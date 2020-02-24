Girls basketball summaries, 2/24

BELLEVUE EAST 51, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 34
|Lincoln Southeast
|7
|8
|8
|11
|--
|34
|Bellevue East
|8
|18
|14
|11
|--
|51
Lincoln Southeast--stats not provided.
Bellevue East--Jensen 11, Skoff 6, Taylor 3, Egan 13, Conover 6, Hein 12.
KEARNEY 61, OMAHA NORTH 21
|Omaha North
|8
|4
|6
|3
|--
|21
|Kearney
|13
|18
|21
|9
|--
|61
Omaha North--Stats not provided.
Kearney--Struebing 2, T. Rusher 5, Garner 2, Herian 4, A. Rusher 14, Province 9, Oberg 1, Novacek 15, Hatcher 9.
OMAHA BENSON 62, GRAND ISLAND 32
|Grand Island
|5
|5
|10
|12
|--
|32
|Omaha Benson
|24
|16
|21
|1
|--
|62
Grand Island--Hale 8, McDonald 6, Hill 6, Reed 5, Rose 3, Maciejewski 3, Adams 1.
Omaha Benson--Estima 25, N. Lockett 15, Jones 10, J. Lockett 4, Coleman 4, Muhammad 3, Schoville 1.