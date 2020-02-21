Girls basketball summaries, 2/21

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 49, NORFOLK 38
|Norfolk
|13
|8
|10
|7
|--
|38
|Lincoln Northeast
|14
|6
|13
|16
|--
|49
Norfolk--Brummond 9, Baumann 12, Schwanebeck 3, Strom 9, Kleinschmit 5.
Lincoln Northeast--Jones 2, Le 3, Gatluak 4, B. Minter 4, M. Minter 31, Weinberger 2, Uphoff 3.
OMAHA BURKE 61, KEARNEY 37
|Kearney
|8
|12
|9
|8
|--
|37
|Omaha Burke
|27
|7
|14
|13
|--
|61
Kearney--Struebing 4, T. Rusher 8, Boyd 2, Soucie 2, A. Rusher 6, Province 7, Oberg 4, Novacek 4.
Omaha Burke--Winkelbauer 1, Ingram 14, Bennett-Dasher 2, Harris 20, Goodwin 13, Scheidewind 7, Blair 4.
LINCOLN PIUS X 65, GRAND ISLAND 16
|Lincoln Pius X
|21
|22
|14
|8
|--
|65
|Grand Island
|2
|5
|6
|3
|--
|16
Lincoln Pius X--Reiling 8, Crist 4, Miller 4, Driewer 3, Aschoff 8, Taubenheim 7, Ad. Markowski 12, Hagedorn 3, Mandery 2, Mach 2, Al. Markowski 12.
Grand Island--McDonald 8, Kelly 1, Hale 3, Barrientos 4.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 61, FREMONT 55
You have free articles remaining.
|Fremont
|14
|15
|13
|13
|--
|55
|Lincoln North Star
|12
|15
|17
|17
|--
|61
Fremont--Golladay 8, McCabe 27, Earth 11, Shepard 3, Bryant 6.
Lincoln North Star--Webb 3, Harris 14, Leu 5, Allick 6, Shottenkirk 9, Krieser 9, Ragland 5, Breazile 10.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 72, OMAHA BRYAN 17
|Lincoln Southwest
|17
|23
|18
|14
|--
|72
|Omaha Bryan
|7
|0
|4
|6
|--
|17
Lincoln Southwest--Carpenrter 4, Barrada 4, Coen 2, Pieper 10, Wallace 12, Leng 3, Dilsaver 7, Rathbun 15, Christensen 6, Gobel 3, Seymore 2, Wells 4.
Omaha Bryan--Valentine 8, Grissett 4, Hernandez 1, Tuamchelua 2, Funes 2.
LINCOLN HIGH 58, OMAHA NORTH 19
|Lincoln High
|--
|58
|Omaha North
|--
|19
Lincoln High--Gony 26, Woods 8, Robinson 3, Wiley 5, Koang 9, Martin 1, Hoagland 3, Brill 3.
Omaha North--stats not provided.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 48, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 26
|Omaha Westside
|12
|14
|16
|6
|--
|48
|Lincoln Southeast
|11
|3
|3
|9
|--
|26
Omaha Westside--Wedergen 20, J. McGinnis-Taylor 19, Hanna 5, Siebler 2, Hellman 2.
Lincoln Southeast--Kirkendall 11, Wulf 7, Toomey 3, Benda 2, Williams 2, Detlefsen 1.