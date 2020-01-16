Girls basketball summaries, 1/16

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 57, LOUISVILLE 20
|Lincoln Christian
|19
|10
|14
|14
|--
|57
|Louisville
|2
|9
|6
|3
|--
|20
Lincoln Christian--Ba. Power 3, M. Ailes 11, A. Ailes 2, Korte 12, Johnson 6, Ehlers 2, Cullough 2, Hollenbeck 19.
Louisville--Pollock 7, Norris 5, Jacobsen 4, Votta 2, Katz 1, Smith 1.
LINCOLN EAST 59, OMAHA CENTRAL 47
|Lincoln East
|24
|14
|6
|15
|--
|59
|Omaha Central
|12
|11
|13
|11
|--
|47
Lincoln East--Peterson 3, Kugler 12, Roberts 8, Searcey 11, Hill 6, Johnson 4, Bovaird 14, Struwe 1.
Omaha Central--Williams 3, Davis 1, Gatlek 7, Manyue 4, Lopuyo 9, Webb 6, Wayne 9, Pal 8.
LINCOLN PIUS X 74, BELLEVUE WEST 43
|Bellevue West
|15
|9
|4
|15
|--
|43
|Pius X
|15
|20
|15
|24
|--
|74
Bellevue West--Howard 3, Roberts 18, Wharton 12, Crisman 6, Peterson 4.
Lincoln Pius X--Reiling 4, Miller 2, Aschoff 10, Taubenheim 9, Ad. Markowski 19, Hagedorn 9, Mach 2, Al. Markowski 19.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 42, FREMONT 40
|Lincoln Southwest
|8
|6
|12
|16
|--
|42
|Fremont
|7
|19
|8
|6
|--
|40
Lincoln Southwest--Carpenter 6, Barada 5, Pieper 3, Wallace 4, Ling 6, Dilsaver 17, Wells 1.
Fremont--S. Golladay 11, Glosser 3, Sheppard 11, Earth 10, Bryant 5.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 53, RAYMOND CENTRAL 30
|Ashland-Greenwood
|10
|14
|20
|9
|--
|53
|Raymond Central
|5
|5
|7
|13
|--
|30
Ashland-Greenwood--Libal 21, Mayer 10, Tanjes 2, Bergsten 4, Edmisten 3, vonRentzell 6, Ray 3, Craven 4.
Raymond Central--Komenda 18, Sydik 4, Hudson 2, Potter 6.
BDS 52, STERLING 46
|Sterling
|13
|14
|4
|15
|--
|46
|BDS
|7
|8
|16
|21
|--
|52
Sterling--Richardson 20, Wingert 6, Wusk 2, Haner 2, Thies 14, Janssen 2.
BDS--Kamler 23, Haecker 4, Sliva 12, Alfs 11, Noel 2.
BENNINGTON 65, WAVERLY 25
|Waverly
|12
|6
|3
|4
|--
|25
|Bennington
|26
|23
|15
|1
|--
|65
Waverly--Persinger 2, Martin 7, Bream 12, Carter 3, Kassebaum 1.
Bennington--Wullenwaber 3, Boyes 18, Tetschner 18, Sedlacek 12, Prine 7, Elwood 6, Mack 1.
CROSS COUNTY 46, TWIN RIVER 29
|Twin River
|11
|8
|7
|3
|--
|29
|Cross County
|10
|18
|6
|12
|--
|46
Twin River--Morris 9, Paczosa 4, Rinkol 6, Van Winkle 8, Fehringer 2.
Cross County--Mentink 2, Ostrom 2, Schaefer 9, Noble 9, Anderson 3, Stratman 17, Hanson 4.
FAIRBURY 41, WILBER-CLATONIA 10
|Fairbury
|14
|16
|9
|2
|--
|41
|Wilber-Clatonia
|0
|3
|2
|5
|--
|10
Fairbury--McCord 15, Ohlde 6, Johnson 4, S. Huss 4, Tracy 4, Robertson 3, Mans 3, E. Huss 2.
Wilber-Clatonia--Kreschel 3, Rezny 3, Tinsley 2, Thompson 2.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 54, DILLER-ODELL 25
|Diller-Odell
|1
|10
|5
|9
|--
|25
|Falls City SH
|20
|11
|15
|8
|--
|54
Diller-Odell--A. Heidemann 8, Barnts 4, Kostal 3, K. Heidemann 4, Vitosh 1, Swanson 5.
Falls City Sacred Heart--Magdanz 12, D. Witt 6, Simon 5, M. Witt 3, J. Wertenberger 6, E. Wertenberger 4, Littrel 2, Vonderschmidt 14, Bippes 2.
FILLMORE CENTRAL 54, HEARTLAND 25
|Heartland
|7
|7
|5
|6
|--
|25
|Fillmore Central
|21
|15
|15
|3
|--
|54
Heartland--Siebert 12, Kroeker 6, Ohrt 4, Carr 3.
Fillmore Central--Scott 16, H. Theis 12, L. Theis 9, Schelkopf 8, Nichols 3, Shaner 3, Johannisson 2, Traversa 1.
HAMPTON 59, COLLEGE VIEW 43
|College View
|12
|7
|13
|11
|--
|43
|Hampton
|11
|19
|13
|16
|--
|59
College View--Bollinger 3, Lopez 2, Brewer 6, Bermeo 3, Puok 26, Fortney 3.
Hampton--Hansen 4, Stuart 9, Li. Dose 2, Ly. Dose 5, Mersch 15, Loveland 24.
HTRS 60, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 36
|HTRS
|12
|10
|16
|22
|--
|60
|JCC
|14
|4
|11
|7
|--
|36
HTRS--Stats not provided.
Johnson Co. Central--Stats not provided.
MARYVILLE, MO. 66, FALLS CITY 35
|Falls City
|10
|10
|8
|7
|--
|35
|Maryville
|27
|18
|16
|5
|--
|66
Falls City--Bruxellas 5, Leyden 2, Snethen 11, Jones 7, Clary 6, McNeely 2, Nolte 2.
Maryville--Sundell 20, Vierthaler 23, Long 4, Buck 1, Pettlon 10, Renshaw 2, Cassavaugh 4.
SOUTHERN 30, PAWNEE CITY 24
|Pawnee City
|7
|6
|4
|7
|--
|24
|Southern
|8
|3
|2
|17
|--
|30
Pawnee City--Menninga 12, R. Tegtmeier 6, Branch 6.
Southern--Singleton 8, K. Klover 7, J. Cooper 6, Smith 4, Hookstra 2, Wegner 2, C. Cooper 1.
WAHOO 47, PLATTEVIEW 31
|Platteview
|6
|15
|4
|6
|--
|31
|Wahoo
|13
|11
|8
|15
|--
|47
Platteview--Kuhl 14, Johnson 12, McDonald 3, Wellman 2.
Wahoo--Brigham 15, Sears 9, Eddie 8, Greenfield 8, Iversen 3, Luben 3, Lacey 1.