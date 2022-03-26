Girls basketball: The 2021-22 Super-State, all-state and honorable-mention honorees

The Journal Star unveils the best of the best from this past girls basketball season.
Super-State first team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Taylor McCabe, Fremont, Sr., 5-9, 21.2, 5.6
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, So., 5-11, 24.1, 7.0
Mya Babbitt, Millard South, Jr., 5-8, 17.5, 2.6
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, Jr., 6-0, 14.4, 8.2
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC, Sr., 5-6, 17.4, 4.2
Honorary captain: Taylor McCabe, Fremont.
Super-State second team
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest, So., 5-3, 12.1, 3.3
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, Jr., 6-3, 19.8, 6.9
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, Jr., 5-11, 17.8, 2.7
People are also reading…
Aniya Webb, Omaha Central, Sr., 5-10, 18.1, 3.8
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West, Sr., 5-6, 13.5, 3.0
Super-State third team
Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, So., 5-6, 17.8, 3.3
Khloe Lemon, Millard South, Jr., 5-10, 15.4, 4.0
Inia Jones, Omaha Central, So., 5-6, 9.4, 3.9
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, So., 5-10, 19.8, 6.2
J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High, Sr., 5-6, 13.4, 5.5
Class A all-state first team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Taylor McCabe, Fremont, Sr., 5-9, 21.2, 5.6
Mya Babbitt, Millard South, Jr., 5-8, 17.5, 2.6
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest, So., 5-3, 12.1, 3.3
Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, Jr., 5-11, 17.8, 2.7
Aniya Webb, Omaha Central, Sr., 5-10, 18.1, 3.8
Honorary captain: Taylor McCabe, Fremont.
Class A all-state second team
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West, Sr., 5-6, 13.5, 3.0
Khloe Lemon, Millard South, Jr., 5-10, 15.4, 4.0
Inia Jones, Omaha Central, So., 5-6, 9.4, 3.9
J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High, Sr., 5-6, 13.4, 5.5
Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast, So., 6-1, 14.5, 12.9
Class A honorable mention
Bellevue East—Riley Jensen, Baylee Egan, Jayla Wilson; Bellevue West—Dani Peterson, Kenzie Melcher, Ahnica Russell-Brown, Grace Schaefer; Fremont—Macy Bryant, McKenna Murphy, Sarah Shepard, Bella Keaton; Gretna—Grace Huntwork, Jenna Marshall, Sydney Zabloudil; Kearney—Tatum Rusher, Kierstynn Garner, Kaleigh Hatcher, Maddy Province; Lincoln East—Mattie Campbell, Lillie Shaw, Keatyn Musiel; Lincoln High—Bri Robinson, Kiana Wiley, Dyvine Harris; Lincoln North Star—Sarah Gatwech, MiKayla Ray; Lincoln Northeast—Serena Heeran, Yelaniya Bradley; Lincoln Pius X—Adison Markowski, Sara Iburg, McKenna Lesiak; Lincoln Southeast—Nyaluak Dak; Lincoln Southwest—Freddie Wallace, Aniya Seymour, Brinly Christensen, McKenna Rathbun; Millard North—Megan Chambers, Avril Smith, Ellie McCarville, Kayla Preston; Millard South—Cora Olsen, Megan Belt, Lexi Finkenbiner, Juliana Jones; Millard West—Neleigh Gessert; Norfolk—Erin Schwanebeck, Tessa Gall; North Platte—Clancy Brown, Carly Purdy, Kylie Harvey; Omaha Benson—Nataya Lockett, Jesani Green; Omaha Burke—Najya O'Neal; Omaha Central—Aniah Wayne, Claire Williams, Ital Lopuyo; Omaha Marian—McKenna Stover, Ashley Wilwerding, Olivia Heinert; Omaha North—Milani Drake; Omaha Northwest—Taniya Golden, Ravyne Wallace; Omaha South—Syke Giddings; Omaha Westside—Lucy Schonlau, Adriana Diprima; Papillion-La Vista—Caitlyn Ryan, Rease Murtaugh, Brooklynn Holloway, Brooklyn Wrice; Papillion-La Vista South—Taylor Mauch, Savanna Solomon.
Class B all-state first team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, So., 5-11, 24.1, 7.0
Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, So., 5-6, 17.8, 3.3
Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, Sr., 5-4, 13.6, 4.5
Libby Trausch, Adams Central, Sr., 5-8, 15.3, 4.2
Delaney White, Norris, Sr., 5-9, 12.9, 6.7
Honorary captain: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North.
Class B all-state second team
Sarah Treffer, Lexington, Sr., 20.0, 6.6
Rylie Rice, Northwest, Sr., 5-9, 17.0, 4.5
Molly Ladwig, Blair, Fr., 5-8, 12.0, 4.1
Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North, Sr., 5-11, 10.6, 1.6
Addison Burt, Omaha Skutt, So., 5-8, 8.2, 3.3
Class B honorable mention
Adams Central—Rachel Goodon; Lauryn Scott; Alliance—Angie Davis, Avah Steggall, Jaelynne Clarke; Beatrice—Addie Hatcliff, Ellie Jurgens, Chelsea Leners, Morgan Mahoney; Bennington—Emma John, Abby Boyes, Alison Mack; Blair—Makayla Baughman, Mya Larson; Crete—Marin Rasgorshek; Elkhorn—Lexi Knott, Ella Dalton, Anna Janvrin; Elkhorn North—Grace Thompson, Hannah Nadgwick, Molly Bruggeman, Reese Booth; Gering—Sydnee Winkler, Nickie Todd, Carleigh Pszanka; Hastings—McKinsey Long, Libby Landgren, Maddie Hilgendorf; Holdrege—Mallory Pfeifer, Avery Hurlbert, McKenna Ortgiesen; McCook—Peyton Doucet, Shawna Wilkinson; Norris—Sage Burbach, Sydney Jelinek, Gracie Kircher; Northwest—Reba Mader, Maddy Cushing; Omaha Mercy—Willavena Tokporo, Sydney Crampton; Omaha Skutt—Victoria VanDyke, Presley Douglas, Jesse Trout; Platteview—Baylee Tex, Lilly Stobbe, Emily Wiebelhaus, Kate Roseland; Plattsmouth—Lyndsey Caba; Scottsbluff—Payton Buda, Paige Horne, Anna Kelley; Seward—Hannah Benedict, Ona Stutzman, Haylie Sloup; Sidney—Reese Riddle, Alecca Campbell, Gabrielle Fortner; South Sioux City—Brooklyn Heineman, Abbi Aitken, Valerie Correa, Aubree Van Berkum; Waverly—Paige Radenslaben, Anna Clarke, Abbie Carter, Emelia Rourke; York—Anna Briggs, Destiny Shepherd, Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl, Kiersten Portwine.
Class C-1 all-state first team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, Jr., 6-0, 14.4, 8.2
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC, Jr., 6-1, 14.1, 10.4
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central, Sr., 5-7, 11.2, 5.7
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, Sr., 6-1, 17.5, 9.0
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, Jr., 5-3, 16.6, 2.1
Honorary captain: Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central.
Class C-1 all-state second team
Jordan Snyder, BRLD, Sr., 6-2, 17.5, 7.9
Bryn McNair, Chase County, Jr., 5-11, 23.5, 10.2
Kya Scott, Broken Bow, Sr., 5-7, 10.0, 6.2
Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran, Sr., 5-9, 6.0, 2.7
Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, Sr., 6-3, 7.4, 3.3
Class C-1 honorable mention
Ainsworth—Kendyl Delimont, Kaitlyn Nelson, Bria Delimont, Madelyn Goochey; Ashland-Greenwood—Alivia Pike; Auburn—Jaeleigh Darnell, Sydney Binder, Melody Billings, Zoe Baltensperger; BRLD—Alyssa Buchholz, McKenzie Murphy; Battle Creek—Paytyn Taake, Reagan Brummels, Lindsey Bolling, Sami Wemhoff; Bishop Neumann—Kali Jurgensmeier, Elsa Vedral, Caitlin McGuigan, Macy Chvatal, Kinslee Bosak; Boone Central—Macy Rankin, Ashtyn Hedlund, Mara Ranslem; Broken Bow—Kailyn Scott, Joscelyn Coleman, MaKinley Tobey, Halle McCaslin; Brownell Talbot—Katherine Thaden, Molly Clark; Central City—Jerzie Schindler; Chase County—Jordan Jablonski, Jerzee Milner; Columbus Lakeview—Maddi Vogt, Haley Frenzen; Columbus Scotus—Grace Mustard, Emma Brezenski, Hailey Steffensmeier; Cozad—Megan Dyer, Makaia Baker; DC West—Grace Holm, Olivia Malousek; David City—Neely Behrns, Emily Johnson; Fairbury—Karly McCord, Jami Mans; Falls City—Madison Jones, Makinley Scholl, Ava Armbruster, Ashleigh Kirkendall; Gothenburg—Ellarey Harm, Kynlee Strauser, Aubrey O'Hare, Ashlyn Richeson; Grand Island CC—Chloe Cloud, Jenna Heidelk, Gracie Woods, Alyssa Wilson, Bryndal Moody; Hershey—Alex Beveridge, Shayda Vaughn, Emma Hall; Johnson County Central—Emma Swanda, Ava Berkebile, Sunnie Rother; Kearney Catholic—Ashley Keck, Liv Nore, Callie Squiers; Lincoln Christian—Kenadee Ailes, Emerson Crist; Lincoln Lutheran—Abby Wachal, Jenna Luebbe; Logan View/SS—Grace Schlueter, Sophia Vacha; Louisville—Avery Heilig, Jaylin Gaston, Ella Johnson; Malcolm—Diamond Sedlak, Emma Brown; Milford—Kaitlin Kontor, Tanya Miller, Ayla Roth; Minden—Sloane Beck, Kinsie Land, Mattie Kamery; Mitchell—Marjie Schmitt, Caani Banks; North Bend Central—Lindsey Emanuel, Madison Bishop; Ogallala—Gabby Caskey, Makayla Kirchner; Omaha Gross—Jenna Skradski, Jordan Skradski; O'Neill—Lauren Young, Zelie Sorensen; Ord—Marin Reilly, Kaidence Wilson, Makayla Wray; Pierce—Morgan Moeller, Elly Piper, Gina Wragge; Raymond Central—Rachel Potter, Madelyn Lubischer; St. Paul—Amber Kosmicki; Syracuse—Lily Vollertsen, Delainey Cast, Lindsey Moss; Valentine—Kailee Kellum; Wahoo—Sammy Leu, Autumn Iversen, Karley Golladay, Taylor Luben; Wayne—Brooklyn Kruse; West Point-Beemer—Jadyn Meiergerd, Allie Kaup, Emily Toelle.
Class C-2 all-state first team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC, Sr., 5-6, 17.4, 4.2
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, Jr., 6-3, 19.8, 6.9
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, So., 5-10, 19.8, 6.2
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, So., 5-11, 18.5, 4.6
Shayla Meyer, Superior, Sr., 6-2, 16.4, 11.9
Honorary captain: Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC.
Class C-2 all-state second team
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, Jr., 5-7, 15.6, 3.0
Sam Ehlers, Ponca, Jr., 6-0, 11.9, 7.0
Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca, Jr., 6-0, 12.6, 5.1
Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels CC, Sr., 5-7, 9.0, 7.0
Ella Wragge, Crofton, Sr., 5-10, 12.4, 4.1
Class C-2 honorable mention
Amherst—Hannah Herrick, Tenley Hadwiger; Arcadia/Loup City—Halie Kaslon; Bayard—Lexi Fiscus, Dani Harter, Joslyn Hopkins; Blue Hill—Abigail Meyer, Reece Mlady; Bridgeport—Brooklyn Mohrman, Mackenzie Liakos, Natalie Keenan-Vergil; Burwell—Nikia Williams, Cora Gideon; Centennial—Catelynn Bargen, Cora Payne; Centura—Sydney Davis, Kyra Wooden, Taya Christensen; Clarkson/Leigh—Faith Indra; Crofton—Alexis Folkers, Jayden Jordan, Caitlin Guenther, Ellie Tramp; Elkhorn Valley—Carney Black, JJ Black, Bria Gale; Fillmore Central—Lexi Theis, Abby Nichols, Faith Engle; Freeman—Dakota Haner, Lexi Winkle, Faith Holland; Fullerton—McKenna Plumbtree; Gordon-Rushville—Haley Johnson, Tessa Hurlburt, Anadia McKimmey; Guardian Angels CC—Livia Hunke, Isabel Hass, Kelsy Steffe; Hastings SC—Addie Kirkegaard, Shaye Butler, Erin Sheehy; Homer—Bradie Johnson, Rylie Harris, Hannah Elsea; Lourdes CC—Aspen Meyer; Lutheran High Northeast—Mia Furst, Mia Wiederin; Morrill—Brooklin Hess, Kinzley Hess; Norfolk Catholic—Avery Yosten, Kalea Fischer; North Central—Brielle Bussinger, Jenna Hallock, Allie Cosgrove; Oakland-Craig—Sadie Nelson, Syd Guzinski, Shea Johnson, Adi Rennerfeldt; Pender—Maya Dolliver, Avery Wegner; Perkins County—Kailee Potts, Libby Cole, Meredith Gloy; Ponca—Gracen Evans, Mattie Milligan; Sandy Creek—Leah Hatch; Shelby-Rising City—Taya Pinneo, Ava Larmon; South Loup—Megan Donegan, Taylor Ross, Ava Pandorf; Southern Valley—Ann Bose; Stanton—Sylvia Cunningham; Sutton—Alivia Huxoll, Kate Griess; Tekamah-Herman—Kaitlyn Quick, Preslee Hansen; Thayer Central—Natalie Tietjen, Cassandra Hergott; Tri County—Morgan Stokebrand; Wilber-Clatonia—Claire Thompson, Jordan Musil; Wisner-Pilger—Emma Heller, Lindsey Kneifl, Cameryn Bellar, Adison Meyer; Wood River—Macie Peters, Ellie Morgan, Jenna Rauert; Yutan—Maura Tichota, Haley Kube, Laycee Josoff, Ellie Lloyd, Jade Lewis.
Class D-1 all-state first team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF, Sr., 6-1, 18.0, 14.0
McKenna Willis, Shelton, Jr., 5-7, 10.4, 3.6
Makenna Noecker, Hartington CC, Jr., 5-6, 18.8, 2.2
Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre, So., 5-7, 19.6, 4.7
Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, Jr., 5-7, 12.3, 7.8
Honorary captain: Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF.
Class D-1 all-state second team
Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, Sr., 5-9, 11.1, 6.0
Callie Cooper, Southern, Jr., 5-10, 20.8, 8.6
Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Pat's, Jr., 5-7, 17.4, 4.3
Emily Hebenstreit, Mead, Sr., 5-4, 18.3, 3.9
Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast, Sr., 5-7, 19.8, 6.0
Class D-1 honorable mention
Alma—Addison Neal, Addison Siebels, Carlee Stuhmer, Riley Scott; Aquinas—Bianca Romshek, Claire Wisnieski; Arapahoe—Emerson Swanson, Berkley Warner, Hope Koller, Tracy Roskop; Archbishop Bergan—Summer Bojanski, Adisyn Mendlik, Carlee Hapke, Rebecca Baker; Axtell—Lexie Eckhoff, Jesse Bertrand, Trinity Houchin; BDS—JessaLynn Hudson, Taylor Sliva, Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel, Maria Sliva, Hanna Kadel; Bloomfield—Madison Abbenhaus, Alexandra Eisenhauer; Boyd County—Paige Drueke, Leah Jockens, Cambridge—Jalen Kent, Breelle Miller, Autumn Deterding, Paige Klumpe; Central Valley—Vanessa Wood, Neleigh Poss, Alexis Johnson; Creighton—Maycee Zimmerer, Bryna Fanta, Averi Diedrichsen, Brooke Dance, Grace Van Metre; Cross County—Josi Noble, Shyanne Anderson, Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell; Dorchester—Baylor Behrens; East Butler—Lanae Aerts, Allie Rigatuso, Madison Dewitt; Elgin/PJ—Ashlynne Charf, Keyera Eisenhauer, Taylynne Charf, Skyler Meis; Elm Creek—Ashley Bauer, Lani Meier, Halle Knapp; Elmwood-Murdock—Bailey Frahm, Brenna Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer, Delaney Frahm, Ella Zierott; HTRS—Ellie Schaardt, Jacey Leech; Hartington CC—Laney Kothol, Jordyn Steffen, Katy Jones; Heartland—Lilly Carr, Celesta Teijema, Cynthia Cerveny, Riley Goertzen; Hitchcock County—Lindsey Rippen, Aimee Merrill; Howells-Dodge—Blair Fiala, Abbey Pieper; Humphrey/LHF—Lexi Frauendorfer, Paige Beller, Halle Beller, Alisha Dahlberg, Claire Korth; Johnson-Brock—Taryn Ottermann, Audrey Sandfort, Brooklyn Behrends; Kenesaw—Cassidy Gallagher, Rylee Legg, Meadow Wagoner; Maxwell—Jocelyn Cheek, Harley Kuenning; McCool Junction—McKenna Yates; Mead—Emily Quinn, Bri Lempke; Meridian—Ally Kort, Kim Schropfer, Jaslyn Ward; Nebraska Christian—Molly Griess, Reghan Flynn, Sidney McHargue, Shelby McHargue; Niobrara/Vedigre—Chaney Konopasek, Bree Breithaupt, Senna Swalley; North Platte St. Pat's—Kate Stienike, Mae Siegal; Osmond—Kiera Moes, Grace Gansebom; Overton—Natalie Wood, JoLee Ryan, Maeli Meier, Kenzie Scheele; Plainview—Abbie Kromarek, Peace Akinnigbagbe, Teya Boyer; Pleasanton—Chelsea Fisher, Regan Weisdorfer, Natalie Rasmussen, Taryn Flood; Ravenna—Tori Sklenar, Kennedy Hurt, Morgyn Fiddelke; S-E-M—Mikah O'Neill, Abbie Rohde, Faith Hernandez, Adilyn McFarland; Sandhills Valley—Jaylen Fowler, Abigale Nicholson; Shelton—Emmi Berglund, Alia Gomez; Southern—Maddie Wegner; Southwest—Caylin Barnett, Bailey Truksa; Summerland—Adyson Mlnarik, Hadley Cheatum, Emily Nordby; Twin Loup—Alexis Mauler, Kathy Folkers, Elsie Outtun; Twin River—Delaney Reeg, Whitney Schmidt.
Class D-2 all-state first team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, Sr., 5-10, 12.0, 7.0
Macy Richardson, Sterling, Jr., 5-8, 18.1, 7.7
Kaylee Stricklin, Humphrey SF, Sr., 5-10, 15.0, 7.0
Rachel Magdanz, Falls City, SH, Sr., 5-10, 11.0, 9.0
Karley Heimes, Wynot, Sr., 6-0, 13.0, 8.0
Honorary captain: Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH.
Class D-2 all-state second team
Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell, Fr., 5-8, 20.4, 3.3
Mya Hedstrom, St. Mary's, So., 5-9, 13.1, 6.8
Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, Sr., 5-11, 13.4, 7.0
Zaili Benish, Leyton, Fr., 5-4, 21.3, 4.6
Lorissa Reiman, St. Mary's, So., 5-10, 10.8, 11.0
Class D-2 all-state honorable mention
Anselmo-Merna—Shaylyn Safranek; Hadlee Safranek, RayLee Downing; Arthur County—Emma Ohm, Jaedin Johns, Whitley Rut; CWC—MaKenna Pelster, Hailey Genereux, Ellie Metschke, Lizzie Gartner; Cody-Kilgore—Colby Cady, Abigail Busenitz, Ally Heath; Crawford—Natalie Barry, Jasmine Dyer, Kylah Vogel; Diller-Odell—Mallory Denner, Lilly Swanson, Madelyn Meyerle; Exeter-Milligan—Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen, Jasmine Turrubiates; Falls City SH—Olivia Eickhoff, Jessica Wertenberger, Lauren Malone; Franklin—Abigail Yelken, Bryanah Hindal, Bailey Lennemann; Giltner—Macie Antle; Hampton—Zaya Stuart, Lillian Dose, Kylie Mersch, Nevaeh Lukassen; High Plains—Hailey Lindburg, Rylee Ackerson; Humphrey SF—Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter, Kylee Wessel; Lawrence-Nelson—Emma Epley, Aleah Heikkinen; Lewiston—Katelyn Sanders, Carleigh Weers, Meagan Sanders; Loomis—Georgia Crandell, Hannah Stewart; Maywood-Hayes Center—Kiley Hejtmanek, Oliva Hansen, Alexis Wood, Stevie Handsaker; Medicine Valley—Stella Heapy, Kaylyn Roblee, Remmi Stout; Mullen—Taylor Svoboda, Shelby Welsh; Osceola—Emma Recker, Baili Kumpf, Rori Wieseman; Parkview Christian—Kerolene Dos Santos, Jada Smith, Myllena DeSouza; Paxton—Jacelyn Jorgensen, Trista Detmer, Audrey Holm, Sierra Hicks; Sandhills/Thedford—Tenley Rasmussen, Cylee Jameson, Dayle Haake; Silver Lake—Katelyn Karr, Georgi tenBensel, Amanda Ehrman; Sioux County—Kailey Klein, Britney Klein, Rachel Krein, Beth Krein; South Platte—Madison Cheleen, Lauryn Stanley, Haily Koenen, Avery Hayward; St. Mary's—Alissa Brabec, Hope Williamson; Sterling—Dakotah Ludemann, Lauren Harms; Stuart—Lexi Schroder, Taya Schmaderer, Lacey Paxton, Sydney Estill; Wallace—Mariah Gardner, Karlie Finley, Kendyl Flaming; Wauneta-Palisade—Peyton Cox; Wilcox-Hildreth—Madison Bunger, Sarah Jensen; Wynot—Krystal Sudbeck.
Meet the girls first-team Super-Staters from the 2021-22 season
𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙋𝙎 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙑𝙊𝙍 🍦
Our theme to this year's Super-State selections had us catching a few scoops of ice cream at eCreamery in Omaha.
And like the ice cream selection at eCreamery, this year's Super-Staters treated themselves, their teams and their fans to great seasons.
Here are the five best.
𝙏𝘼𝙔𝙇𝙊𝙍 𝙈𝘾𝘾𝘼𝘽𝙀
𝖥𝗋𝖾𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍 | 𝟧-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟣.𝟤 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟧.𝟨
College: Iowa.
Season flavor: Triple berry.
There's a kicker with the McCabe ice cream flavor. It melts fast. As one of the greatest girls shooters in state history, McCabe scorched the nets for four seasons, hitting an all-class career record 389 three-pointers, including 104 this past season. But shooting isn't the only thing that defines McCabe's game. Usually assigned to guard the opposing team's best shooter and getting her hands on a lot of steals, McCabe was arguably the best defensive player in Class A. She also rebounded well and could run point if the Tigers needed her to. But when the Tigers needed a big shot, they went to McCabe, who had 13 games of four threes or more, including nine against Lincoln Southeast. The biggest treat for McCabe, though, was leading her team to the school's first Class A state title.
Coach speak: "Taylor is probably the best as far as total player. We talked a lot times about her scoring and her numbers and how impressive all those stats are, but the ones that don't show up are the defensive ones. To get assigned to the best player almost every single game and really neutralize that best player, even shut them down sometimes, for her to get every team's best and really not be shut down … is impressive." — Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.
Three scoops with Taylor:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Favorite ice cream topping: Gummy bears.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning a state championship obviously stands out. We took a (team) trip to Florida, and I had a lot fun with my team down there."
𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙏𝙏 𝙋𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙀
𝖤𝗅𝗄𝗁𝗈𝗋𝗇 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟧-𝟣𝟣 | 𝖲𝗈. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟦.𝟣 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟩.𝟢
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Cookies ’n dimes.
If you want to compare Prince's all-around game to an ice cream dish, it'd be one loaded with about 20 toppings. She can do it all. After dazzling as a freshman, Prince followed with an even better sophomore campaign, averaging 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.4 steals per game while shooting 57.5% from the field — an impressive figure considering Prince shoots a lot of outside and midrange shots. Defenses threw everything at her, from box-and-one to triangle-and-two, but Prince's ability to read defenses and her superb passing skills still made her unstoppable. Listed as the No. 10 2024 recruit in the country by ESPN, Prince had seven games of 30 points of more, eight double-doubles and her 3.0 assist/turnover ratio showed how great she was at taking care of the ball. Prince has more than 20 Division I offers, including Maryland, Louisville, North Carolina, Michigan and Nebraska.
Coach speak: "You come in as a freshman and maybe not that many people know about you and you do some pretty good things, but then your sophomore year, now you're kind of a marked women. … Everybody is gunning for the team and I thought she handled the expectations very, very well, and maybe exceeded them in some capacities." — Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince.
Three scoops with Britt:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese's.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning state. Just to be able to do it again with the same group of people was really awesome."
𝙈𝙔𝘼 𝘽𝘼𝘽𝘽𝙄𝙏𝙏
𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖲𝗈𝗎𝗍𝗁 | 𝟧-𝟪 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟤.𝟨
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Peppermint stick those shots.
Babbitt has a shot that's as good as, well, ice cream. Like her coach Bryce Meyers says, when Babbitt gets a good look at the rim and let's it fly, "We think it's going in." One of multiple lethal shooters on the Millard South roster, Babbitt knocked down 71 threes at an impressive clip of 41%. That included seven threes against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which tied an all-class state tournament record. She also was the top free-throw shooter in Class A at 93%. Babbitt, whose Division I offers include one from Omaha, expanded her game, too. She began driving to the basket more as teams started to play her tighter on the perimeter, and her on-ball defense continued to improve. Behind Babbitt's consistent scoring, the Patriots finished 27-1.
Coach speak: "That's kind of her role, if she catches it and can get it off clean, we want her to shoot it. Her motor is getting better and better each year where she's making a better effort on the defensive end. She also knows that teams are going to start trying to take her away, so just getting used to being denied and moving without the ball, and all those things, are starting to come together for her." — Millard South coach Bryce Meyers.
Three scoops with Mya: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream: Brownie.
Favorite moment of season: "Probably winning Metro Tournament or making it to state."
𝙆𝘼𝙄𝙏𝙇𝙔𝙉 𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙐𝙀𝙇
𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 𝖡𝖾𝗇𝖽 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟢 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟦.𝟦 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟤
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Mint chocolate ’ship.
There's always been a cool treat at the end of each season for Emanuel, who is now 3-for-3 when it comes to helping lead the Tigers to state championships in Class C-1. This year's team won with a lot of new players, but with Kaitlyn and her sister Sydney having a lot of big-game experience, the Tigers didn't miss a beat. One of the more versatile players, Emanuel played the lead role. From a strong midrange game to an arsenal of post scoring moves to her smoothness in transition, Emanuel can impact in a lot of ways. Because NBC is not very big, Emanuel takes on the task of patrolling the post, and her ability to guard bigger players showed at state where NBC saw three teams with strong post play, including two all-staters in Lucy Ghaifan (Grand Island CC) and Katelynn Oxley (Lincoln Lutheran).
Coach speak: "You don't find too many kids who can do on the basketball court all the things that she can do. When you're 6-foot tall and you play at a post position if needed, but you can also run the court basically like a deer … it's hard to defend her because you don't know who to put on her. She's a matchup nightmare for the other people and that's why we're really glad that she's on our side." — NBC coach Aaron Sterup.
Three scoops with Kaitlyn:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream topping: Cookie dough.
Favorite moment of season: "Definitely making it to state each year. Each of them have been really special."
𝘽𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙔 𝙆𝙄𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍
𝖧𝖺𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗌 𝖲𝗍. 𝖢𝖾𝖼𝗂𝗅𝗂𝖺 | 𝟧-𝟨 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟦 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟤
College: Nebraska-Kearney.
Season flavor: Icing on the cake.
Icing on the cake came in the form of a third Class C-2 state championship for Kissinger and her senior teammates. In addition to her ability to have big scoring games (10 games of 20 points or more this season), Kissinger averaged 4.2 boards, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists per contest, and coach Greg Berndt's label of "one-man press break" gives one an idea of how well Kissinger handles the ball. A physical and fearless guard, too, Kissinger got to the line for 211 free-throw attempts. But what makes Kissinger stand out as one of the top five players in the state is, simply, she's a winner. She led the Hawkettes to four state championship game appearances and a remarkable 102-9 record over four seasons, and her leadership skills gave the team another coach on the floor.
Coach speak: "From her freshman year on to her senior, you knew exactly what you were getting every single day. It was, 'I'm going to win this competition. We're going to win this game.' There's times where we need a bucket and she'd will our team to get a bucket. The will to win and not quit when things go a little south was pretty incredible." — Hastings SC coach Greg Berndt.
Three scoops with Bailey:
Favorite ice cream: Cake batter.
Favorite ice cream topping: Cookie dough.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning state and going out as champions was definitely the highlight."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.