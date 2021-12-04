 Skip to main content
Girls basketball summaries, 12/4
Girls basketball summaries, 12/4

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 54, ARLINGTON 36

Ashland-Greenwood2014137--54
Arlington810414--36

Ashland-Greenwood--Tonjes 13, Carson 2, Sargent 1, Grell 2, Laughlin 1, H. Keith 2, E. Keith 6, Pike 11, Harms 4, Gerdes 8, Schefore 2.

Arlington--Kirchmann 2, Lowrie 3, Nielsen 10, Hilgenkamp6, Miller 3, Hagemann 3, T. Arp 6, Brenn 3.

BDS 40, EAST BUTLER 30

BDS 13 14--40 
East Butler --30 

BDS--Kadel 8, M. Sliva 11, Schlegel 2, Hoins 2, T. Sliva 6, Miller 4, Hudson 5, Dickson 2.

East Butler--Rigatuso 5, Aerts 3, Dewitt 4, Haney 2, Bongers 7, Buresh 8.

COLLEGE VIEW 55, BOYS TOWN 28

Boys Town --28 
College View 12 20 14 --55 

Boys Town--Whiting 12, Johnson 2, Brabb 2, Lussier 8, Buckman 4.

College View--Foster 2, Orion 6, Sorter 5, Horst 15, Bermeo 6, Puok 18, Nyamongo 3.

HASTINGS SC 47, BISHOP NEUMANN 37

Hastings SC 14 14 13 --47 
Bishop Neumann 10 12 --37 

Hastings SC--Kissinger 20, Butler 7, Sabatka 2, Kirkegaard 18.

Bishop Neumann--Blum 2, Vedral 11, Bosak 8 Chvatal 9, Mcguigan 5, Ryan 2.

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 46, TRI COUNTY 20

Tri County --20 
Johnson County Central 14 15 10 --46 

Tri County--Peters 2, Strein 2, Washburn 4, Stokebrand 2, Clark 6, Koch 2, Lauenstein 1, Paxton 1.

Johnson County Central--Cabrales 13, Berkebile 11, Sterup 4, Rother 3, Swanda 2, Albrecht 6, Martinez 2, Harrifeld 5.

LINCOLN HIGH 57, OMAHA WESTSIDE 32

Omaha Westside 17 --32 
Lincoln High 17 16 18 --57 

Omaha Westside--stats not provided.

Lincoln High--Hicks-Robinson 5, Franklin 10, Brill 14, Robinson 8, Wiley 7, Harris 6, Gilmore 1, Jack 6.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 57, OMAHA GROSS 28

Omaha Gross 11 --28 
Lincoln Lutheran 17 11 21 --57 

Omaha Gross--Budler 2, Sweeney 5, Carroll 3, Vomacka 2, Skradski 10, Egermier 4, Earnest 2.

Lincoln Lutheran--Holle 2, Wachal 12, Luebbe 19, Wahl 9, Meyer 6, Wohlgemuth 2, Ernstmeyer 2, Martin 2, Oxley 3.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 61, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 60

Lincoln Northeast 19 17 16 --61 
Papillion-La Vista 12 14 17 17 --60 

Lincoln Northeast--Gutierrez 2, Webb 4, Phillips 3, Mentoya 14, Heeren 6, Washington 10, Bradley 22.

Papillon La-Vista--Murlaugh 7, Botes 3, Jackson 3, Holloway 12, Wrice 8, Zoucha 2, Slizinksi 1, Carlson 10, Ryan 14.

LINCOLN PIUS X 62, NORTH PLATTE 33

North Platte     --33 
Lincoln Pius X     --62

North Platte--Brown 13, Purdy 8, Harvey 8, Hayes 4.

Lincoln Pius X--Hodge 9, Sebck 3, Knobbe 4, Lesiak 11, Iburg 4, Markowski 6, Hagedorn 6, Woita 4, Navrkal 8, Hagedorn 3, Wells 4.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 53, NORFOLK 45

Lincoln Southeast 18 13 11 11 --53 
Norfolk 13 13 10 --45 

Lincoln Southeast--Searcey 15, Olds 6, Ryan 3, Branch 6, Freudenburg 2, Long 10, Dak 8, Covington 2.

Norfolk--Bovee 2, Gall 12, Schwanebeck 21, Skiff 9, Hinrichs 1.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 47, BELLEVUE EAST 38

Lincoln Southwest 922 17 --47 
Bellevue East 11 12 10 --38

Lincoln Southwest--Seymore 7, Ling 7, Wallace 6, Long 2, Williams 15, Christensen 6, Lee 5.

Bellevue East--Wilson 4, McLucas 3, Jensen 12, Skoff 10, Egan 8, Conover 1.

MALCOLM 44, AUBURN 33

Malcolm 21 --44 
Auburn 11 13 --33 

Malcolm--Wondercheck 4, Fortik 20, Sedlak 19, Brown 1.

Auburn--Binder 8, Grant 6, Baltensperger 4, Franke 3, Billings 3, Kirkpatrick 3, Swanson 3, Darnell 3.

MERIDIAN 57, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 35

Meridian 20 16 14 --57 
Nebraska Lutheran 12 10 --35 

Meridian--Niederklein 4, Stewart 4, Kort 12, E. Schwisow 2, S. Schwisow 9, Ward 10, Schropfer 6, Dimas 8, Holtmeier 2.

Nebraska Lutheran--Helwig 8, Malchow 7, Endorf 2, Otte 12, Schoen 2, Colson 4.

MILFORD 49, RAYMOND CENTRAL 32

Raymond Central 10 --32 
Milford 19 15 10 --49 

Raymond Central--Grant 1, Oldfield 2, Cotter 5, Kile 2, Potter 8, Harris 6, Lubischer 8.

Milford--Kontok 8, Mowinkel 6, Roth 11, Miller 9, Yeackley 4, Roth 4, Stauffer 7.

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 43, CENTENNIAL 27

Nebraska Christian 11 10 12 10 --43 
Centennial 10 --27 

Nebraska Christian--Sh. McHargue 5, Si. McHargue 2, Flynn 7, H. Seip 1, Griess 11, Bruning 7, T. Seip 10.

Home team--Kinnett 3, Prochaska 1, Naber 5, Payne 4, Stuhr 4, Heidtbrink 3, Bargen 7.

NORRIS 58, NORTHWEST 36

Norris 17 22 11 --58 
Northwest 14 --36 

Norris--Kercher 12, White 27, Kohler 4, Jelenik 10, Burbach 5.

Northwest--Urbanaski 5, Mader 15, Loman 2, Costilla 6, Cushing 8.

OMAHA MARIAN 44, LINCOLN EAST 33

Lincoln East 14 --33 
Omaha Marian 10 16 10 --44 

Lincoln East--Musiel 5, Adams 2, Vodehnal 5, S. Bovaird 4, Zimmerman 2, E. Bovaird 9, Denker 6.

Omaha Marian--Wiegert 3, Shaffer 6, Stover 7, Timmerman 8, Heinert 4, Wilwerding 14, Sulentic 2. 

SOUTH SIOUX CITY 66, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 51

Lincoln North Star 12 12 14 13 --51 
South Sioux City 14 14 21 17 --66 

Lincoln North Star--Gatwech 16, Zastrow 11, Lado Andrea 3, Blayney 6, Ray 15.

South Sioux City--Heineman 21 Van Berkum 19, Liever 4, Moret 5, Correa 8, Altken 9.

SYRACUSE 56, FORT CALHOUN 24

Syracuse 19 17 12 --56 
Fort Calhoun --24 

Syracuse--Sisco 12, Moss 4, Cast 5, Bures 3, K. Roberts 3, C. Roberts 8, Vollertsen 21.

Fort Calhoun--Tinkham 3, Skelton 8, Berch 11, Drowne 2.

WAVERLY 45, ELKHORN 24

Elkhorn 11 --24 
Waverly 11 10 10 14 --45 

Elkhorn--Janurin 5, Anderson 5, Villwok 2, Dalton 5, Beekman 2, Buddecke 5.

Waverly--Harms 5, Rourke 8, Dicke 2, Clarke 15, Christiansen 2, Rackenslaben 7, Carter 6.

