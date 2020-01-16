Girls basketball summaries, 1/16
Girls basketball summaries, 1/16

  • Updated
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 57, LOUISVILLE 20

Lincoln Christian 19 10 14 14 --57 
Louisville --20 

Lincoln Christian--Ba. Power 3, M. Ailes 11, A. Ailes 2, Korte 12, Johnson 6, Ehlers 2, Cullough 2, Hollenbeck 19.

Louisville--Pollock 7, Norris 5, Jacobsen 4, Votta 2, Katz 1, Smith 1.

LINCOLN EAST 59, OMAHA CENTRAL 47

Lincoln East 24 14 15 --59 
Omaha Central 12 11 13 11 --47 

Lincoln East--Peterson 3, Kugler 12, Roberts 8, Searcey 11, Hill 6, Johnson 4, Bovaird 14, Struwe 1.

Omaha Central--Williams 3, Davis 1, Gatlek 7, Manyue 4, Lopuyo 9, Webb 6, Wayne 9, Pal 8.

LINCOLN PIUS X 74, BELLEVUE WEST 43

Bellevue West 15 15 --43 
Pius X 15 20 15 24 --74 

Bellevue West--Howard 3, Roberts 18, Wharton 12, Crisman 6, Peterson 4.

Lincoln Pius X--Reiling 4, Miller 2, Aschoff 10, Taubenheim 9, Ad. Markowski 19, Hagedorn 9, Mach 2, Al. Markowski 19.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 42, FREMONT 40

Lincoln Southwest 12 16 --42 
Fremont 19 --40 

Lincoln Southwest--Carpenter 6, Barada 5, Pieper 3, Wallace 4, Ling 6, Dilsaver 17, Wells 1.

Fremont--S. Golladay 11, Glosser 3, Sheppard 11, Earth 10, Bryant 5.

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 53, RAYMOND CENTRAL 30

Ashland-Greenwood 10 14 20 --53 
Raymond Central 13 --30 

Ashland-Greenwood--Libal 21, Mayer 10, Tanjes 2, Bergsten 4, Edmisten 3, vonRentzell 6, Ray 3, Craven 4.

Raymond Central--Komenda 18, Sydik 4, Hudson 2, Potter 6.

BDS 52, STERLING 46

Sterling 13 14 15 --46 
BDS 16 21--52 

Sterling--Richardson 20, Wingert 6, Wusk 2, Haner 2, Thies 14, Janssen 2.

BDS--Kamler 23, Haecker 4, Sliva 12, Alfs 11, Noel 2.

BENNINGTON 65, WAVERLY 25

Waverly 12 --25 
Bennington 26 2315 --65 

Waverly--Persinger 2, Martin 7, Bream 12, Carter 3, Kassebaum 1.

Bennington--Wullenwaber 3, Boyes 18, Tetschner 18, Sedlacek 12, Prine 7, Elwood 6, Mack 1.

CROSS COUNTY 46, TWIN RIVER 29

Twin River 11 --29 
Cross County 1018 12 --46 

Twin River--Morris 9, Paczosa 4, Rinkol 6, Van Winkle 8, Fehringer 2.

Cross County--Mentink 2, Ostrom 2, Schaefer 9, Noble 9, Anderson 3, Stratman 17, Hanson 4.

FAIRBURY 41, WILBER-CLATONIA 10

Fairbury 14 16 --41 
Wilber-Clatonia --10 

Fairbury--McCord 15, Ohlde 6, Johnson 4, S. Huss 4, Tracy 4, Robertson 3, Mans 3, E. Huss 2.

Wilber-Clatonia--Kreschel 3, Rezny 3, Tinsley 2, Thompson 2.

FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 54, DILLER-ODELL 25

Diller-Odell 10 --25 
Falls City SH 20 11 15 --54 

Diller-Odell--A. Heidemann 8, Barnts 4, Kostal 3, K. Heidemann 4, Vitosh 1, Swanson 5.

Falls City Sacred Heart--Magdanz 12, D. Witt 6, Simon 5, M. Witt 3, J. Wertenberger 6, E. Wertenberger 4, Littrel 2, Vonderschmidt 14, Bippes 2.

FILLMORE CENTRAL 54, HEARTLAND 25

Heartland --25 
Fillmore Central 21 15 15 --54 

Heartland--Siebert 12, Kroeker 6, Ohrt 4, Carr 3.

Fillmore Central--Scott 16, H. Theis 12, L. Theis 9, Schelkopf 8, Nichols 3, Shaner 3, Johannisson 2, Traversa 1.

HAMPTON 59, COLLEGE VIEW 43

College View 12 13 11 --43 
Hampton 11 19 13 16 --59 

College View--Bollinger 3, Lopez 2, Brewer 6, Bermeo 3, Puok 26, Fortney 3.

Hampton--Hansen 4, Stuart 9, Li. Dose 2, Ly. Dose 5, Mersch 15, Loveland 24.

HTRS 60, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 36

HTRS 12 10 16 22 --60 
JCC 14 11 --36 

HTRS--Stats not provided.

Johnson Co. Central--Stats not provided.

MARYVILLE, MO. 66, FALLS CITY 35

Falls City10 10 --35 
Maryville27 18 16 --66 

Falls City--Bruxellas 5, Leyden 2, Snethen 11, Jones 7, Clary 6, McNeely 2, Nolte 2.

Maryville--Sundell 20, Vierthaler 23, Long 4, Buck 1, Pettlon 10, Renshaw 2, Cassavaugh 4.

SOUTHERN 30, PAWNEE CITY 24

Pawnee City --24 
Southern 17 --30 

Pawnee City--Menninga 12, R. Tegtmeier 6, Branch 6.

Southern--Singleton 8, K. Klover 7, J. Cooper 6, Smith 4, Hookstra 2, Wegner 2, C. Cooper 1.

WAHOO 47, PLATTEVIEW 31

Platteview 15 --31 
Wahoo 13 11 15 --47 

Platteview--Kuhl 14, Johnson 12, McDonald 3, Wellman 2.

Wahoo--Brigham 15, Sears 9, Eddie 8, Greenfield 8, Iversen 3, Luben 3, Lacey 1.

