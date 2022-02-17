Girls basketball subdistrict and regular-season scores, 2/16

Girls basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
All finals
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Omaha Gross
Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli, 6.
C1-2 at Syracuse
Syracuse vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6.
C1-3 at Auburn
Fairbury 42, Auburn 36, 2OT
C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Malcolm 27
C1-5 at Wahoo
Wahoo 30, Bishop Neumann 25
C1-6 at North Bend Central
North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, 7.
C1-7 at BRLD
BRLD vs. Battle Creek, 7.
C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus 49, David City 33
C1-9 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC vs. St. Paul, 7.
C1-10 at Broken Bow
Broken Bow 43, Gothenburg 27
C1-11 at Ord
Ord vs. Ainsworth, 6:30.
C1-12 at Chadron
Hershey vs. Chase County, 6 MT.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Yutan
Yutan vs. Lourdes CC, 6.
C2-2 at Oakland-Craig
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, 7.
C2-3 at Freeman
Centennial 30, Freeman 23
C2-4 at Guardian Angels CC
Guardian Angels CC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7.
C2-5 at Crofton
Crofton vs. Ponca, 7.
C2-6 at Sutton
Sutton vs. Superior, 7.
C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley
Elkhorn Valley vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7.
C2-8 at Hastings SC
Hastings SC vs. Wood River, 7.
C2-9 at North Central
North Central vs. West Holt, 7.
C2-10 at Amherst
Amherst vs. Southern, 6:30.
C2-11 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport vs. Perkins County, 6:30 MT.
C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Gordon-Rushville vs. Bayard, 6 MT.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Johnson-Brock vs. Southern, 6:30.
D1-2 at Elmwood-Murdock
Archbishop Bergan 57, Elmwood-Murdock 55, 3OT
D1-3 at BDS
BDS vs. Deshler, 6:30.
D1-4 at McCool Junction
McCool Junction vs. Heartland, 6:30.
D1-5 at Cross County
Cross County vs. Nebraska Christian, 6:30.
D1-6 at Humphrey
Humphrey/LHF vs. Elgin/PJ, 6:30.
D1-7 at Hartington CC
Hartington CC vs. Osmond, 7.
D1-8 at Niobrara/Verdigre
Niobara/Verdigre vs. Plainview, 7.
D1-9 at Shelton
Shelton vs. Alma, 6:30.
D1-10 at Ravenna
Ravenna vs. Pleasanton, 7.
D1-11 at North Platte
North Platte St. Pat's vs. Overton, 7.
D1-12 at Cambridge
Cambridge vs. Southwest, 7.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH vs. Sterling, 7.
D2-2 at Parkview Christian
Exeter-Milligan 40, Parkview Christian 39
D2-3 at Osceola
Osceola vs. Hampton, 7.
D2-4 at Humphrey SF
Humphrey SF vs. Riverside, 6:30.
D2-5 at St. Mary's
St. Mary's vs. Wynot, 6:30.
D2-6 at Silver Lake
Silver Lake vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 7.
D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna
Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47
D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Medicine Valley 34
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace, 5:30 MT.
D2-10 at Sandhills/Thedford
Sandhills/Thedford 60 vs. Mullen, 7 MT.
D2-11 at South Platte
South Platte vs. Leyton, 6 MT.
D2-12 at Crawford
Crawford vs. Sioux County, 6 MT.
THURSDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 45, Waverly 30
Blair at Norris
OTHER SCHOOLS
Omaha Westside 44, Gretna 37
CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS
B-1 at Platteview: Monday--Platteview vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30; Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Monday--Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington, 6:30; Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 8; Wednesday--final, TBA.
B-3 at Norris: Monday--Norris vs. Nebraska City, 5; Plattsmouth vs. Waverly, 6:30; Wednesday--final, 6.
B-4 at Blair: Monday--Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 6; Wednesday--Blair vs. Schuyler/South Sioux City winner, 6.
B-5 at York: Monday--York vs. Seward, 5:30; Crete vs. Beatrice, 7; Wednesday--final, 5:30.
B-6 at Adams Central: Monday--Adams Central vs. Aurora, 5:30; Hastings vs. Northwest, 7; Wednesday--final, 6:30.
B-7 at McCook: Monday--Lexington vs. Holdrege, 6:30; Wednesday--McCook vs. Lexington/Holdrege winner, 5:30.
B-8 at Scottsbluff: Monday--Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 5 MT; Gering vs. Sydney, 7 MT; Wednesday--final, 5 MT.