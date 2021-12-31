Girls basketball summaries, 12/31

Girls basketball
LOURDES CC 62, BISHOP NEUMANN 43
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|11
|8
|17
|--
|43
|Lourdes CC
|15
|18
|14
|15
|--
|62
Bishop Neumann--Ahrens 8, Lynch 5, Meis 2, Stuhr 8, Spicka 2, Schutt 18.
Lourdes CC--Beccard 1, Miller 19, Lee 19, Esser 2, Kearney 5, Pesarek 12, Funke 4.
MILLARD SOUTH 77, OMAHA CENTRAL 68
|Omaha Central
|16
|12
|17
|23
|--
|68
|Millard South
|23
|13
|19
|22
|--
|77
Omaha Central--Devers 6, Williams 5, Jones 16, Lupoyo 13, Webb 12, Wayne 16.
Millard South--Kelly 2, Belt 9, Finkenbiner 6, Babbitt 24, Lemon 26, Jones 10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!