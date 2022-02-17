Girls basketball subdistrict and regular-season scores, 2/17

Girls basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
All finals
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Omaha Gross
Omaha Gross 50, Omaha Roncalli 44
C1-2 at Syracuse
Syracuse 53, Ashland-Greenwood 38
C1-3 at Auburn
Fairbury 42, Auburn 36, 2OT
C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Malcolm 27
C1-5 at Wahoo
Wahoo 30, Bishop Neumann 25
C1-6 at North Bend Central
North Bend Central 45, West Point-Beemer 21
C1-7 at BRLD
BRLD 54, Battle Creek 51
C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus 49, David City 33
C1-9 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC 64, St. Paul 39
C1-10 at Broken Bow
Broken Bow 43, Gothenburg 27
C1-11 at Ord
Ainsworth 53, Ord 26
C1-12 at Chadron
Chase County 42, Hershey 31
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Yutan
Yutan 38, Lourdes CC 37
C2-2 at Oakland-Craig
Pender 46, Oakland-Craig 39
C2-3 at Freeman
Centennial 30, Freeman 23
C2-4 at Guardian Angels CC
Guardian Angels CC 70, Wisner-Pilger 16
C2-5 at Crofton
Ponca 52, Crofton 41
C2-6 at Sutton
Sutton 36, Superior 28
C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley
Norfolk Catholic 48, Elkhorn Valley 47
C2-8 at Hastings SC
Hastings SC 53, Wood River 11
C2-9 at North Central
North Central 38, West Holt 20
C2-10 at Amherst
Amherst 56, Southern Valley 40
C2-11 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport 67, Perkins County 22
C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Gordon-Rushville 48, Bayard 24
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Johnson-Brock 34, Southern 32
D1-2 at Elmwood-Murdock
Archbishop Bergan 57, Elmwood-Murdock 55, 3OT
D1-3 at BDS
BDS 33, Deshler 18
D1-4 at McCool Junction
McCool Junction 40, Heartland 26
D1-5 at Cross County
Nebraska Christian 35, Cross County 23
D1-6 at Humphrey
Humphrey/LHF 60, Elgin/PJ 45
D1-7 at Hartington CC
Hartington CC 49, Osmond 46
D1-8 at Niobrara/Verdigre
Plainview 45, Niobara/Verdigre 39
D1-9 at Shelton
Shelton 58, Alma 33
D1-10 at Ravenna
Ravenna 60, Pleasanton 42
D1-11 at North Platte
Overton 46, North Platte St. Pat's 43
D1-12 at Cambridge
Cambridge 58, Southwest 45
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH 55, Sterling 47
D2-2 at Parkview Christian
Exeter-Milligan 40, Parkview Christian 39
D2-3 at Osceola
Osceola 30, Hampton 29
D2-4 at Humphrey SF
Humphrey SF 72, Riverside 22
D2-5 at St. Mary's
St. Mary's 42, Wynot 31
D2-6 at Silver Lake
Silver Lake 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna
Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47
D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Medicine Valley 34
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
Wauneta-Palisade 50, Wallace 45
D2-10 at Sandhills/Thedford
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Mullen 37
D2-11 at South Platte
South Platte 55, Leyton 27
D2-12 at Crawford
Crawford 58, Sioux County 35
THURSDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 45, Waverly 30
Norris 41, Blair 39
OTHER SCHOOLS
Omaha Skutt 58, Omaha Duchesne 33
Omaha Westside 44, Gretna 37
CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS
B-1 at Platteview: Monday--Platteview vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30; Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Monday--Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington, 6:30; Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 8; Wednesday--final, TBA.
B-3 at Norris: Monday--Norris vs. Nebraska City, 5; Plattsmouth vs. Waverly, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.
B-4 at Blair: Monday--Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 6; Wednesday--Blair vs. Schuyler/South Sioux City winner, 6.
B-5 at York: Monday--York vs. Seward, 5:30; Crete vs. Beatrice, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.
B-6 at Adams Central: Monday--Adams Central vs. Aurora, 5:30; Hastings vs. Northwest, 7; Wednesday--final, 6:30.
B-7 at McCook: Monday--Lexington vs. Holdrege, 6:30; Wednesday--McCook vs. Lexington/Holdrege winner, 5:30.
B-8 at Scottsbluff: Monday--Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 5 MT; Gering vs. Sydney, 7 MT; Wednesday--final, 5 MT.