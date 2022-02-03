Girls basketball summaries, 2/3

BISHOP NEUMANN 47, WAVERLY 33
|Waverly
|6
|13
|8
|6
|--
|33
|Bishop Neumann
|1
|15
|18
|13
|--
|47
Waverly--Harms 6, Steckelberg 7, Clarke 6, Christiansen 6, Radenslaben 4, Carter 4.
Bishop Neumann--Vedral 14, Bosak 7, Chvatal 9, Mcguigan 5, Ingwersen 4, Jurgensmeier 8.
DORCHESTER 46, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 42, OT
|Nebraska Lutheran
|12
|7
|12
|9
|2
|--
|42
|Dorchester
|11
|18
|7
|4
|6
|--
|46
People are also reading…
Nebraska Lutheran--stats not provided.
Dorchester--stats not provided.
FALLS CITY SH 60, DILLER-ODELL 41
|Diller-Odell
|9
|1
|5
|26
|--
|41
|Falls City SH
|13
|23
|14
|10
|--
|60
Diller-Odell--Swanson 6, Vilda 1, Denner 2, Weers 21, Hennerberg 11.
Falls City SH--Magdanz 12, Eickhoff 6, Tisdel 5, Witt 6, Wertenberger 16, Lechtenberg 3, Vonderschmidt 8, Keller 4.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 35, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 22
|Ashland-Greenwood
|1
|11
|6
|4
|--
|22
|Lincoln Lutheran
|1
|5
|20
|9
|--
|35
Ashland-Greenwood--Tonjes 5, Fangmeyer 2, Comstock 2, Pike 8, Harms 2, Gerdes 3.
Lincoln Lutheran--Wachal 10, Luebbe 6, Wahl 4, Meyer 10, Oxley 5.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 48, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 28
|Lincoln Northeast
|11
|12
|12
|13
|--
|48
|Lincoln North Star
|2
|8
|10
|8
|--
|28
Lincoln Northeast--Webb 2, Gatluak 6, Phillips 12, Montoya 5, Heeren 7, Merrill 2, Washington 8, Bradley 6.
Lincoln North Star--Wynn 3, Gatwech 11, Gak 4, Blaney 4, Ray 6.
LOURDES CC 44, LEWISTON 22
|Lewiston
|10
|7
|2
|8
|--
|27
|Lourdes CC
|7
|20
|10
|7
|--
|44
Lewiston--K. Sanders 18, Weyers 6, M. Sanders 3.
Lourdes CC--Box 7, Bruggeman 1, Heng 9, Ragland 2, Meyer 11, Fulton 5, Madison 9.
MILFORD 56, SUTTON 51
|Milford
|15
|10
|16
|15
|--
|56
|Sutton
|13
|5
|7
|26
|--
|51
Milford--Kontor 18, A. Roth 17, Miller 10, Yeackley 5, T. Roth 4, Stauffer 2.
Sutton--Bautista 5, Griess 9, Huxoll 14, George 9, Haight 14.
RAYMOND CENTRAL 52, NEBRASKA CITY 34
|Raymond Central
|20
|19
|3
|10
|--
|52
|Nebraska City
|9
|6
|7
|12
|--
|34
Raymond Central--Grant 5, Oldfield 11, Cotter 8, Kile 2, Gehle 3, Potter 9, Lubischer 14.
Nebraska City--Madsen 3, Smith 2, Schmitz 7, Schreiter 5, Godsey 1, Thompson 16.
SUPERIOR 43, FAIRBURY 38, OT
|Fairbury
|11
|11
|10
|5
|1
|--
|38
|Sutton
|15
|6
|12
|4
|6
|--
|43
Fairbury--Mans 9, Robertson 9, Ohlde 2, McCord 10, Sipek 4, Kroeker 4.
Superior--Kirchoff 7, Bargen 2, Butler 3, Duncan 6, Gardner 9, Meyer 16.
SYRACUSE 46, YUTAN 25
|Yutan
|5
|7
|3
|10
|--
|25
|Syracuse
|8
|12
|12
|14
|--
|46
Yutan--Lewis 3, Kube 10, Hays 2, Josoff 2, Lloyd 1, Tichota 7.
Syracuse--Sisco 10, Moss 8, Cast 11, Meyer 2, Smith 2, Roberts 4, Parsons 9.