Girls basketball summaries, 2/18

FREMONT 71, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 30
|Fremont
|30
|26
|15
|0
|--
|71
|Lincoln North Star
|9
|11
|1
|9
|--
|30
Fremont--McCabe 23, Keaton 4, Murphy 12, Shepard 12, Bryant 20.
Lincoln North Star--Wynn 7, Gatwech 10, Saztrow 6, Lado Andrea 2, Blayney 2, Ray 3.
LINCOLN EAST 47, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 37
|Papillion-La Vista
|8
|12
|9
|8
|--
|37
|Lincoln East
|11
|15
|14
|7
|--
|47
Papillion-La Vista--Murtaugh 7, Botos 6, Jackson 3, Holloway 6, Zoucha 2, Slizinski 13.
Lincoln East--Musiel 10, Vodehnal 3, Shaw 14, Campbell 16, Bovaird 4.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 46, NORFOLK 35
|Norfolk
|6
|15
|7
|7
|--
|35
|Lincoln Northeast
|17
|11
|11
|7
|--
|46
Norfolk--Bovee 1, Eisenhauer 7, Gall 18, Long 3, Schwanebeck 2, Skiff 4.
Lincoln Northeast--Webb 7, R. Phillips 8, K. Phillips 7, Washington 11, Martinez 11, Heeren 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X 71, GRAND ISLAND 18
|Grand Island
|9
|7
|0
|2
|--
|18
|Lincoln Pius X
|24
|17
|19
|11
|--
|71
Grand Island--Adams 2, Chavez 3, Gawrych 4, Kenkel 9.
Lincoln Pius X--Hodge 3, Heims 2, Robza 3, Sebek 6, Knobbe 2, Lesiak 11, Iburg 12, Markowski 10, C. Hagedorn 8, Woita 4, Navrkal 2, S. Hagedorn 6, Wells 2.