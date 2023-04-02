The Journal Star unveils the best of the best from this past girls basketball season.
SUPER-STATE FIRST TEAM
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, jr, 5-11, 24.2, 8.1
Mya Babbitt, Millard South, sr., 5-10, 18.6, 3.5
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, 6-0, sr., 16.5, 9.5
Khloe Lemon, Millard South, sr., 5-10, 18.6, 3.6
Cora Olsen, Millard South, sr., 5-9, 18.4, 6.1
Honorary captain: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North.
SUPER-STATE SECOND TEAM
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, jr., 5-11, 18.9, 5.7
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, sr., 6-3, 21.0, 7.7
Bri Robinson, Lincoln High, sr., 5-8, 13.0, 4.4
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, sr., 5-11, 16.7, 4.3
Naomi White, Bellevue West, jr., 5-9, 17.1, 8.3
SUPER-STATE THIRD TEAM
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Halle Dolliver, Malcolm, fr., 5-10, 20.0, 8.9
Inia Jones, Omaha Central, jr., 5-6, 18.8, 6.2
Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, so., 5-9, 12.9, 3.9
Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, jr., 5-4, 15.5, 3.0
McKenna Murphy, Elkhorn North, jr., 5-11, 15.1, 3.6
CLASS A ALL-STATE
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Mya Babbitt, Millard South, sr., 5-10, 18.6, 3.5
Khloe Lemon, Millard South, sr., 5-10, 18.6, 3.6
Cora Olsen, Millard South, sr., 5-9, 18.4, 6.1
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, sr., 5-11, 16.7, 4.3
Naomi White, Bellevue West, jr., 5-9, 17.1, 8.3
Honorary captain: Mya Babbitt, Millard South.
Second team
Bri Robinson, Lincoln High, sr., 5-8, 13.0, 4.4
Inia Jones, Omaha Central, jr., 5-6, 18.8, 6.2
Jailynn Brill, Lincoln High, sr., 6-2, 12.2, 8.0
Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast, jr. 6-1, 17.0, 11.5
Brinly Christensen, Lincoln Southwest, sr., 6-0, 13.1, 5.8
Honorable mention
Bellevue East--Jayla Wilson, Rylee McLucas, Jayla Wilson, Kara Stricklin, Mackenzie Reimer; Bellevue West--Dani Coyer, Zhyael Dotzler, Faith Elmore, Kenzie Melcher, Ahnica Russell-Brown; Columbus--Carly Gaedeke; Fremont--Emmalee Sheppard, Jenna McClain, Mattie Dalton; Kearney--Maddy Province, Tatum Rusher; Lincoln East--Lillie Shaw, Regan Barnard, Kaylee Denker; Lincoln High--Dyvine Harris, Kiana Wiley; Lincoln North Star--Sarah Gatwech, Ani Leu, Kendall Anderson, MiKayla Ray, Saliesha Gray; Lincoln Pius X--Adison Markowski, Sara Iburg, Madelyn Navrkal; Lincoln Southeast--Nyalauk Dak, Samantha Searcey; Lincoln Southwest--Kennadi Williams, Aniya Seymore; Millard North--Ellie McCarville, Sara Harley, Kayla Preston, Avril Smith; Millard West--Norah Gessert, Neleigh Gessert; Norfolk--Tasha Eisenhauer, Cameryn Skiff; Omaha Benson--Zakiyyah Mohammed, Ahmani Klabunde; Omaha Buena Vista--Zaria Townsend; Omaha Burke--Nayja O'Neal, Lanasia Wilson; Omaha Marian--Lilliana Peterson, McKenna Stover, Paige Miller, Maggie Tynan, Ashley Wilwerding; Omaha North--Ayanna Hill, Akazja Foster, Alaeya Randle; Omaha Northwest--Abriya Watkins, Jessica Houston, Kamille Hamilton; Omaha South--Sierra Thomas; Omaha Westisde--Sydney Hagen, Kimora Jenkins; Omaha Westview--Stella Williams, McCardyn King, Lucy Fierro, Macy Kellner, Paige Myers; Papillion-La Vista--Rease Murtaugh; Papillion-La Vista South--Taylor Mauch, Charlee Solomon, Mya Lempp, Kate Ligon, Ella Morehouse.
CLASS B ALL-STATE
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, jr, 5-11, 24.2, 8.1
Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, so., 5-9, 12.9, 3.9
Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, jr., 5-4, 15.5, 3.0
McKenna Murphy, Elkhorn North, jr., 5-11, 15.1, 3.6
Parker Christiansen, Waverly, so., 6-0, 12.9, 5.8
Honorary captain: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North.
Second team
Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, sr., 5-8, 12.5, 4.8
Addie Hatcliffe, Beatrice, jr., 5-7, 11.0, 3.0
Reese Riddle, Sidney, sr., 5-7, 11.3, 6.1
Kiersten Portwine, York, jr. 5-5, 9.4, 3.4
Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, jr. 5-10, 14.5, 5.2
Honorable mention
Alliance--Catherine Bryner, Bailey Stark, Macey Seebohm, Ciara Hudson, Jaelynne Clarke; Beatrice--Avery Barnard, Kiera Busboom, Ellie Jurgens, Riley Schwisow; Bennington--Ella Reinoehl, Presley Baca; Blair--Addie Sullivan, Kaitlyn Johnson; Crete--Mack Steuer, Marin Rasgorshek; Elkhorn--Claire Nuismer, Kaelyn Andersen, Anna Janvrin; Elkhorn North--Reese Booth, Grace Thompson, Grace Heaney; Gering--MaKenzie Todd, Nickie Todd, Carleigh Pazanka; GI Northwest--Avyn Urbanski, Kobye Costilla; McCook--Joy Rippen, Shawna Wilkinson; Nebraska City--Tarryn Godey; Norris--Ella Johnson, Gracie Kircher, Anistyn Rice, Kennedy Sullivan, Sage Burbach; Omaha Duchesne--Nicky Huss; Omaha Skutt--Julia Connealy, Kam Kasner, Addison Burt, Mia McMahon; Scottsbluff--Anna Kelley; Seward--Ona Stutzman, Haylie Sloup, Kelsey Miller, Karlee Baack; Sidney--Kayla Westby, Karsyn Leeling, Rheagan Stanley, Katie Ramsey; South Sioux City--Abbi Aitken, Bailee Durant, Brooklyn Heineman; Waverly--Paige Radenslaben, Annie Harms, Anna Clarke, Peyton Tritz; York--Chloe Koch, Josie Loosvelt, Rylyn Cast, Lauryn Haggadone, Mia Burke.
CLASS C-1 ALL-STATE
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, 6-0, sr., 16.5, 9.5
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, jr., 5-11, 18.9, 5.7
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, sr., 6-3, 21.0, 7.7
Halle Dolliver, Malcolm, fr., 5-10, 20.0, 8.9
Kenadee Ailes, Lincoln Christian, so. 6-0, 17.2, 10.5
Honorary captain: Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central.
Second team
Rachel Goodon, Adams Central, sr., 6-4, 13.4, 6.9
Lindsey Emanuel, North Bend Central, so., 5-8, 11.3, 5.2
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC, sr., 6-1, 14.8, 8.7
Sammy Leu, Wahoo, sr., 5-9, 14.8, 3.8
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, sr., 5-3, 10.6, 2.6
Honorable mention
Adams Central--Kylie Lancaster, Gracie Weichman, Kadi Kimberly, Lauryn Scott, Megyn Scott; Ainsworth--Kendyl Delimont; Arlington--Emme Timm, Britt Nielsen, Macy Wolf; Ashland-Greenwood--Paige Comstock, Emma Keith, Alivia Pike; Auburn--Zoe Baltensperger, Sydney Binder, Olivia Swanson, Jamison Kirkpatrick, Addy Maddox; Aurora--Kasey Schuster, Eva Fahrnbruch, Danae Nachtigal; Battle Creek--Sami Wemhoff, Reagan Brummels, Mya Zohner; Bishop Neumann--Kinslee Bosak, Jill Johnson, AJ Bosak, Nicole Blum; Boone Central--Macy Rankin, Karlie Wies, Mara Ranslem; Bridgeport--Brooklyn Mohrman, Ella Schluterbusch, Mackenzie Liakos; Broken Bow--MaKinley Tobey, Halle McCaslin, Gaby Staples, Janae Marten; Central City--Jerzie Schindler, Addie Buhlke; Chase County--Olivia Spady, Landree McNair, Bryn McNair; Conestoga--MacKaylee Madsen, Sophia Ackerman, Haven Zimmerman; Cozad--Megan Dyer; David City--Meagan Jahde, Kamryn Behrns, Kambri Ardel; DC West--Grace Holm; Falls City--Madison Jones, Ashleigh Kirkendall, Ava Armbruster; Fillmore Central--Faith Engle, Kaili Head, Reyna Hafer, MaKenna McCoy; Grand Island CC--Avery O'Boyle, Bryndal Moody, Carolyn Maser, Gracie Woods; Gothenburg--Aubrey O'Hare, Ashlyn Richeson, Clara Evert, Ellarey Harm, Kynlee Strauser; Hershey--Alex Beveridge, Tahlia Steinbeck, Emma Hall; Kearney Catholic--Callie Squiers, Lexi Keim, Jenna Kruse; Lincoln Christian--Jessa Hueser, Mattea Kassebaum, Annie Hueser, Lauren Swan; Malcolm--Diamond Sedlak, Emma Brown; Milford--Tanya Miller, Kaitlin Kontor, Ayla Roth; Minden--Mattie Kamery; Omaha Gross--Makenna Earnest, Megan Hempel, Savana Sweeney; Ord--Makayla Wray, Marin Reilly, Maggie Fischer, Ali Miller; Pierce--Skylar Scholting, Hadley Wragge, Morgan Moeller; Raymond Central--Madelyn Lubischer; Scotus CC--Joanna Rusher, Emma Brezinski, Hailey Steffensmeier, Maysa Kuhl, Emma Brezenski; Syracuse--Kadyn Sisco; Tekamah-Herman--Sammie Brodersen, Carly Freidel, Preslee Hansen; Wahoo--Sidney Smart, Ella Lacey, Sarah Kolterman, Autumn Iversen; Wayne--Brooklyn Kruse; West Point-Beemer--Campbell Snodgrass, Addison Toelle, Mia Hunke, Allie Kaup; Yutan--Mylee Tichota, Laycee Josoff, Hailey Kube, Alyssa Husing, Maura Tichota.
CLASS C-2 ALL-STATE
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Maya Dolliver, Pender, so., 5-6, 15.0, 4.4
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, jr., 5-11, 19.4, 6.1
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, sr., 5-8, 13.0, 2.7
Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig, sr., 5-9, 12.8, 3.0
Samantha Ehlers, Ponca, sr., 6-0, 14.3, 6.0
Honorary captain: Maya Dolliver, Pender.
Second team
Ann Bose, Southern Valley, jr., 5-10, 19.8, 5.5
Caitlin Guenther, Crofton, jr., 6-0, 10.3, 5.9
Avery Wegner, Pender, jr., 5-11, 11.1, 5.7
Adyson Mlnarik, Summerland, jr., 5-7, 20.0, 5.6
Hannah Herrick, Amherst, jr., 5-8, 19.1, 5.7
Honorable mention
Aquinas--Bianca Romshek, Madison Vandenberg; Archbishop Bergan--Summer Bojanski, Carlee Hapke, Rebecca Baker, Paige Frickenstein, Kaitlyn Mlnarik; Bayard--Dani Harter, Lexie Fiscus; Brownell Talbot--Abbi Gibbs, Katherine Thaden; Centennial--Cora Payne, Cate Bargen, Ella Wambold, Karley Naber; Clarkson-Leigh--Brynn Settie, Korbee Wendt, Jessica Hoffman; Crofton--Ellie Tramp, Sammie Allen, Cassie Allen; Cross County--Lilly Peterson, Ema Dickey, Lilly Peterson, Shyanne Anderson; Elkhorn Valley--Karlee Broberg, JJ Black; Freeman--Paige Mahler, Dakota Haner, Brooklyn Veerhusen, Kylie Boyer; Gordon-Rushville--Haley Johnson; Guardian Angels CC--Brynn Baumert, Reese Throener, Kelsy Steffen, Isabell Haas; Hartington-Newcastle--Alivia Martin; Homer--Rylie Harris, Bradie Johnson; Humphrey/LHF--Claire Korth, Alexis Groteluschen, Mollie Groteluschen, Halle Belller; Johnson Co. Central--Sunnie Rother, Harley Lubben; Laurel-C-C--Mallory Eriksen, Tali Erwin; Lincoln Lutheran--Abby Wachal, Erika Young, Jenna Luebbe; Lourdes CC--Aspen Meyer; Lutheran High Northeast--Mia Wiederin; North Platte St. Pat's--Tonya Heirigs; Oakland-Craig--Adi Rennerfeldt, Syd Guzinski, Shea Johnson; Osmond/Randolph--Erin Engel, Cali Gatz; Palmyra--Rylie Walter, Kinsley Havranek; Pender--Lillie Timm, Olyvia Nelson, Kirsten Frey, Madalyn Dolliver; Perkins County--Kailee Potts, Libby Cole, Carlie Homan, Maggie Fischer, Meredith Gloy; Ponca--Gracen Evans, Ashlyn Kingsbury; Shelby-Rising City--Taya Pinneo, Ava Larmon; South Loup--Ava Pandorf; Southern--Callie Cooper; Summerland--Lydia Robertson, Hadley Cheatum, Preslie Robertson; Superior--Halle Bargen, Ella Gardner, Sadie Cornell; Sutton--Reagan Robinson, Alivia Huxoll; Thayer Central--Piper Havel, Josey Welch, Natalie Tietjen; Wakefield--Jordan Metzler; Wisner-Pilger--Emma Heller, Macie Porter, Ellie Morgan, Sage Brabec.
CLASS D-1 ALL-STATE
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Sydney Davis, Centura, sr., 6-0, 15.6, 7.0
Makenna Noecker, Cedar Catholic, sr., 5-6, 20.6, 2.4
Avery Kissinger, Hastings SC, fr., 5-6, 11.7, 4.1
Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre, jr., 5-7, 22.2, 6.5
Tori Sklenar, Ravenna, sr., 5-7, 18.3, 4.2
Honorary Captain: Sydney Davis, Centura.
Second team
Kyra Wooden, Centura, jr., 5-4, 10.3, 4.9
Keyera Eisenhauer, Elgin/PJ, jr. 5-8, 14.0, 4.1
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic, sr., 5-11, 7.5, 9.7
Ashlynne Charf, Elgin/PJ, jr., 5-10, 13.8, 10.8
Macy Richardson, Sterling, sr., 5-9, 20.3, 10.6
Honorable mention
Alma--Riley Scott, Miley Whitney, Addison Siebels, Addison Neal; Arapahoe--Sabrina Jacobsen, Emerson Swanson, Berkley Warner; Axtell--Lexie Eckhoff; Bancroft-Rosalie--Addison James, Makenna James, Isabella Bonneau, Samryn Dick; BDS--Hanna Kadel, Ashley Schlegel, Hannah Miller, JessaLynn Hudson; Bloomfield--Madison Abbenhaus; Blue Hill--Reece Mlady; Boyd County--Leah Jockens, Natasha Zeisler, Amelia Hoffman, Paige Drueke; Burwell--Cora Gideon; Cedar Catholic--Katy Jones, Lauren Bernecker; Centura--Taya Christensen; Crawford--Kylah Vogel; Deshler--Allie Vieselmeyer, Jacilyne Peterson, Jacklyne Peterson; Dorchester--Baylor Behrens, Gabrielle Theis; East Butler--Madison DeWitt, Carynn Bongers; Elgin/PJ--Taylynne Charf, Skyler Meis; Elm Creek--Lani Meier, Ashley Bauer; Elmwood-Murdock--Ella Zierott, Jordan Vogler, Brooke Goudie, Brooklyn Mans, Tatum Backemeyer, Delaney Frahm; Fullerton--Teagan Gonsior, Julianna Maxfield; Hastings SC--Katy Jones, Tatum Krikac, Ryann Sabatka; Heartland--Felicity Johnson, Lilly Carr, Allie Boehr, Hayden Mierau; Hi-Line--Zoey Evans, Genesee Knackstedt, Whitney Dickau; Johnson-Brock--Brooklyn Behrends, Halle Rasmussen, Natalie Knippelmeyer, Taryn Ottemann; Maywood-Hayes Center--Olivia Hansen, Ashlin Broz; Meridian--Jaylee Sobotka, Jaslyn Ward; Morrill--Kinzley Hess, Brooklin Hess, Brooklyn Brown; Nebraska Christian--Reghan Flynn; Norfolk Catholic--Channatee Robles, Addison Corr; Plainview--Abbie Kromarek, Teya Boyer, Keanu Johnson, Lauren Jelinek; Ravenna--Kennedy Hurt, Morgyn Fiddekle; Red Cloud--Marissa Hersh, Avery Fangmeyer, Addie Minnick; Riverside--Kayce Martinsen, Averi Fulton; S-E-M--Mikah O'Neill; Sandhills Valley--Jaylen Dimmitt, Abigale Nicholson; Silver Lake--Georgi tenBensel; South Platte--Isabelle Reichman, Avery Haynard, Maddi Cheleen, Haily Koenen; Sterling--Lauren Harms, Katy Boldt, Ellie Laferty; Twin Loup--Elsie Ottun, Alexis Mauler, Kathryn Folkers; Twin River--Delaney Reeg, Chloe Pilakowski, Clara Preister, Hanna Yrkoski.
CLASS D-2 ALL-STATE
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg., rpg.
Jessica Wertenberger, Falls City SH, sr., 5-10, 14.2, 7.8
McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, jr., 5-8, 21.9, 5.6
Alissa Brabec, St. Mary's, jr., 5-4, 16.9, 2.2
Makenna Willis, Shelton, sr., 5-9, 12.6, 3.2
Mya Hedstrom, St. Mary's, jr., 5-9, 14.4, 6.5
Honorary captain: Jessica Wertenberger, Falls City SH.
Second team
Amber Lawson, Wynot, sr., 5-8, 11.3, 6.4
Zaili Benish, Leyton, so., 5-4, 21.9, 3.4
Olivia Eickhoff, Falls City SH, sr., 5-8, 8.7, 4.5
Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell, so., 5-8, 21.9, 5.0
Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, jr. 5-9, 17.5, 6.8
Honorable mention
Anselmo-Merna--Makenna Miller, Carlee Bartek, Rhianen Myers, Shaylyn Safranek; CWC--Lizzie Gartner, Ella Moses, Annabel Waldo; Diller-Odell--Karli Heidemann, Baileigh Vilda, Ashley Davis; Exeter-Milligan--Savana Krupicka, Jasmine Turrubiates, Jozie Kanode; Falls City SH--Jentry Lechtenberger, DeLanie Witt, Macy Keller; Hampton--Lillian Dose, Nevaeh Lukassen, Gavin Gilmore, Raegan Hansen; Hay Springs--Gabby Twarling; High Plains--Hailey Lindburg, Peyton Hoffman, Rylee Ackerson; Hitchcock County--Raegan Hagen, Katie Jarecke, Byanks Tyan; Howells-Dodge--Blair Fiala; Humphrey SF--Hannah Baumgart, Isabelle Presiter, Kylee Wessel, Emma Baumgart; Hyannis--Faith Ferguson; Kenesaw--Elise Schukei, Avery Kelley; Lawrence-Nelson--Kara Menke, Katelyn Mazour; Lewiston--Meagan Sanders, Carleigh Weyers, Katelyn Sanders; Leyton--Shawnee Gamble, Sydney Fortune; Medicine Valley--Remmi Stout, Milla Farr, Kylie Rose; Overton--Jolee Ryan; Parkview Christian--Isabella Minatti, Aisha Dos Santos; Paxton--Jacelyn Jorgensen, Ella Fote; Pleasanton--Regan Weisdorfer, Natalie Rasmussen, Tyra Sekutera, Jaycee Flood; Sandhills-Thedford--Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen; Shelton--Erin Gegg; Stuart--Lacey Paxton, Sydney Estill, Sarah Wallinger, Reagan Stracke; Wallace--Karlie Finley; Wauneta-Palisade--Cali Cox, GraCee Goings; Wilcox-Hildreth--Claie Ortgiesen, Emma Donley, Cara Bunger, Madison Bunger, Sarah Jensen; Wynot--Kinslee Heimes.
Meet the girls first-team Super-Staters from the 2022-23 season
𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗧 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗘
Elkhorn North | 5-11 | Jr. | PPG: 24.2 | RPG: 8.6
College: Undecided
Summary: Prince continued her dominance in her junior season, leading the state in points and assists per game (6.2) and averaging more than three steals to lead Elkhorn North to a third straight state championship. Teams key in on the guard every game, but Prince managed to score in double figures every game while shooting nearly 59% percent from the field and 46% from three-point range. She even had a 33-point triple-double in January and racked up 10 double-doubles. Her biggest moment came at Pinnacle Bank Arena, leading the Wolves to a state championship with 26 points while battling a foot injury.
Coach speak: "Britt has been a tremendous leader-by-example type player for us. She spends a lot of hours in the gym during evenings and weekends developing and refining her skills. Britt is an extremely competitive player who plays the game with a lot of joy. She loves her teammates and feels blessed for all the opportunities she has been given." -- Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince
Run it back: "Just the team bonding and the long bus rides together. We had a few of them and we had fun on the bus."
𝗠𝗬𝗔 𝗕𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗧
Millard South | 5-10 | Sr. | PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 3.5
College: Kent State
Summary: The game that will define Babbitt's season was knocking down a state tournament-record eight three-pointers against Bellevue West in the state semifinals. Known as a sharpshooter, Babbitt expanded her ability to get open shots and finish at the rim this season as defenses tried to run her off the three-point line. She also improved on the defensive end, leading the team in steals with nearly three per game. Babbitt finished her career with the fifth-most points in Class A history with 1,733.
Coach speak: "Everyone knows her as a shooter, but she is definitely more than that. She really worked on moving without the ball, using her teammates' screens and those kinds of things. Teams were going to run her off the line and chase her around and deny the ball so she did a really nice job of being able to adapt and still get her shots off without the defense being able to take her away." -- Millard South coach Bryce Meyers
Run it back: "Playing Millard North on senior night. They are a big rival and it was special to play them on senior night and get the chance to play with everyone one last time."
𝗞𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗟𝗬𝗡 𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗟
North Bend Central | 6-0 | Sr. | PPG: 16.5 | RPG: 9.5
College: Nebraska (will not play basketball)
Summary: Emanuel's high school basketball career could be summarized in one word: winner. She helped North Bend Central to a 106-7 record and four straight state championships. Emanuel was a matchup nightmare for opponents on both ends of the court because of her size and athleticism. Emanuel led North Bend Central in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks — the engine that kept the Tiger train running both on and off the court. Emanuel scored nine of her 12 points in the second half of the C-1 final against Adams Central to win the title.
Coach speak: "Kaitlyn is everything you want in a player and teammate if you want to have a successful team. She was a huge key to our team's success for many other reasons. She could have had many more stats, but she was very unselfish and always looked to get teammates involved. She always made sure she was the hardest worker at practice and made others meet her expectations. And she is as fierce a competitor as you'll find." -- North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup
Run it back: "All the fun practices with my teammates. They make them fun. And the team bonding."
𝗞𝗛𝗟𝗢𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗡
Millard South | 5-10 | Sr. | PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 3.6
College: California Baptist
Summary: Lemon was an explosive offensive player and was incredibly consistent. She scored in double figures in every game for the Patriots this season and led the team in field goal percentage at .556. Lemon's best plays came in transition, both as a scorer at the rim and as a facilitator. Even in the half-court with some space, she could find a way to score, evident by her 20 points in the fast-paced state championship game. Her range started to expand this season, and the Millard South offense became that much more difficult to guard.
Coach speak: "She is really good with the ball in her hands. If she is in space one-on-one, she is either going to get to the rim or she is going to get a good shot off that she can make. She turned herself into a shooter, and that added another element. She's becoming a better passer too and trying to use her teammates." — Meyers
Run it back: "Beating Omaha Central the last time that we played them. Whenever we played them, it was always competitive, always fast-paced and it's two good teams going at it the whole time."
𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗔 𝗢𝗟𝗦𝗘𝗡
Millard South | 5-9 | sr. | PPG: 18.4 | RPG: 6.1
College: Omaha
Summary: Olsen did it all for the Patriots, finishing second on the team in rebounds, assists and steals. She was amongst the state leaders after taking 18 charges this season. Olsen's strength was how well she could score inside the paint and drew fouls along the way. She scored finished 7-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 at the line with 20 points in the state championship despite being guarded by taller defenders most of the game. Olsen's shooting developed over the course of her career and she started to knock down more mid-range shots and three-pointers.
Coach speak: "Just really aggressive to the basket. She can finish through anybody, even if there is contact. She was really tough. She just kind of does it all and she is fearless, really competitive and really physical. She was always trying to get people in the right spots, communicating, always trying to lead." -- Meyers
Run it back: "Beating Bellevue West in the semifinals because the two previous times we played them we lost and the second time was in the 90s."