Girls basketball: The 2020-21 Super-State, all-state and honorable-mention honorees
Girls basketball: The 2020-21 Super-State, all-state and honorable-mention honorees

Weeping Water vs. Pleasanton, 3.6

Weeping Water's Reba Wilson (left) and Grace Cave hold up the net after defeating Pleasanton in the Class D-1 girls championship game earlier this month at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
All-state Super-State 1

SUPER-STATE FIRST TEAM

Player, school, Yr., Ht., PPG, RPG

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, Sr., 6-3, 23.3, 13.0

Taylor McCabe, Fremont, Jr., 5-9, 23.6, 4.9

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF, Sr., 5-10, 25.0, 7.0

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, Fr., 5-10, 22.4, 7.3

Grace Cave, Weeping Water, Sr., 5-8, 21.4, 5.4

Honorary captain: Markowski, Lincoln Pius X.

All-state Super-State 2

SUPER-STATE SECOND TEAM

Mya Babbitt, Millard South, So., 5-8, 18.2, 3.3

Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X, Sr., 5-7, 8.0, 4.0

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West, Jr., 5-6, 18.4, 3.7

Inia Jones, Omaha Central, Fr., 5-6, 12.6, 4.4

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, So., 6-0, 17.0, 8.0

All-state Super-State 3

SUPER-STATE THIRD TEAM

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC, Jr., 5-6, 16.4, 3.4

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer, Sr., 5-6, 20.1, 5.8

Cora Olsen, Millard South, So., 5-8, 14.5, 4.9

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte, Sr., 5-8, 18.5, 6.2

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High, Sr., 6-0, 18.0, 6.5

All-state Class A

CLASS A ALL-STATE

First team

Player, school, Yr., Ht., PPG, RPG

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, Sr., 6-3, 23.3, 13.0

Taylor McCabe, Fremont, Jr., 5-9, 23.6, 4.9

Mya Babbitt, Millard South, So., 5-8, 18.2, 3.3

Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X, Sr., 5-7, 8.0, 4.0

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West, Jr., 5-6, 18.4, 3.7

Honorary captain: Markowski, Lincoln Pius X.

Second team

Inia Jones, Omaha Central, Fr., 5-6, 12.6, 4.4

Cora Olsen, Millard South, So., 5-8, 14.5, 4.9

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte, Sr., 5-8, 18.5, 6.2

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High, Sr., 6-0, 18.0, 6.5

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central, Jr., 5-11, 15.4, 4.4

Honorable mention

Bellevue East—Mya Skoff, Baylee Egan, Riley Jensen; Bellevue West—Dani Peterson, Kenzie Melcher, Grace Schaefer; Elkhorn South—Rylee Gray, Lauren Kohl; Fremont—Charli Earth, Macy Bryant, Sarah Shepard, Bella Keaton; Gretna—Avery Kallman, Grace Huntwork, Emma Schweigart; Kearney—Aspen Rusher, Lily Novacek, Kierstynn Garner, Tatum Rusher; Lincoln East—Olivia Kugler, Haley Peterson, Matalynn Campbell; Lincoln High—Kiana Wiley; Lincoln North Star—Abby Krieser, Sammy Leu, Dyvine Harris; Lincoln Northeast—Doneelah Washington, A'Iyana Jones, Nyathak Gatluak; Lincoln Pius X—Miriam Miller, Adison Markowski, Charlee Hagedorn; Lincoln Southeast—Brittany Wulf; Lincoln Southwest—Kennadi Williams, Kate Dilsaver, Skylar Pieper, Katie Carpenter, Freddie Wallace, Riley Wells; Millard North—Kaylee Kessler, Sidney Anderson, Megan Chambers; Millard South—Khloe Lemon, Megan Belt, Lexi Finkenbiner, Juliana Jones; Millard West—Laney Schipper, Libby Hoffman; Norfolk—Hailey Kleinschmit; North Platte—Carly Purdy, Abby Orr; Omaha Benson—Kiera Estima, Nataya Lockett; Omaha Burke—Aanaya Harris, Hailey Ingram, Bre Schneidewind, Kara Stricklin; Omaha Central—Claire Williams, Aniah Wayne, Nyanaur Pal; Omaha Marian—Aryannah Harrison, Cece Hacker, Ashley Wilwerding; Omaha North—Kionna Moton; Omaha Northwest—Taniya Golden; Omaha Westside—Lucy Schonlau; Papillion-La Vista—Jenna Hoelscher, Caitlyn Ryan, Ann Fitzgerald; Papillion-La Vista South—Tate Norblade, Lyida Hodges, Savanna Solomon, Kara Lang.

All-state Class B

CLASS B ALL-STATE

First team

Player, school, Yr., Ht., PPG, RPG

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, Fr., 5-11, 22.4, 7.3

Maddie Portwine, York, Sr., 6-0, 15.7, 4.0

Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice, Sr., 5-9, 16.1, 7.8

Brianna Stai, Norris, Sr., 6-0, 10.4, 5.9

Hannah Newton, Crete, Sr., 5-11, 12.8, 3.0

Honorary captain: Prince, Elkhorn North.

Second team

CeCe Behrens, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 5-9, 15.8, 5.6

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood, Sr., 5-6, 20.5, 2.0

Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North, Jr., 5-9, 12.2, 3.1

Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 6-4, 13.3, 11.7

Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, Jr., 5-5, 11.1, 4.1

Honorable mention

Ashland-Greenwood—Saige Craven, Chloe Bergsten; Aurora—Cassidy Knust; Beatrice—Nevaeh Martinez, Chelsea Leners; Bennington—Abby Boyes, Taylor Sedlacek, Maddy Elwood; Blair—Makayla Baughman, Ella Ross, Mya Larson; Crete—Lexi Mach, Leah Jurgens; Elkhorn—Tia Murray, Haley DeBuse, Lexi Knott, Ella Dalton; Elkhorn North—Hannah Nadgwick; Gretna—Cloey Fries, Sydnee Winkler; Hastings—Dacey Sealey, McKinsey Long, Maddie Hilgendorf, Libby Landgren; Holdrege—Alexis Bliven, Taylor Wiser; Lexington—Sarah Treffer, Klair Fagot; McCook—Tiara Matson, Shawna Wilkinson; Norris—Delaney White, Molly Ramsey, Maddy Collier, Kalli Kroeker; Northwest—Shanae Suttles, Claire Caspersen; Omaha Duchesne—Nicky Huss; Omaha Gross—Theo Mba, Rachel Culhane, Sydney Herren, Jenna Skradski; Omaha Mercy—Willavena Tokporo, Abby Krehbiel; Omaha Skutt—Peyton McCabe; Platteview—Ally Kuhl; Schuyler—Jocelyn Tena; Scottsbluff—Sabrina Harsh, Payton Burda; Seward—Hannah Benedict, Abbey Ringler, Tanya Miller; South Sioux City—Kyra Fischer, Hannah Strom, Khaia Herron, Jalen Galvin, Tasha Freiberg; Waverly—Paige Radenslaben, Abigail Carter, Leah Rasmussen; York—Masa Scheierman, Destiny Shepherd, Mattie Pohl.

All-state Class C-1

CLASS C-1 ALL-STATE

First team

Player, school, Yr., Ht., PPG, RPG

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, So., 6-0, 17.0, 8.0

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC, Jr., 5-6, 16.4, 3.4

Sydney Swanson, West Point-Beemer, Sr., 5-6, 20.1, 5.8

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central, Jr., 5-7, 15.5, 4.2

Keisha Snyder, Winnebago, Sr., 5-10, 17.5, 12.0

Honorary captain: K. Emanuel, North Bend Central.

Second team

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse, Jr., 6-0, 19.9, 7.7

Kali Staples, Broken Bow, Sr., 5-7, 9.5, 4.1

Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, Jr., 6-1, 13.5, 8.2

Taryn Wagner, Central City, Sr., 5-6, 18.9, 3.9

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, Jr., 6-0, 17.0, 9.0

Honorable mention

Adams Central—Libby Trausch, Rachel Gooden, Jess Babcock; Ainsworth—Kendyl Delimont, Bria Delimont, Kaitlyn Nelson; Arlington—Kailynn Gubbels, Kylee Bruning; Auburn—Sydney Binder, Jaeleigh Darnell, Leah Grant; Battle Creek—BriAnna Zohner, Paytyn Taake; Bishop Neumann—Lauren Thiele, Paisley Douglas, Kinslee Bosak, Bailey Maly, Mary Chvatal; Broken Bow—Kya Scott, Kailyn Scott, Halle McCaslin, Kassidy Cyboron; Central City—Jade Erickson; Chadron—Jacey Garrett, Anika Burke; Columbus Lakeview—Reese Janssen; Columbus Scotus—Grace Mustard, Janae Rusher, Kamryn Chohon, Camille Pelan; Conestoga—Myah Cummings, Lindee Watson; DC West—Ellie McCarville, Avery Wright, Grace Hohm; David City—Lauren Vandenberg, Neely Behrns, Emily Johnson, Payton Andel; Doniphan-Trumbull—Maddison Shimmin; Fairbury—Jordan Tracy, Ellie Ohlde; Gibbon—Yahyda Castaneda, Samantha Walker; Gothenburg—Kynlee Strauser, Annica Harm, Ashlyn Richeson, Clara Evert; Grand Island CC—Chloe Cloud, Jenna Heidelk, Alexis Mudloff; Hastings SC—Katharine Hamburger, Addie Kirkegaard, Shaye Butler; Homer—Bradie Johnson, Emily Rasmussen; Kearney Catholic—Ashlyn Wischmeier, Ashley Keck, Liv Nore; Lincoln Christian—Makylee Ailes, Ashlynn Ailes, Emerson Crist; Lincoln Lutheran—Katelynn Oxley, Abby Wachal, Shanae Bergt, Addi Ernstmeyer; Logan View-SS—Valerie Uehling, Sophia Vacha, Grace Schlueter, Josie Kahlandt; Louisville—McKenzie Norris, Avery Heilig, Ella Johnson; Malcolm—Alyssa Fortik, Emma Brown, Joslyn Small, Ashlynn Sehi, Diamond Sedlak; Milford—Hannah Kepler, Kaitlin Kontor; Minden—Sarah Hultquist, Sloane Beck, Abby Rehtus; Mitchell—Jayden Kanno, Caani Banks; North Bend Central—Cierra Kluthe, Ally Pojar, Hannah Williams; Oakland-Craig—Chaney Nelson, Sadie Nelson, Sydney Guzinski; Ogallala—Milan Coggins, Taylor Trumper, Makayla Kichner; Omaha Roncalli—Claire Wilson; O'Neill—Alyssa Eichelberger, Meg Schluns, Lauren Young; Ord—Nikie Nelson, Kloe Severance, Payton Hackel; Pierce—Kenzie Moeller, Morgan Moeller, Abby Meier; Sidney—Karly Sylvester, Morgan Jaggers, Alecca Campbell; Syracuse—Jessie Moss, Halle Wilhelm; Wahoo—Autumn Iversen, Kelsie Sears, Karly Golladay, Taylor Luben, Toni Greenfield, Kharissa Eddie; Wayne—Brooklyn Kruse, Rubie Klausen, Kendall Dorey; West Point-Beemer—Reece Snodgrass, Rachel Groth, Jadyn Meiergerd, Brooklyn Weddle; Winnebago—Natasha Deal, Madeline Cleveland.

All-state Class C-2

CLASS C-2 ALL-STATE

First team

Player, school, Yr., Ht., PPG, RPG

Lacey Sprakel, Crofton, Sr., 5-9, 17.1, 6.8

Caragan Tietz, BRLD, Sr., 5-9, 14.8, 5.1

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, So., 6-2, 20.0, 8.1

Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca, Sr., 5-11, 12.1, 5.0

Boston Boucher, Wood River, Sr., 5-9, 14.6, 3.7

Honorary captain: Sprakel, Crofton.

Second team

Samantha Ehlers, Ponca, So., 6-0, 12.2, 8.5

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, Fr., 5-10, 17.8, 6.8

Shayla Meyer, Superior, Jr., 6-1, 19.2, 10.7

Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial, Sr., 5-10, 14.0, 5.0

Brenna Rief, Guardian Angels CC, Sr., 5-6, 16.0, 1.0

Honorable mention

Aquinas—Madisen Jelinek, Bethany Emswiler, Emma Sellers; Arcadia-Loup City—Jessia Stieb; BRLD—Jordan Snyder, Alyssa Buchholz, Isabel Freemont; Blue Hill—Brooklyn Kohmetscher; Bridgeport—Sydney Nein, Brookyln Mohrman, Mackenzie Liakos; Brownell Talbot—Josie Petrulis, Katherine Thaden, Molly Clark; Burwell—Carlee Helgoth, Hannah Gurney; Centennial—Asia Nisley, Daylee Dey; Centura—Sydney Davis, Katelyn Fanta, Sydney Perez, Taya Christensen; Clarkson/Leigh—Chloe Hanel, Cassidy Hoffman, Kennedy Settje, Kayden Schumacher; Creighton—Maycee Zimmerer, Bryna Fonta; Crofton—Kaley Einrem, Alexis Folkers, Ella Wragge, Jayden Jordan; Cross County—Cortlyn Schaefer, Erica Stratman; Elm Creek—Whitney Bauer, Ashley Brown, Lani Meier; Fillmore Central—Jackie Schelkopf, Lexi Theis, Jordan Broman, Abby Nichols; Freeman—Kaylee Bures, Taylor Anderson, Dakota Haner; Fullerton—Hanna Plumbtree, Alyssa Reardon; Gordon-Rushville—Jayla Brehmer; Guardian Angels CC—Sophia Hass, Brandi Doernemann; Hi-Line—Gretchen Hodge; Howells-Dodge—Jaedyn Ratzlaff, Cassie Pieper; Johnson Co. Central—Zadie Plager, Saylor, Rotner; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge—Kinsey Hall; Lourdes CC—Aspen Meyer, Gina McGowen, Brianna Fulton; Lutheran Northeast—Mia Wiederin, Mia Furst, Becca Gebhardt, Chloe Spence; Madison—Whitney Zessin; Morrill—Ilycia Guerue, Libbie Schaefer, Jaiden Steiner; Norfolk Catholic—Avery Yosten, Mary Fennessy, Elly Piper, Carly Marshall; North Central—Hunter Wiebelhaus, Brielle Bussinger, Jenna Hallock, Adisyn Anderson; Omaha Christian—Codie Wirges, Belle Wirges; Overton—Rachel Ecklund, Haley Fleischmanm, Paetyn Florell, Maeli Meier; Palmyra—Holly Wilen, Jami Gabriel; Pender—Ashley Ostrand, Zoey Lehmkuhl, Caitlyn Heise; Perkins County—Kailee Potts, Dani Burge; Ponca—Alyssa Crosgrove; Ravenna—Tori Sklenar, Allyson Larsen, Kennedy Hurt; Shelby-Rising City—Allie Neujahr; South Loup—Landyn Cole, Megan Donegan, Ava Pandorf; Southern Valley—Ann Bose; Stanton—Sylvia Cunningham, Savannah Siebrandt, Kinley Pohlman; Superior—Sierra Blackburn, Ella Gardner; Sutton—Kylie Baumert, Xytlaly Bautista, Dayvie Perrien; Tekamah-Herman—Maggie Sheets, Halle Olsen, Preslee Hansen; Thayer Central—Natalie Tietjen, Chloe Souerdyke, Cassandra Hergott; Tri County—Hannah Holtmeier; Wakefield—Jordan Metzler, Aishah Valenzuela, Alex Arenas; Wilber-Clatonia—Nevaeh Honea, Abby Rezny; Wood River—Kiernan Paulk.

All-state Class D-1

CLASS D-1 ALL-STATE

First team

Player, school, Yr., Ht., PPG, RPG

Grace Cave, Weeping Water, Sr., 5-8, 21.4, 5.4

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF, Jr., 6-1, 18.8, 13.5

Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan, Sr., 5-10, 17.3, 4.6

Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, Sr., 5-8, 12.7, 5.4

Brynn Wortmann, Hartington CC, Sr., 5-10, 16.4, 3.3

Honorary captain: Cave, Weeping Water.

Second team

Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, Sr., 5-7, 18.0, 4.8

Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, Sr., 6-0, 10.6, 4.7

Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Pat’s, So., 5-6, 21.3, 5.1

Brenna Wagner, Summerland, Sr., 5-10, 19.4, 7.3

Macy Kamler, BDS, Sr., 5-10, 11.8, 5.4

Honorable mention

Alma—Addison Neal, Carlee Stuhmer, Addison Siebels, Riley Scott, Katy Prickett; Amherst—Hannah Herrick; Ansley-Litchfield—Kaylee Rohde, Carli Bailey; Anselmo-Merna—Jaide Chandler, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Hadlee Safranek, Shaylyn Safranek, Kirsten Meyers; Arapahoe—Hope Koller, Emerson Swanson, Tracy Roskop; Archbishop Bergan—Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Summer Bojanski, Jadin Ostrand; BDS—JessaLynn Hudson; Bloomfield—Alexandra Eisenhauer, Madison Abbenhaus, Brynn Bargman; Boyd County—Lauryn Hoffman, Amelia Hoffman; Cambridge—Autumn Deterding, Breelle Miller, Paige Klumpe; Central Valley—Neleigh Poss, Vanessa Wood; Dundy Co.-Stratton—McKinzie Baney, Maggie Lutz, Alyssa Schneider; East Butler—Allie Rigatuso, Addie Sullivan; Elgin/PJ—Ashlynne Charf, Keyera Eisenhauer, Kirsten Krebs, Allyson Selting; Elkhorn Valley—Carney Black, Kenzie Mosel, Bria Gale; Elmwood-Murdock—Lexi Bacon, Jayden Halferty, Bailey Frahm, Ella Zierott; HTRS—Katilyn Glathar, Natalie Novak; Hartington CC—Brooklyn Kuehn, Megan Heimes; Hartington-Newcastle—Kayden Jueden, Alivia Morten; Heartland—Cassidy Siebert, Kaelyn Buller; High Plains—Brooke Bannister, Brianna Wilshusen, Hailey Lindburg; Humphrey/LHF—Paige Beller, Lexi Frauendorfer, Riley Jurgens, Halle Beller; Johnson-Brock—Jordan Koehler; Kenesaw—Rylee Legg, Cassidy Gallagher, Kaylee Steer; Maxwell—Jordan Miller, Harley Kuenning; McCool Junction—McKenna Yates; Mead—Emily Hebenstreit, Emily Quinn, Rebecca Halbmaier; Meridian—Allison Kort; Jaslyn Ward, Kimberly Schropfer; Neligh-Oakdale—Paige Furstenau, Trinity Kurpgeweit, Brooke Frey; North Platte St. Pat's—Kate Stienike, Mae Siegal, Rachel Heiss; Osmond—Kiera Moes; Palmer—Clara Kunze; Plainview—Abbie Kromarek, Peace Akinnigbagbe, Teya Boyer Pleasanton—Natalie Siegel, Chelsea Fisher, Isabelle Paitz; Sandhills Valley—Jaylen Dimmitt; Shelton—MaKenna Willis; Silver Lake—Kerigan Karr, Katelyn Karr, Amanda Ehrman, Georgi tenBensel; South Platte—Kerstin Brown, Mariah Koenen, Lauryn Stanley; Southern—Kaylee Klover, Callie Cooper; Southwest—Caylin Barnett; Summerland—Adyson Mlnarik, Avery Cheatum, Hatley Cheatum; Tri County—Jordyn Carr; Twin River—Katie Paczosa, Delaney Reeg, Whitney Schmidt; Wausa—Morgan Kleinschmit; Weeping Water—Karley Ridge; Yutan—Haley Kube, Maura Tichota, Laycee Josoff.

All-state Class D-2

CLASS D-2 ALL-STATE

First team

Player, school, Yr., Ht., PPG, RPG

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF, Sr., 5-10, 25.0, 7.0

Samantha Moore, Mullen, Sr., 6-0, 17.0, 4.3

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, Jr., 5-11, 16.3, 7.1

Morgan Ramsey, CWC, Sr., 6-1, 20.0, 6.2

Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center, Sr., 5-10, 17.6, 8.0

Honorary captain: Weidner, Humphrey SF.

Second team

Karley Heimes, Wynot, Jr., 6-0, 12.7, 7.8

Alissa Kosch, Humphrey SF, Sr., 5-9, 12.0, 3.0

Rachel Magdanz, Falls City SH, Jr., 6-0, 10.0, 3.3

Elle Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore, Sr., 5-0, 21.5, 8.4

Macy Richardson, Sterling, So., 5-7, 15.1, 8.0

Honorable mention

Arthur County—Gracie Wenzel, Emma Ohm; CWC—Michelle Koenig, Ryann Haburchak, Tessa Metschke, Rachel Dierks; Cody-Kilgore—Tehya From, Abi Donner, Jayda From; Diller-Odell—Addison Heidemann, Karli Heidemann, Mallory Denner; Dorchester—Jacee Zoubek, Abigail Zoubek; Exeter-Milligan—Jaiden Papik, Cameron Jansky, Emma Olsen, Cammie Harrison; Falls City SH—Olivia Eickhoff, Danielle Bippes; Franklin—Abigail Yelken, Bryanah Hindal, Bailey Lennemann; Hampton—Lexie Wolinski, Rorie Loveland, Zaya Stuart, Lillian Dose; Hay Springs—Samantha Toof, Joce Varvel; Heartland Lutheran—Jessica Zehendner, Madelyn Graham; Hitchcock County—Aimee Merrill, Lindsey Rippen; Humphrey SF—Kaylee Stricklin, Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart; Lawrence-Nelson—Emily Miller,  Lewiston—Katelyn Sanders; Leyton—Ella Draper, Sage Rummel; Loomis—Alexis Billeter, Sam Schemper, Hanna Stewart, Georgia Crandall; Medicine Valley—Acelyn Klein, Stella Heapy, Kaylyn Roblee; Mullen—Taylor Svoboda, Brooke McCully, Shelby Welsh, Kylie Licking; Nebraska Christian—Molly Griess; Parkview Christian—Alejah Anderson; Paxton—Jacelyn Jorgensen; Randolph—Jaiden Taylor, Gracie Eledge; S-E-M—Abbie Rohde, Faith Hernandez, Mikah O'Neill; Sandhills-Thedford—Madison Marten, Tenley Rasmussen; Sioux County—Karlee Juhnke, Kailey Klein, Kodie Rempp, Beth Krein; St. Edward—Emma Olson, Jean Cumming; St. Mary's—Mya Hedstrom; Sterling—Dakotah Ludemann; Stuart—Lexi Schroeder, Taya Schmaderer; Wallace—Mariah Gardner; Wauneta-Palisade—Cali Cox, Haylee Sandman, Peyton Cox; Wilcox-Hildreth—Brooke Quadhamer, Sarah Jensen; Natalie Billington; Wynot—Edyn Sudbeck, Autumn Lawson.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

