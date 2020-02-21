Girls basketball summaries, 2/21
View Comments

Girls basketball summaries, 2/21

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 49, NORFOLK 38

Norfolk 13 10 --38 
Lincoln Northeast 14 13 16 --49 

Norfolk--Brummond 9, Baumann 12, Schwanebeck 3, Strom 9, Kleinschmit 5.

Lincoln Northeast--Jones 2, Le 3, Gatluak 4, B. Minter 4, M. Minter 31, Weinberger 2, Uphoff 3.

OMAHA BURKE 61, KEARNEY 37

Kearney812 --37 
Omaha Burke 27 14 13 --61 

Kearney--Struebing 4, T. Rusher 8, Boyd 2, Soucie 2, A. Rusher 6, Province 7, Oberg 4, Novacek 4. 

Omaha Burke--Winkelbauer 1, Ingram 14, Bennett-Dasher 2, Harris 20, Goodwin 13, Scheidewind 7, Blair 4.

LINCOLN PIUS X 65, GRAND ISLAND 16

Lincoln Pius X21 22 14 --65 
Grand Island --16 

Lincoln Pius X--Reiling 8, Crist 4, Miller 4, Driewer 3, Aschoff 8, Taubenheim 7, Ad. Markowski 12, Hagedorn 3, Mandery 2, Mach 2, Al. Markowski 12.

Grand Island--McDonald 8, Kelly 1, Hale 3, Barrientos 4.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 61, FREMONT 55

Fremont14 15 13 13 --55 
Lincoln North Star 12 15 17 17 --61 

Fremont--Golladay 8, McCabe 27, Earth 11, Shepard 3, Bryant 6.

Lincoln North Star--Webb 3, Harris 14, Leu 5, Allick 6, Shottenkirk 9, Krieser 9, Ragland 5, Breazile 10.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 72, OMAHA BRYAN 17

Lincoln Southwest1723 18 14 --72 
Omaha Bryan706--17

Lincoln Southwest--Carpenrter 4, Barrada 4, Coen 2, Pieper 10, Wallace 12, Leng 3, Dilsaver 7, Rathbun 15, Christensen 6, Gobel 3, Seymore 2, Wells 4.

Omaha Bryan--Valentine 8, Grissett 4, Hernandez 1, Tuamchelua 2, Funes 2.

LINCOLN HIGH 58, OMAHA NORTH 19

Lincoln High    --58
Omaha North    --19 

Lincoln High--Gony 26, Woods 8, Robinson 3, Wiley 5, Koang 9, Martin 1, Hoagland 3, Brill 3.

Omaha North--stats not provided.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 48, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 26

Omaha Westside12 14 16 --48 
Lincoln Southeast 11 --26 

Omaha Westside--Wedergen 20, J. McGinnis-Taylor 19, Hanna 5, Siebler 2, Hellman 2.

Lincoln Southeast--Kirkendall 11, Wulf 7, Toomey 3, Benda 2, Williams 2, Detlefsen 1.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News