Girls basketball summaries, 2/3

CENTENNIAL 50, SANDY CREEK 17
|Sandy Creek
|2
|9
|2
|4
|--
|17
|Centennial
|15
|13
|11
|11
|--
|50
Sandy Creek--K. Tripe 2, C. Tripe 2, Rempe 2, Hatch 2, Claycamp 8, Dane 1.
Centennial--Hirschfeld 10, Kinnett 2, Cast 5, Dey 3, Fehlhafer 4, Hartshorn 7, Utter 1, Rathjen 8, Stuhr 4, Ziegler 2, Heidtbrink 4.
SYRACUSE 52, WAHOO 42
|Wahoo
|9
|8
|13
|12
|--
|42
|Syracuse
|11
|13
|15
|13
|--
|52
Wahoo--Greenfield 1, Luben 4, Iversen 9, Luedtke 2, Eddie 4, Sears 10, Brigham 12.
Syracuse--Siefken 3, Wilhelm 2, Damme 7, L. Meyer 15, Moss 2, Pester 5, K. Meyer 2, Vollertsen 16.
CRETE 45, COLUMBUS 25
|Crete
|13
|2
|12
|18
|--
|45
|Columbus
|4
|11
|6
|4
|--
|25
Crete--Newton 11, Weyand 5, Allen 18, Maly 7, Mach 4.
Columbus--Luebbe 13, Kudron 3, Adams-Tuls 5, Batenhorst 2, Izaguirre 2.
FAIRBURY 46, WILBER-CLATONIA 16
|Wilber-Clatonia
|2
|0
|7
|7
|--
|16
|Fairbury
|9
|13
|14
|10
|--
|46
Wilber-Clatonia--Martinez 5, Kreshel 4, Tinsley 3, Pecka 2, Ehlers 2.
Fairbury--S. Huss 12, Tracy 8, Ohlde 6, DeBoer 6, E. Huss 4, Mans 3, Layton 3, Johnson 2, McCord 2.
BOYS TOWN 43, COLLEGE VIEW 28
|College View
|7
|4
|6
|11
|--
|28
|Boys Town
|9
|15
|14
|5
|--
|43
College View--Bollinger 2, Lopez 9, Sorter 4, Bermeo 9, Langlsey 4.
Boys Town--Wuorut 3, Thompson 10, O'Malley 1, Browning 15, Nava 6, Koang 8.
DAVID CITY 37, HEARTLAND 28
|David City
|12
|2
|16
|7
|--
|37
|Heartland
|6
|7
|15
|0
|--
|28
David City--Couch 3, Andel 9, Johnson 10, Behrns 5, Vandenberg 10.
Heartland--Ohrt 9, Wetjen 8, Kroeker 3, Buller 6, Janzen 2.
PAWNEE CITY 46, LEWISTON 32
|Lewiston
|7
|6
|12
|7
|--
|32
|Pawnee City
|12
|1
|11
|22
|--
|46
Lewiston--stats not provided.
Pawnee City--De Koning 2, L. Tegtmeier 2, Wilcox 6, Branch 4, Menninga 19, Branek 13.