meet her expectations. And she is as fierce a competitor as you'll find." -- North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup Run it back: "All the fun practices with my teammates. They make them fun. And the team bonding." 𝗞𝗛𝗟𝗢𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗡 Millard South | 5-10 | Sr. | PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 3.6 College: California Baptist Summary: Lemon was an explosive offensive player and was incredibly consistent. She scored in double figures in every game for the Patriots this season and led the team in field goal percentage at .556. Lemon's best plays came in transition, both as a scorer at the rim and as a facilitator. Even in the half-court with some space, she could find a way to score, evident by her 20 points in the fast-paced state championship game. Her range started to expand this season, and the Millard South offense became that much more difficult to guard. Coach speak: "She is really good with the ball in her hands. If she is in space one-on-one, she is either going to get to the rim or she is going to get a good shot off that she can make. She turned herself into a shooter, and that added another element. She's becoming a better passer too and trying to use her teammates." — Meyers Run it back: "Beating Omaha Central the last time that we played them. Whenever we played them, it was always competitive, always fast-paced and it's two good teams going at it the whole time." 𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗔 𝗢𝗟𝗦𝗘𝗡 Millard South | 5-9 | sr. | PPG: 18.4 | RPG: 6.1 College: Omaha Summary: Olsen did it all for the Patriots, finishing second on the team in rebounds, assists and steals. She was amongst the state leaders after taking 18 charges this season. Olsen's strength was how well she could score inside the paint and drew fouls along the way. She scored finished 7-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 at the line with 20 points in the state championship despite being guarded by taller defenders most of the game. Olsen's shooting developed over the course of her career and she started to knock down more mid-range shots and three-pointers. Coach speak: "Just really aggressive to the basket. She can finish through anybody, even if there is contact. She was really tough. She just kind of does it all and she is fearless, really competitive and really physical. She was always trying to get people in the right spots, communicating, always trying to lead." -- Meyers Run it back: "Beating Bellevue West in the semifinals because the two previous times we played them we lost and the second time was in the 90s."