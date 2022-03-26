 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball: The 2021-22 Super-State, all-state and honorable-mention honorees

  • Updated
  • 0
Norris vs Elkhorn North, 3.10

Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots over Norris' Grace Kohler (34) during a Class B girls state semifinal on March 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

The Journal Star unveils the best of the best from this past girls basketball season.

Super-State first team

Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Taylor McCabe, Fremont, Sr., 5-9, 21.2, 5.6

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, So., 5-11, 24.1, 7.0

Mya Babbitt, Millard South, Jr., 5-8, 17.5, 2.6

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, Jr., 6-0, 14.4, 8.2

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC, Sr., 5-6, 17.4, 4.2

Honorary captain: Taylor McCabe, Fremont.

Super-State second team

Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest, So., 5-3, 12.1, 3.3

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, Jr., 6-3, 19.8, 6.9

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, Jr., 5-11, 17.8, 2.7

Aniya Webb, Omaha Central, Sr., 5-10, 18.1, 3.8

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West, Sr., 5-6, 13.5, 3.0

Super-State third team

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, So., 5-6, 17.8, 3.3

Khloe Lemon, Millard South, Jr., 5-10, 15.4, 4.0

Inia Jones, Omaha Central, So., 5-6, 9.4, 3.9

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, So., 5-10, 19.8, 6.2

J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High, Sr., 5-6, 13.4, 5.5

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.1

Lincoln Southwest’s Kennadi Williams (15) drives the ball against Lincoln East’s Mattie Campbell (32) during the A-5 district championship game on March 1 at Southwest High School.

Class A all-state first team

Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Taylor McCabe, Fremont, Sr., 5-9, 21.2, 5.6

Mya Babbitt, Millard South, Jr., 5-8, 17.5, 2.6

Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest, So., 5-3, 12.1, 3.3

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, Jr., 5-11, 17.8, 2.7

Aniya Webb, Omaha Central, Sr., 5-10, 18.1, 3.8

Honorary captain: Taylor McCabe, Fremont.

Class A all-state second team

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West, Sr., 5-6, 13.5, 3.0

Khloe Lemon, Millard South, Jr., 5-10, 15.4, 4.0

Inia Jones, Omaha Central, So., 5-6, 9.4, 3.9

J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High, Sr., 5-6, 13.4, 5.5

Doneelah Washington, Lincoln Northeast, So., 6-1, 14.5, 12.9

Class A honorable mention

Bellevue East—Riley Jensen, Baylee Egan, Jayla Wilson; Bellevue West—Dani Peterson, Kenzie Melcher, Ahnica Russell-Brown, Grace Schaefer; Fremont—Macy Bryant, McKenna Murphy, Sarah Shepard, Bella Keaton; Gretna—Grace Huntwork, Jenna Marshall, Sydney Zabloudil; Kearney—Tatum Rusher, Kierstynn Garner, Kaleigh Hatcher, Maddy Province; Lincoln East—Mattie Campbell, Lillie Shaw, Keatyn Musiel; Lincoln High—Bri Robinson, Kiana Wiley, Dyvine Harris; Lincoln North Star—Sarah Gatwech, MiKayla Ray; Lincoln Northeast—Serena Heeran, Yelaniya Bradley; Lincoln Pius X—Adison Markowski, Sara Iburg, McKenna Lesiak; Lincoln Southeast—Nyaluak Dak; Lincoln Southwest—Freddie Wallace, Aniya Seymour, Brinly Christensen, McKenna Rathbun; Millard North—Megan Chambers, Avril Smith, Ellie McCarville, Kayla Preston; Millard South—Cora Olsen, Megan Belt, Lexi Finkenbiner, Juliana Jones; Millard West—Neleigh Gessert; Norfolk—Erin Schwanebeck, Tessa Gall; North Platte—Clancy Brown, Carly Purdy, Kylie Harvey; Omaha Benson—Nataya Lockett, Jesani Green; Omaha Burke—Najya O'Neal; Omaha Central—Aniah Wayne, Claire Williams, Ital Lopuyo; Omaha Marian—McKenna Stover, Ashley Wilwerding, Olivia Heinert; Omaha North—Milani Drake; Omaha Northwest—Taniya Golden, Ravyne Wallace; Omaha South—Syke Giddings; Omaha Westside—Lucy Schonlau, Adriana Diprima; Papillion-La Vista—Caitlyn Ryan, Rease Murtaugh, Brooklynn Holloway, Brooklyn Wrice; Papillion-La Vista South—Taylor Mauch, Savanna Solomon.

Class B all-state first team

Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, So., 5-11, 24.1, 7.0

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, So., 5-6, 17.8, 3.3

Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, Sr., 5-4, 13.6, 4.5

Libby Trausch, Adams Central, Sr., 5-8, 15.3, 4.2

Delaney White, Norris, Sr., 5-9, 12.9, 6.7

Honorary captain: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North.

Class B all-state second team

Sarah Treffer, Lexington, Sr., 20.0, 6.6

Rylie Rice, Northwest, Sr., 5-9, 17.0, 4.5

Molly Ladwig, Blair, Fr., 5-8, 12.0, 4.1

Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North, Sr., 5-11, 10.6, 1.6

Addison Burt, Omaha Skutt, So., 5-8, 8.2, 3.3

Class B honorable mention

Adams Central—Rachel Goodon; Lauryn Scott; Alliance—Angie Davis, Avah Steggall, Jaelynne Clarke; Beatrice—Addie Hatcliff, Ellie Jurgens, Chelsea Leners, Morgan Mahoney; Bennington—Emma John, Abby Boyes, Alison Mack; Blair—Makayla Baughman, Mya Larson; Crete—Marin Rasgorshek; Elkhorn—Lexi Knott, Ella Dalton, Anna Janvrin; Elkhorn North—Grace Thompson, Hannah Nadgwick, Molly Bruggeman, Reese Booth; Gering—Sydnee Winkler, Nickie Todd, Carleigh Pszanka; Hastings—McKinsey Long, Libby Landgren, Maddie Hilgendorf; Holdrege—Mallory Pfeifer, Avery Hurlbert, McKenna Ortgiesen; McCook—Peyton Doucet, Shawna Wilkinson; Norris—Sage Burbach, Sydney Jelinek, Gracie Kircher; Northwest—Reba Mader, Maddy Cushing; Omaha Mercy—Willavena Tokporo, Sydney Crampton; Omaha Skutt—Victoria VanDyke, Presley Douglas, Jesse Trout; Platteview—Baylee Tex, Lilly Stobbe, Emily Wiebelhaus, Kate Roseland; Plattsmouth—Lyndsey Caba; Scottsbluff—Payton Buda, Paige Horne, Anna Kelley; Seward—Hannah Benedict, Ona Stutzman, Haylie Sloup; Sidney—Reese Riddle, Alecca Campbell, Gabrielle Fortner; South Sioux City—Brooklyn Heineman, Abbi Aitken, Valerie Correa, Aubree Van Berkum; Waverly—Paige Radenslaben, Anna Clarke, Abbie Carter, Emelia Rourke; York—Anna Briggs, Destiny Shepherd, Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl, Kiersten Portwine.

Malcolm vs. North Bend Central, 3.7

Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) competes for the ball against North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball game on March 7 at the Devaney Sports Center. 

Class C-1 all-state first team

Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, Jr., 6-0, 14.4, 8.2

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC, Jr., 6-1, 14.1, 10.4

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central, Sr., 5-7, 11.2, 5.7

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, Sr., 6-1, 17.5, 9.0

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, Jr., 5-3, 16.6, 2.1

Honorary captain: Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central.

Class C-1 all-state second team

Jordan Snyder, BRLD, Sr., 6-2, 17.5, 7.9

Bryn McNair, Chase County, Jr., 5-11, 23.5, 10.2

Kya Scott, Broken Bow, Sr., 5-7, 10.0, 6.2

Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran, Sr., 5-9, 6.0, 2.7

Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, Sr., 6-3, 7.4, 3.3

Class C-1 honorable mention

Ainsworth—Kendyl Delimont, Kaitlyn Nelson, Bria Delimont, Madelyn Goochey; Ashland-Greenwood—Alivia Pike; Auburn—Jaeleigh Darnell, Sydney Binder, Melody Billings, Zoe Baltensperger; BRLD—Alyssa Buchholz, McKenzie Murphy; Battle Creek—Paytyn Taake, Reagan Brummels, Lindsey Bolling, Sami Wemhoff; Bishop Neumann—Kali Jurgensmeier, Elsa Vedral, Caitlin McGuigan, Macy Chvatal, Kinslee Bosak; Boone Central—Macy Rankin, Ashtyn Hedlund, Mara Ranslem; Broken Bow—Kailyn Scott, Joscelyn Coleman, MaKinley Tobey, Halle McCaslin; Brownell Talbot—Katherine Thaden, Molly Clark; Central City—Jerzie Schindler; Chase County—Jordan Jablonski, Jerzee Milner; Columbus Lakeview—Maddi Vogt, Haley Frenzen; Columbus Scotus—Grace Mustard, Emma Brezenski, Hailey Steffensmeier; Cozad—Megan Dyer, Makaia Baker; DC West—Grace Holm, Olivia Malousek; David City—Neely Behrns, Emily Johnson; Fairbury—Karly McCord, Jami Mans; Falls City—Madison Jones, Makinley Scholl, Ava Armbruster, Ashleigh Kirkendall; Gothenburg—Ellarey Harm, Kynlee Strauser, Aubrey O'Hare, Ashlyn Richeson; Grand Island CC—Chloe Cloud, Jenna Heidelk, Gracie Woods, Alyssa Wilson, Bryndal Moody; Hershey—Alex Beveridge, Shayda Vaughn, Emma Hall; Johnson County Central—Emma Swanda, Ava Berkebile, Sunnie Rother; Kearney Catholic—Ashley Keck, Liv Nore, Callie Squiers; Lincoln Christian—Kenadee Ailes, Emerson Crist; Lincoln Lutheran—Abby Wachal, Jenna Luebbe; Logan View/SS—Grace Schlueter, Sophia Vacha; Louisville—Avery Heilig, Jaylin Gaston, Ella Johnson; Malcolm—Diamond Sedlak, Emma Brown; Milford—Kaitlin Kontor, Tanya Miller, Ayla Roth; Minden—Sloane Beck, Kinsie Land, Mattie Kamery; Mitchell—Marjie Schmitt, Caani Banks; North Bend Central—Lindsey Emanuel, Madison Bishop; Ogallala—Gabby Caskey, Makayla Kirchner; Omaha Gross—Jenna Skradski, Jordan Skradski; O'Neill—Lauren Young, Zelie Sorensen; Ord—Marin Reilly, Kaidence Wilson, Makayla Wray; Pierce—Morgan Moeller, Elly Piper, Gina Wragge; Raymond Central—Rachel Potter, Madelyn Lubischer; St. Paul—Amber Kosmicki; Syracuse—Lily Vollertsen, Delainey Cast, Lindsey Moss; Valentine—Kailee Kellum; Wahoo—Sammy Leu, Autumn Iversen, Karley Golladay, Taylor Luben; Wayne—Brooklyn Kruse; West Point-Beemer—Jadyn Meiergerd, Allie Kaup, Emily Toelle.

Class C-2 all-state first team

Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC, Sr., 5-6, 17.4, 4.2

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, Jr., 6-3, 19.8, 6.9

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, So., 5-10, 19.8, 6.2

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, So., 5-11, 18.5, 4.6

Shayla Meyer, Superior, Sr., 6-2, 16.4, 11.9

Honorary captain: Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC.

Class C-2 all-state second team

Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, Jr., 5-7, 15.6, 3.0

Sam Ehlers, Ponca, Jr., 6-0, 11.9, 7.0

Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca, Jr., 6-0, 12.6, 5.1

Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels CC, Sr., 5-7, 9.0, 7.0

Ella Wragge, Crofton, Sr., 5-10, 12.4, 4.1

Class C-2 honorable mention

Amherst—Hannah Herrick, Tenley Hadwiger; Arcadia/Loup City—Halie Kaslon; Bayard—Lexi Fiscus, Dani Harter, Joslyn Hopkins; Blue Hill—Abigail Meyer, Reece Mlady; Bridgeport—Brooklyn Mohrman, Mackenzie Liakos, Natalie Keenan-Vergil; Burwell—Nikia Williams, Cora Gideon; Centennial—Catelynn Bargen, Cora Payne; Centura—Sydney Davis, Kyra Wooden, Taya Christensen; Clarkson/Leigh—Faith Indra; Crofton—Alexis Folkers, Jayden Jordan, Caitlin Guenther, Ellie Tramp; Elkhorn Valley—Carney Black, JJ Black, Bria Gale; Fillmore Central—Lexi Theis, Abby Nichols, Faith Engle; Freeman—Dakota Haner, Lexi Winkle, Faith Holland; Fullerton—McKenna Plumbtree; Gordon-Rushville—Haley Johnson, Tessa Hurlburt, Anadia McKimmey; Guardian Angels CC—Livia Hunke, Isabel Hass, Kelsy Steffe; Hastings SC—Addie Kirkegaard, Shaye Butler, Erin Sheehy; Homer—Bradie Johnson, Rylie Harris, Hannah Elsea; Lourdes CC—Aspen Meyer; Lutheran High Northeast—Mia Furst, Mia Wiederin; Morrill—Brooklin Hess, Kinzley Hess; Norfolk Catholic—Avery Yosten, Kalea Fischer; North Central—Brielle Bussinger, Jenna Hallock, Allie Cosgrove; Oakland-Craig—Sadie Nelson, Syd Guzinski, Shea Johnson, Adi Rennerfeldt; Pender—Maya Dolliver, Avery Wegner; Perkins County—Kailee Potts, Libby Cole, Meredith Gloy; Ponca—Gracen Evans, Mattie Milligan; Sandy Creek—Leah Hatch; Shelby-Rising City—Taya Pinneo, Ava Larmon; South Loup—Megan Donegan, Taylor Ross, Ava Pandorf; Southern Valley—Ann Bose; Stanton—Sylvia Cunningham; Sutton—Alivia Huxoll, Kate Griess; Tekamah-Herman—Kaitlyn Quick, Preslee Hansen; Thayer Central—Natalie Tietjen, Cassandra Hergott; Tri County—Morgan Stokebrand; Wilber-Clatonia—Claire Thompson, Jordan Musil; Wisner-Pilger—Emma Heller, Lindsey Kneifl, Cameryn Bellar, Adison Meyer; Wood River—Macie Peters, Ellie Morgan, Jenna Rauert; Yutan—Maura Tichota, Haley Kube, Laycee Josoff, Ellie Lloyd, Jade Lewis.

Shelton vs Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3.12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Addison Schneider (left) tries to block a shot by Shelton’s Sidney Gegg (middle) during the Class D-1 girls state championship game on March 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Class D-1 all-state first team

Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF, Sr., 6-1, 18.0, 14.0

McKenna Willis, Shelton, Jr., 5-7, 10.4, 3.6

Makenna Noecker, Hartington CC, Jr., 5-6, 18.8, 2.2

Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre, So., 5-7, 19.6, 4.7

Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, Jr., 5-7, 12.3, 7.8

Honorary captain: Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF.

Class D-1 all-state second team

Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, Sr., 5-9, 11.1, 6.0

Callie Cooper, Southern, Jr., 5-10, 20.8, 8.6

Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Pat's, Jr., 5-7, 17.4, 4.3

Emily Hebenstreit, Mead, Sr., 5-4, 18.3, 3.9

Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast, Sr., 5-7, 19.8, 6.0

Class D-1 honorable mention

Alma—Addison Neal, Addison Siebels, Carlee Stuhmer, Riley Scott; Aquinas—Bianca Romshek, Claire Wisnieski; Arapahoe—Emerson Swanson, Berkley Warner, Hope Koller, Tracy Roskop; Archbishop Bergan—Summer Bojanski, Adisyn Mendlik, Carlee Hapke, Rebecca Baker; Axtell—Lexie Eckhoff, Jesse Bertrand, Trinity Houchin; BDS—JessaLynn Hudson, Taylor Sliva, Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel, Maria Sliva, Hanna Kadel; Bloomfield—Madison Abbenhaus, Alexandra Eisenhauer; Boyd County—Paige Drueke, Leah Jockens, Cambridge—Jalen Kent, Breelle Miller, Autumn Deterding, Paige Klumpe; Central Valley—Vanessa Wood, Neleigh Poss, Alexis Johnson; Creighton—Maycee Zimmerer, Bryna Fanta, Averi Diedrichsen, Brooke Dance, Grace Van Metre; Cross County—Josi Noble, Shyanne Anderson, Lilly Peterson, Chloe Sandell; Dorchester—Baylor Behrens; East Butler—Lanae Aerts, Allie Rigatuso, Madison Dewitt; Elgin/PJ—Ashlynne Charf, Keyera Eisenhauer, Taylynne Charf, Skyler Meis; Elm Creek—Ashley Bauer, Lani Meier, Halle Knapp; Elmwood-Murdock—Bailey Frahm, Brenna Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer, Delaney Frahm, Ella Zierott; HTRS—Ellie Schaardt, Jacey Leech; Hartington CC—Laney Kothol, Jordyn Steffen, Katy Jones; Heartland—Lilly Carr, Celesta Teijema, Cynthia Cerveny, Riley Goertzen; Hitchcock County—Lindsey Rippen, Aimee Merrill; Howells-Dodge—Blair Fiala, Abbey Pieper; Humphrey/LHF—Lexi Frauendorfer, Paige Beller, Halle Beller, Alisha Dahlberg, Claire Korth; Johnson-Brock—Taryn Ottermann, Audrey Sandfort, Brooklyn Behrends; Kenesaw—Cassidy Gallagher, Rylee Legg, Meadow Wagoner; Maxwell—Jocelyn Cheek, Harley Kuenning; McCool Junction—McKenna Yates; Mead—Emily Quinn, Bri Lempke; Meridian—Ally Kort, Kim Schropfer, Jaslyn Ward; Nebraska Christian—Molly Griess, Reghan Flynn, Sidney McHargue, Shelby McHargue; Niobrara/Vedigre—Chaney Konopasek, Bree Breithaupt, Senna Swalley; North Platte St. Pat's—Kate Stienike, Mae Siegal; Osmond—Kiera Moes, Grace Gansebom; Overton—Natalie Wood, JoLee Ryan, Maeli Meier, Kenzie Scheele; Plainview—Abbie Kromarek, Peace Akinnigbagbe, Teya Boyer; Pleasanton—Chelsea Fisher, Regan Weisdorfer, Natalie Rasmussen, Taryn Flood; Ravenna—Tori Sklenar, Kennedy Hurt, Morgyn Fiddelke; S-E-M—Mikah O'Neill, Abbie Rohde, Faith Hernandez, Adilyn McFarland; Sandhills Valley—Jaylen Fowler, Abigale Nicholson; Shelton—Emmi Berglund, Alia Gomez; Southern—Maddie Wegner; Southwest—Caylin Barnett, Bailey Truksa; Summerland—Adyson Mlnarik, Hadley Cheatum, Emily Nordby; Twin Loup—Alexis Mauler, Kathy Folkers, Elsie Outtun; Twin River—Delaney Reeg, Whitney Schmidt.

Class D-2 all-state first team

Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, Sr., 5-10, 12.0, 7.0

Macy Richardson, Sterling, Jr., 5-8, 18.1, 7.7

Kaylee Stricklin, Humphrey SF, Sr., 5-10, 15.0, 7.0

Rachel Magdanz, Falls City, SH, Sr., 5-10, 11.0, 9.0

Karley Heimes, Wynot, Sr., 6-0, 13.0, 8.0

Honorary captain: Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH.

Class D-2 all-state second team

Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell, Fr., 5-8, 20.4, 3.3

Mya Hedstrom, St. Mary's, So., 5-9, 13.1, 6.8

Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, Sr., 5-11, 13.4, 7.0

Zaili Benish, Leyton, Fr., 5-4, 21.3, 4.6

Lorissa Reiman, St. Mary's, So., 5-10, 10.8, 11.0

Class D-2 all-state honorable mention

Anselmo-Merna—Shaylyn Safranek; Hadlee Safranek, RayLee Downing; Arthur County—Emma Ohm, Jaedin Johns, Whitley Rut; CWC—MaKenna Pelster, Hailey Genereux, Ellie Metschke, Lizzie Gartner; Cody-Kilgore—Colby Cady, Abigail Busenitz, Ally Heath; Crawford—Natalie Barry, Jasmine Dyer, Kylah Vogel; Diller-Odell—Mallory Denner, Lilly Swanson, Madelyn Meyerle; Exeter-Milligan—Cameran Jansky, Emma Olsen, Jasmine Turrubiates; Falls City SH—Olivia Eickhoff, Jessica Wertenberger, Lauren Malone; Franklin—Abigail Yelken, Bryanah Hindal, Bailey Lennemann; Giltner—Macie Antle; Hampton—Zaya Stuart, Lillian Dose, Kylie Mersch, Nevaeh Lukassen; High Plains—Hailey Lindburg, Rylee Ackerson; Humphrey SF—Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter, Kylee Wessel; Lawrence-Nelson—Emma Epley, Aleah Heikkinen; Lewiston—Katelyn Sanders, Carleigh Weers, Meagan Sanders; Loomis—Georgia Crandell, Hannah Stewart; Maywood-Hayes Center—Kiley Hejtmanek, Oliva Hansen, Alexis Wood, Stevie Handsaker; Medicine Valley—Stella Heapy, Kaylyn Roblee, Remmi Stout; Mullen—Taylor Svoboda, Shelby Welsh; Osceola—Emma Recker, Baili Kumpf, Rori Wieseman; Parkview Christian—Kerolene Dos Santos, Jada Smith, Myllena DeSouza; Paxton—Jacelyn Jorgensen, Trista Detmer, Audrey Holm, Sierra Hicks; Sandhills/Thedford—Tenley Rasmussen, Cylee Jameson, Dayle Haake; Silver Lake—Katelyn Karr, Georgi tenBensel, Amanda Ehrman; Sioux County—Kailey Klein, Britney Klein, Rachel Krein, Beth Krein; South Platte—Madison Cheleen, Lauryn Stanley, Haily Koenen, Avery Hayward; St. Mary's—Alissa Brabec, Hope Williamson; Sterling—Dakotah Ludemann, Lauren Harms; Stuart—Lexi Schroder, Taya Schmaderer, Lacey Paxton, Sydney Estill; Wallace—Mariah Gardner, Karlie Finley, Kendyl Flaming; Wauneta-Palisade—Peyton Cox; Wilcox-Hildreth—Madison Bunger, Sarah Jensen; Wynot—Krystal Sudbeck.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

