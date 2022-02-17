 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball subdistrict and regular-season scores, 2/17

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

All finals

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Omaha Gross

Omaha Gross 50, Omaha Roncalli 44

C1-2 at Syracuse

Syracuse 53, Ashland-Greenwood 38

C1-3 at Auburn

Fairbury 42, Auburn 36, 2OT

C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran 48, Malcolm 27

C1-5 at Wahoo

Wahoo 30, Bishop Neumann 25

C1-6 at North Bend Central

North Bend Central 45, West Point-Beemer 21

C1-7 at BRLD

BRLD 54, Battle Creek 51

C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Scotus 49, David City 33

C1-9 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC 64, St. Paul 39

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Broken Bow 43, Gothenburg 27

C1-11 at Ord

Ainsworth 53, Ord 26

C1-12 at Chadron

Chase County 42, Hershey 31

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Yutan

Yutan 38, Lourdes CC 37

C2-2 at Oakland-Craig

Pender 46, Oakland-Craig 39

C2-3 at Freeman

Centennial 30, Freeman 23

C2-4 at Guardian Angels CC

Guardian Angels CC 70, Wisner-Pilger 16

C2-5 at Crofton

Ponca 52, Crofton 41

C2-6 at Sutton

Sutton 36, Superior 28

C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley

Norfolk Catholic 48, Elkhorn Valley 47

C2-8 at Hastings SC

Hastings SC 53, Wood River 11

C2-9 at North Central

North Central 38, West Holt 20

C2-10 at Amherst

Amherst 56, Southern Valley 40

C2-11 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 67, Perkins County 22

C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville

Gordon-Rushville 48, Bayard 24

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Johnson-Brock 34, Southern 32

D1-2 at Elmwood-Murdock

Archbishop Bergan 57, Elmwood-Murdock 55, 3OT

D1-3 at BDS

BDS 33, Deshler 18

D1-4 at McCool Junction

McCool Junction 40, Heartland 26

D1-5 at Cross County

Nebraska Christian 35, Cross County 23

D1-6 at Humphrey

Humphrey/LHF 60, Elgin/PJ 45

D1-7 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC 49, Osmond 46

D1-8 at Niobrara/Verdigre

Plainview 45, Niobara/Verdigre 39

D1-9 at Shelton

Shelton 58, Alma 33

D1-10 at Ravenna

Ravenna 60, Pleasanton 42

D1-11 at North Platte

Overton 46, North Platte St. Pat's 43

D1-12 at Cambridge

Cambridge 58, Southwest 45

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH 55, Sterling 47

D2-2 at Parkview Christian

Exeter-Milligan 40, Parkview Christian 39

D2-3 at Osceola

Osceola 30, Hampton 29

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

Humphrey SF 72, Riverside 22

D2-5 at St. Mary's

St. Mary's 42, Wynot 31

D2-6 at Silver Lake

Silver Lake 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 30

D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna

Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47

D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Medicine Valley 34

D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade

Wauneta-Palisade 50, Wallace 45

D2-10 at Sandhills/Thedford

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Mullen 37

D2-11 at South Platte

South Platte 55, Leyton 27

D2-12 at Crawford

Crawford 58, Sioux County 35

THURSDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 45, Waverly 30

Norris 41, Blair 39

OTHER SCHOOLS

Omaha Skutt 58, Omaha Duchesne 33

Omaha Westside 44, Gretna 37

CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS

B-1 at Platteview: Monday--Platteview vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30; Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Monday--Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington, 6:30; Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 8; Wednesday--final, TBA.

B-3 at Norris: Monday--Norris vs. Nebraska City, 5; Plattsmouth vs. Waverly, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-4 at Blair: Monday--Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 6; Wednesday--Blair vs. Schuyler/South Sioux City winner, 6.

B-5 at York: Monday--York vs. Seward, 5:30; Crete vs. Beatrice, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-6 at Adams Central: Monday--Adams Central vs. Aurora, 5:30; Hastings vs. Northwest, 7; Wednesday--final, 6:30.

B-7 at McCook: Monday--Lexington vs. Holdrege, 6:30; Wednesday--McCook vs. Lexington/Holdrege winner, 5:30.

B-8 at Scottsbluff: Monday--Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 5 MT; Gering vs. Sydney, 7 MT; Wednesday--final, 5 MT.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

