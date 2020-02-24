Girls basketball summaries, 2/24
Girls basketball summaries, 2/24

BELLEVUE EAST 51, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 34

Lincoln Southeast11 --34 
Bellevue East 818 14 11 --51 

Lincoln Southeast--stats not provided.

Bellevue East--Jensen 11, Skoff 6, Taylor 3, Egan 13, Conover 6, Hein 12.

KEARNEY 61, OMAHA NORTH 21

Omaha North--21 
Kearney 1318 21 --61 

Omaha North--Stats not provided.

Kearney--Struebing 2, T. Rusher 5, Garner 2, Herian 4, A. Rusher 14, Province 9, Oberg 1, Novacek 15, Hatcher 9.

OMAHA BENSON 62, GRAND ISLAND 32

Grand Island10 12 --32 
Omaha Benson 2416 21 --62 

Grand Island--Hale 8, McDonald 6, Hill 6, Reed 5, Rose 3, Maciejewski 3, Adams 1.

Omaha Benson--Estima 25, N. Lockett 15, Jones 10, J. Lockett 4, Coleman 4, Muhammad 3, Schoville 1.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
