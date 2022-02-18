 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball summaries, 2/18

FREMONT 71, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 30

Fremont3026150--71
Lincoln North Star91119--30

Fremont--McCabe 23, Keaton 4, Murphy 12, Shepard 12, Bryant 20.

Lincoln North Star--Wynn 7, Gatwech 10, Saztrow 6, Lado Andrea 2, Blayney 2, Ray 3.

LINCOLN EAST 47, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 37

Papillion-La Vista 81298--37 
Lincoln East 1115147--47 

Papillion-La Vista--Murtaugh 7, Botos 6, Jackson 3, Holloway 6, Zoucha 2, Slizinski 13.

Lincoln East--Musiel 10, Vodehnal 3, Shaw 14, Campbell 16, Bovaird 4.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 46, NORFOLK 35

Norfolk 15 --35 
Lincoln Northeast 17 11 11 --46 

Norfolk--Bovee 1, Eisenhauer 7, Gall 18, Long 3, Schwanebeck 2, Skiff 4.

Lincoln Northeast--Webb 7, R. Phillips 8, K. Phillips 7, Washington 11, Martinez 11, Heeren 2.

LINCOLN PIUS X 71, GRAND ISLAND 18

Grand Island --18 
Lincoln Pius X 24 17 19 11 --71 

Grand Island--Adams 2, Chavez 3, Gawrych 4, Kenkel 9.

Lincoln Pius X--Hodge 3, Heims 2, Robza 3, Sebek 6, Knobbe 2, Lesiak 11, Iburg 12, Markowski 10, C. Hagedorn 8, Woita 4, Navrkal 2, S. Hagedorn 6, Wells 2.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
