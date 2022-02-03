 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball summaries, 2/3

BISHOP NEUMANN 47, WAVERLY 33

Waverly 13 --33 
Bishop Neumann 15 18 13 --47 

Waverly--Harms 6, Steckelberg 7, Clarke 6, Christiansen 6, Radenslaben 4, Carter 4. 

Bishop Neumann--Vedral 14, Bosak 7, Chvatal 9, Mcguigan 5, Ingwersen 4, Jurgensmeier 8.

DORCHESTER 46, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 42, OT

Nebraska Lutheran 12 12 --42 
Dorchester 11 18 6--46 

Nebraska Lutheran--stats not provided.

Dorchester--stats not provided.

FALLS CITY SH 60, DILLER-ODELL 41

Diller-Odell 26 --41 
Falls City SH 13 23 14 10 --60 

Diller-Odell--Swanson 6, Vilda 1, Denner 2, Weers 21, Hennerberg 11.

Falls City SH--Magdanz 12, Eickhoff 6, Tisdel 5, Witt 6, Wertenberger 16, Lechtenberg 3, Vonderschmidt 8, Keller 4.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 35, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 22

Ashland-Greenwood 11 --22 
Lincoln Lutheran 20 --35 

Ashland-Greenwood--Tonjes 5, Fangmeyer 2, Comstock 2, Pike 8, Harms 2, Gerdes 3.

Lincoln Lutheran--Wachal 10, Luebbe 6, Wahl 4, Meyer 10, Oxley 5.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 48, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 28

Lincoln Northeast 11 12 12 13 --48 
Lincoln North Star 10 --28 

Lincoln Northeast--Webb 2, Gatluak 6, Phillips 12, Montoya 5, Heeren 7, Merrill 2, Washington 8, Bradley 6.

Lincoln North Star--Wynn 3, Gatwech 11, Gak 4, Blaney 4, Ray 6.

LOURDES CC 44, LEWISTON 22

Lewiston 10 --27
Lourdes CC 20 10 --44 

Lewiston--K. Sanders 18, Weyers 6, M. Sanders 3.

Lourdes CC--Box 7, Bruggeman 1, Heng 9, Ragland 2, Meyer 11, Fulton 5, Madison 9.

MILFORD 56, SUTTON 51

Milford 15 10 16 15 --56 
Sutton 13 26 --51 

Milford--Kontor 18, A. Roth 17, Miller 10, Yeackley 5, T. Roth 4, Stauffer 2.

Sutton--Bautista 5, Griess 9, Huxoll 14, George 9, Haight 14.

RAYMOND CENTRAL 52, NEBRASKA CITY 34

Raymond Central 20 19 10 --52 
Nebraska City 12 --34 

Raymond Central--Grant 5, Oldfield 11, Cotter 8, Kile 2, Gehle 3, Potter 9, Lubischer 14.

Nebraska City--Madsen 3, Smith 2, Schmitz 7, Schreiter 5, Godsey 1, Thompson 16.

SUPERIOR 43, FAIRBURY 38, OT

Fairbury 11 11 10 --38 
Sutton 15 12 --43 

Fairbury--Mans 9, Robertson 9, Ohlde 2, McCord 10, Sipek 4, Kroeker 4.

Superior--Kirchoff 7, Bargen 2, Butler 3, Duncan 6, Gardner 9, Meyer 16.

SYRACUSE 46, YUTAN 25

Yutan 10 --25 
Syracuse 12 12 14 --46 

Yutan--Lewis 3, Kube 10, Hays 2, Josoff 2, Lloyd 1, Tichota 7.

Syracuse--Sisco 10, Moss 8, Cast 11, Meyer 2, Smith 2, Roberts 4, Parsons 9.

