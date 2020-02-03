Girls basketball summaries, 2/3
Girls basketball summaries, 2/3

CENTENNIAL 50, SANDY CREEK 17

Sandy Creek --17 
Centennial 15 13 11 11 --50 

Sandy Creek--K. Tripe 2, C. Tripe 2, Rempe 2, Hatch 2, Claycamp 8, Dane 1.

Centennial--Hirschfeld 10, Kinnett 2, Cast 5, Dey 3, Fehlhafer 4, Hartshorn 7, Utter 1, Rathjen 8, Stuhr 4, Ziegler 2, Heidtbrink 4.

SYRACUSE 52, WAHOO 42

Wahoo 13 12 --42 
Syracuse 11 13 15 13 --52 

Wahoo--Greenfield 1, Luben 4, Iversen 9, Luedtke 2, Eddie 4, Sears 10, Brigham 12.

Syracuse--Siefken 3, Wilhelm 2, Damme 7, L. Meyer 15, Moss 2, Pester 5, K. Meyer 2, Vollertsen 16.

CRETE 45, COLUMBUS 25

Crete 13 12 18 --45 
Columbus 11 --25 

Crete--Newton 11, Weyand 5, Allen 18, Maly 7, Mach 4.

Columbus--Luebbe 13, Kudron 3, Adams-Tuls 5, Batenhorst 2, Izaguirre 2.

FAIRBURY 46, WILBER-CLATONIA 16

Wilber-Clatonia --16 
Fairbury 13 14 10 --46 

Wilber-Clatonia--Martinez 5, Kreshel 4, Tinsley 3, Pecka 2, Ehlers 2.

Fairbury--S. Huss 12, Tracy 8, Ohlde 6, DeBoer 6, E. Huss 4, Mans 3, Layton 3, Johnson 2, McCord 2.

BOYS TOWN 43, COLLEGE VIEW 28

College View 11 --28 
Boys Town 15 14 --43 

College View--Bollinger 2, Lopez 9, Sorter 4, Bermeo 9, Langlsey 4.

Boys Town--Wuorut 3, Thompson 10, O'Malley 1, Browning 15, Nava 6, Koang 8.

DAVID CITY 37, HEARTLAND 28

David City 12 16 --37 
Heartland 15 --28 

David City--Couch 3, Andel 9, Johnson 10, Behrns 5, Vandenberg 10.

Heartland--Ohrt 9, Wetjen 8, Kroeker 3, Buller 6, Janzen 2.

PAWNEE CITY 46, LEWISTON 32

Lewiston 12 --32 
Pawnee City 12 11 22 --46 

Lewiston--stats not provided.

Pawnee City--De Koning 2, L. Tegtmeier 2, Wilcox 6, Branch 4, Menninga 19, Branek 13.

