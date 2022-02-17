Girls basketball subdistrict and regular-season scores, 2/16

Girls basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

All finals

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Omaha Gross

Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli, 6.

C1-2 at Syracuse

Syracuse vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6.

C1-3 at Auburn

Fairbury 42, Auburn 36, 2OT

C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran 48, Malcolm 27

C1-5 at Wahoo

Wahoo 30, Bishop Neumann 25

C1-6 at North Bend Central

North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, 7.

C1-7 at BRLD

BRLD vs. Battle Creek, 7.

C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Scotus 49, David City 33

C1-9 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC vs. St. Paul, 7.

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Broken Bow 43, Gothenburg 27

C1-11 at Ord

Ord vs. Ainsworth, 6:30.

C1-12 at Chadron

Hershey vs. Chase County, 6 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Yutan

Yutan vs. Lourdes CC, 6.

C2-2 at Oakland-Craig

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, 7.

C2-3 at Freeman

Centennial 30, Freeman 23

C2-4 at Guardian Angels CC

Guardian Angels CC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7.

C2-5 at Crofton

Crofton vs. Ponca, 7.

C2-6 at Sutton

Sutton vs. Superior, 7.

C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley

Elkhorn Valley vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7.

C2-8 at Hastings SC

Hastings SC vs. Wood River, 7.

C2-9 at North Central

North Central vs. West Holt, 7.

C2-10 at Amherst

Amherst vs. Southern, 6:30.

C2-11 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport vs. Perkins County, 6:30 MT.

C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville

Gordon-Rushville vs. Bayard, 6 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Johnson-Brock vs. Southern, 6:30.

D1-2 at Elmwood-Murdock

Archbishop Bergan 57, Elmwood-Murdock 55, 3OT

D1-3 at BDS

BDS vs. Deshler, 6:30.

D1-4 at McCool Junction

McCool Junction vs. Heartland, 6:30.

D1-5 at Cross County

Cross County vs. Nebraska Christian, 6:30.

D1-6 at Humphrey

Humphrey/LHF vs. Elgin/PJ, 6:30.

D1-7 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC vs. Osmond, 7.

D1-8 at Niobrara/Verdigre

Niobara/Verdigre vs. Plainview, 7.

D1-9 at Shelton

Shelton vs. Alma, 6:30.

D1-10 at Ravenna

Ravenna vs. Pleasanton, 7.

D1-11 at North Platte

North Platte St. Pat's vs. Overton, 7.

D1-12 at Cambridge

Cambridge vs. Southwest, 7.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH vs. Sterling, 7.

D2-2 at Parkview Christian

Exeter-Milligan 40, Parkview Christian 39

D2-3 at Osceola

Osceola vs. Hampton, 7.

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

Humphrey SF vs. Riverside, 6:30.

D2-5 at St. Mary's

St. Mary's vs. Wynot, 6:30.

D2-6 at Silver Lake

Silver Lake vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 7.

D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna

Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47

D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Medicine Valley 34

D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace, 5:30 MT.

D2-10 at Sandhills/Thedford

Sandhills/Thedford 60 vs. Mullen, 7 MT.

D2-11 at South Platte

South Platte vs. Leyton, 6 MT.

D2-12 at Crawford

Crawford vs. Sioux County, 6 MT.

THURSDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 45, Waverly 30

Blair at Norris

OTHER SCHOOLS

Omaha Westside 44, Gretna 37

CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS

B-1 at Platteview: Monday--Platteview vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30; Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Monday--Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington, 6:30; Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 8; Wednesday--final, TBA.

B-3 at Norris: Monday--Norris vs. Nebraska City, 5; Plattsmouth vs. Waverly, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-4 at Blair: Monday--Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 6; Wednesday--Blair vs. Schuyler/South Sioux City winner, 6.

B-5 at York: Monday--York vs. Seward, 5:30; Crete vs. Beatrice, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-6 at Adams Central: Monday--Adams Central vs. Aurora, 5:30; Hastings vs. Northwest, 7; Wednesday--final, 6:30.

B-7 at McCook: Monday--Lexington vs. Holdrege, 6:30; Wednesday--McCook vs. Lexington/Holdrege winner, 5:30.

B-8 at Scottsbluff: Monday--Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 5 MT; Gering vs. Sydney, 7 MT; Wednesday--final, 5 MT.

