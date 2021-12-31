 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball summaries, 12/31
0 Comments
agate

Girls basketball summaries, 12/31

  • 0

Girls basketball

LOURDES CC 62, BISHOP NEUMANN 43

Bishop Neumann711817--43
Lourdes CC15181415--62

Bishop Neumann--Ahrens 8, Lynch 5, Meis 2, Stuhr 8, Spicka 2, Schutt 18.

Lourdes CC--Beccard 1, Miller 19, Lee 19, Esser 2, Kearney 5, Pesarek 12, Funke 4.

MILLARD SOUTH 77, OMAHA CENTRAL 68

Omaha Central 16 12 17 23 --68 
Millard South231319 22 --77 

Omaha Central--Devers 6, Williams 5, Jones 16, Lupoyo 13, Webb 12, Wayne 16.

Millard South--Kelly 2, Belt 9, Finkenbiner 6, Babbitt 24, Lemon 26, Jones 10.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News