Girls basketball summaries, 1/30

LAWRENCE-NELSON 54, DILLER-ODELL 36
|Lawrence-Nelson
|16
|8
|16
|14
|--
|54
|Diller-Odell
|9
|18
|6
|3
|--
|36
Lawrence-Nelson--E. Miller 3, A. Miller 6, Drudik 11, E. Epley 7, Harrington 14, McCarthey 6, H. Epley 7.
Diller-Odell--Meyerle 8, A. Heidemann 12, K. Heidemann 1, Schultis 4, Vitosh 6, Swanson 5.
HEARTLAND 48, FRIEND 15
|Heartland
|9
|18
|5
|16
|--
|48
|Friend
|0
|0
|9
|6
|--
|15
Heartland--Stats not provided.
Friend--Stats not provided.
SYRACUSE 44, ARLINGTON 16
|Arlington
|2
|6
|4
|4
|--
|16
|Syracuse
|16
|8
|13
|7
|--
|44
Arlington--Gubbels 2, Spoon 10, Miller 4.
Syracuse--Siefken 2, Willhelm 9, L. Meyer 8, Pester 6, Vollerstsen 19.
WAHOO 43, PLATTEVIEW 33
|Platteview
|12
|2
|16
|3
|--
|33
|Wahoo
|12
|6
|13
|12
|--
|43
Platteview--Kuhl 9, Hart 5, Wellman 7, Johnson 6, Lewis 6.
Wahoo--Greenfield 2, Luben 2, Iversen 6, Eddie 10, Sears 4, Brigham 19.
CROSS COUNTY 42, SHELBY-RISING CITY 18
|Cross County
|12
|13
|8
|9
|--
|42
|Shelby-Rising City
|7
|3
|2
|6
|--
|18
Cross County--Mentink 3, Giannou 2, Schaefer 6, Noble 13, Stratman 13, Sandell 2, Hanson 3.
Shelby-Rising City--Neujahr 2, Harrison 6, Nekl 3, Obsershou 6, Pokoyney 1.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45, GRAND ISLAND CC 38
|Grand Island CC
|10
|13
|12
|3
|--
|38
|Lincoln Christian
|8
|15
|10
|12
|--
|45
Grand Island CC--Mudloff 2, Wilson 2, Heidelk 2, Maser 10, Rice 10, Steenson 2, Woods 2, Cloud 2, Ghaifan 6.
Lincoln Christian--Ba. Power 2, M. Ailes 12, A. Ailes 2, Korte 3, Johnson 8, Hollenbeck 18.
SUTTON 56, SANDY CREEK 21
|Sutton
|15
|18
|10
|13
|--
|56
|Sandy Creek
|4
|7
|3
|7
|--
|21
Sutton--Stats not provided.
Sandy Creek--Bohlen 2, Tripe 3, Rempe 2, Jarosik 1, Claycamp 11, Dane 2.
BISHOP NEUMANN 43, OMAHA CONCORDIA 38
|Bishop Neumann
|15
|8
|8
|12
|--
|43
|Omaha Concordia
|7
|9
|13
|9
|--
|38
Bishop Neumann--Stats not provided.
Omaha Concordia--Stats not provided.
TRI COUNTY 47, LEWISTON 31
|Tri County
|8
|10
|14
|15
|--
|47
|Lewiston
|2
|16
|8
|5
|--
|32
Tri County--Stats not provided.
Lewiston--Stats not provided.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 60, PALMYRA 31
|Palmyra
|4
|5
|15
|7
|--
|31
|Elmwood-Murdock
|14
|18
|16
|12
|--
|60
Palmyra--C. Whyman 6, Davis 1, Ptacnik 4, Sweney 4, Gabriel 5, Bohaty 3, Wilen 6, M. Whyman 2.
Elmwood-Murdock--Frahm 7, Bacon 3, Florell 4, Justesen 8, Halferty 10, Zierott 2, Schmidt 26.
FALLS CITY SH 59, JOHNSON-BROCK 33
|Johnson-Brock
|7
|7
|8
|11
|--
|33
|Falls City SH
|19
|18
|12
|10
|--
|59
Johnson-Brock--H. Sandfort 5, A. Sandfort 5, Rasmussen 3, Edwards 2, Buchmeier 2, Hodges 3, Koehler 13.
Falls City SH--Magdanz 7, D. Witt 8, Niemeyer 2, Simons 5, M. Witt 6, Malone 2, Ebel 2, Littrel 4, Vonderschmidt 10, Eickhoff 8, Bippes 5.
CENTRAL CITY 54, DAVID CITY 43
|Central City
|13
|17
|16
|8
|--
|54
|David City
|8
|12
|7
|16
|--
|43
Central City--Wagner 22, Sheets 6, McGinnis 4, Erickson 9, Moser 13.
David City--Blum 12, Couch 1, Andel 5, Johnson 12, Behrns 3, Vandenberg 10.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 39, RAYMOND CENTRAL 23
|Raymond Central
|7
|8
|2
|6
|--
|23
|Ashland Greenwood
|6
|11
|10
|12
|--
|39
Raymond Central--Johnson 2, Hudson 1, Komenda 2, Potter 4, Peterson 3, Harris 1, Sydik 10.
Ashland-Greenwood--Bergsten 2, Edmisten 3, Libal 16, vonRentzall 4, Ray 7, Hatzenbuehler 2, Craven 5.
HASTINGS SC 45, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 32
|Archbishop Bergan
|13
|4
|8
|7
|--
|32
|Hastings SC
|18
|11
|5
|11
|--
|45
Archbishop Bergan--Bojanski 2, McIntyre 3, R. Baker 2, DeGroff 15, L. Baker 8, Broussard 2.
Hastings SC--B. Kissinger 9, Thomas 23, Asher 9, Hamburger 4.
MALCOLM 34, YUTAN 22
|Yutan
|6
|8
|3
|5
|--
|22
|Malcolm
|8
|7
|5
|14
|--
|34
Yutan--Davis 9, Kerkman 3, Lloyd 2, Vandenack 8.
Malcolm--Fortik 15, Small 1, Sehi 5, Sedlak 7, Brown 6.
MERIDIAN 50, EXETER-MILLIGAN 40
|Exeter-Milligan
|8
|11
|15
|6
|--
|40
|Meridian
|15
|11
|13
|11
|--
|50
Exeter-Milligan--Geiger 2, Papik 6, Sluka 5, Jansky 5, Harrison 5, Olsen 17.
Meridian--Kujath 3, Sobotka 22, Pribyl 10, Kort 6, Schwisow 4, Ward 1, Schropfer 4.
CONESTOGA 52, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 47
|Johnson CC
|13
|12
|10
|12
|--
|47
|Conestoga
|10
|10
|16
|16
|--
|52
Johnson CC--Ascheman 5, Ludemann 15, Neemann 4, Plager 18, Rother 3, Thipphavong 2.
Conestoga--Stats not provided.
BENNINGTON 81, NORRIS 72, 2OT
|Norris
|11
|8
|20
|21
|7
|5
|--
|72
|Bennington
|14
|23
|6
|17
|7
|14
|--
|82
Norris--Stats not provided.
Bennington--Stats not provided.