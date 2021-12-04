Girls basketball summaries, 12/4

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 54, ARLINGTON 36
|Ashland-Greenwood
|20
|14
|13
|7
|--
|54
|Arlington
|8
|10
|4
|14
|--
|36
Ashland-Greenwood--Tonjes 13, Carson 2, Sargent 1, Grell 2, Laughlin 1, H. Keith 2, E. Keith 6, Pike 11, Harms 4, Gerdes 8, Schefore 2.
Arlington--Kirchmann 2, Lowrie 3, Nielsen 10, Hilgenkamp6, Miller 3, Hagemann 3, T. Arp 6, Brenn 3.
BDS 40, EAST BUTLER 30
|BDS
|13
|8
|5
|14
|--
|40
|East Butler
|9
|9
|7
|5
|--
|30
BDS--Kadel 8, M. Sliva 11, Schlegel 2, Hoins 2, T. Sliva 6, Miller 4, Hudson 5, Dickson 2.
East Butler--Rigatuso 5, Aerts 3, Dewitt 4, Haney 2, Bongers 7, Buresh 8.
COLLEGE VIEW 55, BOYS TOWN 28
|Boys Town
|8
|5
|7
|8
|--
|28
|College View
|12
|20
|14
|9
|--
|55
Boys Town--Whiting 12, Johnson 2, Brabb 2, Lussier 8, Buckman 4.
College View--Foster 2, Orion 6, Sorter 5, Horst 15, Bermeo 6, Puok 18, Nyamongo 3.
HASTINGS SC 47, BISHOP NEUMANN 37
|Hastings SC
|14
|6
|14
|13
|--
|47
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|8
|10
|12
|--
|37
Hastings SC--Kissinger 20, Butler 7, Sabatka 2, Kirkegaard 18.
Bishop Neumann--Blum 2, Vedral 11, Bosak 8 Chvatal 9, Mcguigan 5, Ryan 2.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 46, TRI COUNTY 20
|Tri County
|6
|4
|9
|1
|--
|20
|Johnson County Central
|14
|15
|10
|7
|--
|46
Tri County--Peters 2, Strein 2, Washburn 4, Stokebrand 2, Clark 6, Koch 2, Lauenstein 1, Paxton 1.
Johnson County Central--Cabrales 13, Berkebile 11, Sterup 4, Rother 3, Swanda 2, Albrecht 6, Martinez 2, Harrifeld 5.
LINCOLN HIGH 57, OMAHA WESTSIDE 32
|Omaha Westside
|5
|17
|5
|5
|--
|32
|Lincoln High
|17
|6
|16
|18
|--
|57
Omaha Westside--stats not provided.
Lincoln High--Hicks-Robinson 5, Franklin 10, Brill 14, Robinson 8, Wiley 7, Harris 6, Gilmore 1, Jack 6.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 57, OMAHA GROSS 28
|Omaha Gross
|11
|7
|8
|2
|--
|28
|Lincoln Lutheran
|17
|11
|21
|8
|--
|57
Omaha Gross--Budler 2, Sweeney 5, Carroll 3, Vomacka 2, Skradski 10, Egermier 4, Earnest 2.
Lincoln Lutheran--Holle 2, Wachal 12, Luebbe 19, Wahl 9, Meyer 6, Wohlgemuth 2, Ernstmeyer 2, Martin 2, Oxley 3.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 61, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 60
|Lincoln Northeast
|19
|17
|16
|9
|--
|61
|Papillion-La Vista
|12
|14
|17
|17
|--
|60
Lincoln Northeast--Gutierrez 2, Webb 4, Phillips 3, Mentoya 14, Heeren 6, Washington 10, Bradley 22.
Papillon La-Vista--Murlaugh 7, Botes 3, Jackson 3, Holloway 12, Wrice 8, Zoucha 2, Slizinksi 1, Carlson 10, Ryan 14.
LINCOLN PIUS X 62, NORTH PLATTE 33
|North Platte
|--
|33
|Lincoln Pius X
|--
|62
North Platte--Brown 13, Purdy 8, Harvey 8, Hayes 4.
Lincoln Pius X--Hodge 9, Sebck 3, Knobbe 4, Lesiak 11, Iburg 4, Markowski 6, Hagedorn 6, Woita 4, Navrkal 8, Hagedorn 3, Wells 4.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 53, NORFOLK 45
|Lincoln Southeast
|18
|13
|11
|11
|--
|53
|Norfolk
|13
|9
|13
|10
|--
|45
Lincoln Southeast--Searcey 15, Olds 6, Ryan 3, Branch 6, Freudenburg 2, Long 10, Dak 8, Covington 2.
Norfolk--Bovee 2, Gall 12, Schwanebeck 21, Skiff 9, Hinrichs 1.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 47, BELLEVUE EAST 38
|Lincoln Southwest
|9
|22
|17
|8
|--
|47
|Bellevue East
|11
|5
|12
|10
|--
|38
Lincoln Southwest--Seymore 7, Ling 7, Wallace 6, Long 2, Williams 15, Christensen 6, Lee 5.
Bellevue East--Wilson 4, McLucas 3, Jensen 12, Skoff 10, Egan 8, Conover 1.
MALCOLM 44, AUBURN 33
|Malcolm
|9
|7
|7
|21
|--
|44
|Auburn
|11
|7
|13
|2
|--
|33
Malcolm--Wondercheck 4, Fortik 20, Sedlak 19, Brown 1.
Auburn--Binder 8, Grant 6, Baltensperger 4, Franke 3, Billings 3, Kirkpatrick 3, Swanson 3, Darnell 3.
MERIDIAN 57, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 35
|Meridian
|20
|16
|14
|7
|--
|57
|Nebraska Lutheran
|12
|9
|4
|10
|--
|35
Meridian--Niederklein 4, Stewart 4, Kort 12, E. Schwisow 2, S. Schwisow 9, Ward 10, Schropfer 6, Dimas 8, Holtmeier 2.
Nebraska Lutheran--Helwig 8, Malchow 7, Endorf 2, Otte 12, Schoen 2, Colson 4.
MILFORD 49, RAYMOND CENTRAL 32
|Raymond Central
|10
|8
|6
|8
|--
|32
|Milford
|19
|5
|15
|10
|--
|49
Raymond Central--Grant 1, Oldfield 2, Cotter 5, Kile 2, Potter 8, Harris 6, Lubischer 8.
Milford--Kontok 8, Mowinkel 6, Roth 11, Miller 9, Yeackley 4, Roth 4, Stauffer 7.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 43, CENTENNIAL 27
|Nebraska Christian
|11
|10
|12
|10
|--
|43
|Centennial
|6
|6
|10
|5
|--
|27
Nebraska Christian--Sh. McHargue 5, Si. McHargue 2, Flynn 7, H. Seip 1, Griess 11, Bruning 7, T. Seip 10.
Home team--Kinnett 3, Prochaska 1, Naber 5, Payne 4, Stuhr 4, Heidtbrink 3, Bargen 7.
NORRIS 58, NORTHWEST 36
|Norris
|17
|22
|11
|8
|--
|58
|Northwest
|9
|7
|6
|14
|--
|36
Norris--Kercher 12, White 27, Kohler 4, Jelenik 10, Burbach 5.
Northwest--Urbanaski 5, Mader 15, Loman 2, Costilla 6, Cushing 8.
OMAHA MARIAN 44, LINCOLN EAST 33
|Lincoln East
|8
|14
|3
|8
|--
|33
|Omaha Marian
|10
|16
|8
|10
|--
|44
Lincoln East--Musiel 5, Adams 2, Vodehnal 5, S. Bovaird 4, Zimmerman 2, E. Bovaird 9, Denker 6.
Omaha Marian--Wiegert 3, Shaffer 6, Stover 7, Timmerman 8, Heinert 4, Wilwerding 14, Sulentic 2.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY 66, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 51
|Lincoln North Star
|12
|12
|14
|13
|--
|51
|South Sioux City
|14
|14
|21
|17
|--
|66
Lincoln North Star--Gatwech 16, Zastrow 11, Lado Andrea 3, Blayney 6, Ray 15.
South Sioux City--Heineman 21 Van Berkum 19, Liever 4, Moret 5, Correa 8, Altken 9.
SYRACUSE 56, FORT CALHOUN 24
|Syracuse
|19
|17
|8
|12
|--
|56
|Fort Calhoun
|6
|7
|7
|4
|--
|24
Syracuse--Sisco 12, Moss 4, Cast 5, Bures 3, K. Roberts 3, C. Roberts 8, Vollertsen 21.
Fort Calhoun--Tinkham 3, Skelton 8, Berch 11, Drowne 2.
WAVERLY 45, ELKHORN 24
|Elkhorn
|6
|5
|2
|11
|--
|24
|Waverly
|11
|10
|10
|14
|--
|45
Elkhorn--Janurin 5, Anderson 5, Villwok 2, Dalton 5, Beekman 2, Buddecke 5.
Waverly--Harms 5, Rourke 8, Dicke 2, Clarke 15, Christiansen 2, Rackenslaben 7, Carter 6.