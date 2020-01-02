Girls basketball summaries, 1/2

OMAHA GROSS 51, BISHOP NEUMANN 37
|Bishop Neumann
|10
|6
|15
|6
|--
|37
|Omaha Gross
|16
|14
|15
|6
|--
|51
Bishop Neumann--May 13, Ingwersen 7, Most 7, Sylliaasen 4, Li. Thiele 4, Polacek 2.
Omaha Gross--Culhane 18, Mba 13, Je. Sidzyik 10, Skradski 6, Hughes 2, Herren 1, Jo. Skradski 1.
THAYER CENTRAL 46, WILBER-CLATONIA 19
|Wilber-Clatonia
|3
|4
|5
|7
|--
|19
|Thayer Central
|20
|9
|12
|5
|--
|46
Wilber-Clatonia--Stats not provided.
Thayer Central--Stats not provided.
CRETE 47, WAVERLY 26
|Waverly
|4
|4
|10
|8
|--
|26
|Crete
|18
|16
|8
|5
|--
|47
Waverly--Rourke 2, Cordes 2, Martin 4, Clarke 2, Bream 13, Carter 3.
Crete--Newton 13, Jurgens 1, Steuer 3, Allen 1, Maly 20, Mach 9.
AUBURN 40, MILFORD 37
|Milford
|14
|4
|9
|10
|--
|37
|Auburn
|8
|12
|13
|7
|--
|40
Milford--Stauffer 9, Carraher 8, Kepler 7, Gropp 5, Policky 5, Stelling 3.
Auburn--Mowery 15, Lambert 9, Darnell 8, Grant 4, Franke 2, Nelson 2.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 52, FALLS CITY 36
|Falls City
|6
|11
|10
|9
|--
|36
|Ashland-Greenwood
|22
|14
|8
|8
|--
|52
Falls City--Clary 14, Jones 11, Bruxellas 5, Black 4, Nolte 2
Ashland-Greenwood--Bergsten 10, Edmisten 2, Libal 28, vonRentzell 8, Ray 2, Craven 2.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 63, FILLMORE CENTRAL 44
|Hastings SC
|16
|15
|16
|16
|--
|63
|Fillmore Central
|11
|11
|16
|6
|--
|44
Hastings SC--McCanley 6, B. Kissinger 14, Butler 8, Thomas 15, N. Kissinger 6, Asmer 8, Hamburger 6.
Fillmore Central--Egnle 1, H. Theis 8, Schmidt 4, Nichols 6, Traersa 1, L. Theis 4, Shaner 8, Scott 16.
KEARNEY 41, GRAND ISLAND 29
|Grand Island
|6
|7
|9
|7
|--
|29
|Kearney
|7
|10
|9
|15
|--
|41
Grand Island--Maciewski 1, Zuelow 5, Kelly 5, Reed 2, Hale 2, Chaves 3, Barrientos 11.
Kearney--Struebing 2, Wood 10, Garner 15, Rusher 5, Province 2, Novacek 7.