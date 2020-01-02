Girls basketball summaries, 1/2
OMAHA GROSS 51, BISHOP NEUMANN 37

Bishop Neumann  10 15 --37 
Omaha Gross  16 14 15 --51 

Bishop Neumann--May 13, Ingwersen 7, Most 7, Sylliaasen 4, Li. Thiele 4, Polacek 2.

Omaha Gross--Culhane 18, Mba 13, Je. Sidzyik 10, Skradski 6, Hughes 2, Herren 1, Jo. Skradski 1.

THAYER CENTRAL 46, WILBER-CLATONIA 19

Wilber-Clatonia  --19 
Thayer Central  20 12 --46 

Wilber-Clatonia--Stats not provided.

Thayer Central--Stats not provided.

CRETE 47, WAVERLY 26

Waverly  10 --26 
Crete  18 16 --47 

Waverly--Rourke 2, Cordes 2, Martin 4, Clarke 2, Bream 13, Carter 3.

Crete--Newton 13, Jurgens 1, Steuer 3, Allen 1, Maly 20, Mach 9.

AUBURN 40, MILFORD 37

Milford  14 10 --37 
Auburn  12 13 --40 

Milford--Stauffer 9, Carraher 8, Kepler 7, Gropp 5, Policky 5, Stelling 3.

Auburn--Mowery 15, Lambert 9, Darnell 8, Grant 4, Franke 2, Nelson 2.

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 52, FALLS CITY 36 

Falls City   11 10--36 
Ashland-Greenwood  22 14 --52 

Falls City--Clary 14, Jones 11, Bruxellas 5, Black 4, Nolte 2

Ashland-Greenwood--Bergsten 10, Edmisten 2, Libal 28, vonRentzell 8, Ray 2, Craven 2.

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 63, FILLMORE CENTRAL 44

Hastings SC  16 15 16 16 --63 
Fillmore Central  11 11 16 --44 

Hastings SC--McCanley 6, B. Kissinger 14, Butler 8, Thomas 15, N. Kissinger 6, Asmer 8, Hamburger 6.

Fillmore Central--Egnle 1, H. Theis 8, Schmidt 4, Nichols 6, Traersa 1, L. Theis 4, Shaner 8, Scott 16.

KEARNEY 41, GRAND ISLAND 29

Grand Island  --29 
Kearney  10 15 --41 

Grand Island--Maciewski 1, Zuelow 5, Kelly 5, Reed 2, Hale 2, Chaves 3, Barrientos 11.

Kearney--Struebing 2, Wood 10, Garner 15, Rusher 5, Province 2, Novacek 7. 

High school girls basketball logo 2014
