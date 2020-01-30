Girls basketball summaries, 1/30
View Comments

Girls basketball summaries, 1/30

{{featured_button_text}}

LAWRENCE-NELSON 54, DILLER-ODELL 36

Lawrence-Nelson 16 16 14 --54 
Diller-Odell 18 --36 

Lawrence-Nelson--E. Miller 3, A. Miller 6, Drudik 11, E. Epley 7, Harrington 14, McCarthey 6, H. Epley 7.

Diller-Odell--Meyerle 8, A. Heidemann 12, K. Heidemann 1, Schultis 4, Vitosh 6, Swanson 5.

HEARTLAND 48, FRIEND 15

Heartland918516--48
Friend0096--15

Heartland--Stats not provided.

Friend--Stats not provided.

SYRACUSE 44, ARLINGTON 16

Arlington2644--16
Syracuse168137--44

Arlington--Gubbels 2, Spoon 10, Miller 4.

Syracuse--Siefken 2, Willhelm 9, L. Meyer 8, Pester 6, Vollerstsen 19.

WAHOO 43, PLATTEVIEW 33

Platteview122163--33
Wahoo1261312--43

Platteview--Kuhl 9, Hart 5, Wellman 7, Johnson 6, Lewis 6.

Wahoo--Greenfield 2, Luben 2, Iversen 6, Eddie 10, Sears 4, Brigham 19.

CROSS COUNTY 42, SHELBY-RISING CITY 18

Cross County121389--42
Shelby-Rising City7326--18

Cross County--Mentink 3, Giannou 2, Schaefer 6, Noble 13, Stratman 13, Sandell 2, Hanson 3.

Shelby-Rising City--Neujahr 2, Harrison 6, Nekl 3, Obsershou 6, Pokoyney 1.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45, GRAND ISLAND CC 38

Grand Island CC 10 13 12 --38 
Lincoln Christian 15 10 12 --45 

Grand Island CC--Mudloff 2, Wilson 2, Heidelk 2, Maser 10, Rice 10, Steenson 2, Woods 2, Cloud 2, Ghaifan 6.

Lincoln Christian--Ba. Power 2, M. Ailes 12, A. Ailes 2, Korte 3, Johnson 8, Hollenbeck 18.

SUTTON 56, SANDY CREEK 21

Sutton15181013--56
Sandy Creek4737--21

Sutton--Stats not provided.

Sandy Creek--Bohlen 2, Tripe 3, Rempe 2, Jarosik 1, Claycamp 11, Dane 2.

BISHOP NEUMANN 43, OMAHA CONCORDIA 38

Bishop Neumann158812--43
Omaha Concordia79139--38

Bishop Neumann--Stats not provided.

Omaha Concordia--Stats not provided.

TRI COUNTY 47, LEWISTON 31

Tri County 10 14 15 --47 
Lewiston 16 --32 

Tri County--Stats not provided.

Lewiston--Stats not provided.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 60, PALMYRA 31

Palmyra45157--31
Elmwood-Murdock14181612--60

Palmyra--C. Whyman 6, Davis 1, Ptacnik 4, Sweney 4, Gabriel 5, Bohaty 3, Wilen 6, M. Whyman 2.

Elmwood-Murdock--Frahm 7, Bacon 3, Florell 4, Justesen 8, Halferty 10, Zierott 2, Schmidt 26.

FALLS CITY SH 59, JOHNSON-BROCK 33

Johnson-Brock77811--33
Falls City SH19181210--59

Johnson-Brock--H. Sandfort 5, A. Sandfort 5, Rasmussen 3, Edwards 2, Buchmeier 2, Hodges 3, Koehler 13.

Falls City SH--Magdanz 7, D. Witt 8, Niemeyer 2, Simons 5, M. Witt 6, Malone 2, Ebel 2, Littrel 4, Vonderschmidt 10, Eickhoff 8, Bippes 5.

CENTRAL CITY 54, DAVID CITY 43

Central City1317168--54
David City812716--43

Central City--Wagner 22, Sheets 6, McGinnis 4, Erickson 9, Moser 13.

David City--Blum 12, Couch 1, Andel 5, Johnson 12, Behrns 3, Vandenberg 10.

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 39, RAYMOND CENTRAL 23

Raymond Central7826--23
Ashland Greenwood6111012--39

Raymond Central--Johnson 2, Hudson 1, Komenda 2, Potter 4, Peterson 3, Harris 1, Sydik 10.

Ashland-Greenwood--Bergsten 2, Edmisten 3, Libal 16, vonRentzall 4, Ray 7, Hatzenbuehler 2, Craven 5.

HASTINGS SC 45, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 32

Archbishop Bergan 13 --32 
Hastings SC 18 11 11 --45 

Archbishop Bergan--Bojanski 2, McIntyre 3, R. Baker 2, DeGroff 15, L. Baker 8, Broussard 2.

Hastings SC--B. Kissinger 9, Thomas 23, Asher 9, Hamburger 4.

MALCOLM 34, YUTAN 22

Yutan6835--22
Malcolm87514--34

Yutan--Davis 9, Kerkman 3, Lloyd 2, Vandenack 8.

Malcolm--Fortik 15, Small 1, Sehi 5, Sedlak 7, Brown 6.

MERIDIAN 50, EXETER-MILLIGAN 40

Exeter-Milligan811156--40
Meridian15111311--50

Exeter-Milligan--Geiger 2, Papik 6, Sluka 5, Jansky 5, Harrison 5, Olsen 17.

Meridian--Kujath 3, Sobotka 22, Pribyl 10, Kort 6, Schwisow 4, Ward 1, Schropfer 4.

CONESTOGA 52, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 47

Johnson CC13121012--47
Conestoga10101616--52

Johnson CC--Ascheman 5, Ludemann 15, Neemann 4, Plager 18, Rother 3, Thipphavong 2.

Conestoga--Stats not provided.

BENNINGTON 81, NORRIS 72, 2OT

Norris118202175--72
Bennington1423617714--82

Norris--Stats not provided.

Bennington--Stats not provided.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News