Girls basketball subdistrict and regular-season scores, 2/14

Girls basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Omaha Gross: Tuesday--Omaha Gross vs. Boys Town, 5; Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Roncalli, 7; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-2 at Syracuse: Tuesday--Syracuse vs. Conestoga, 6; Louisville vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-3 at Auburn: Tuesday--Auburn vs. Johnson Co. Central, 6; Fairbury vs. Falls City, 7:45; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Christian 69, Raymond Central 44

Tuesday--Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian, 5:30; Malcolm vs. Milford, 7:15; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-5 at Wahoo: Tuesday--Wahoo vs. Omaha Concordia, 5:30; DC West vs. Bishop Neumann, 7; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-6 at North Bend Central

Arlington 45, Logan View/SS 38

Tuesday--North Bend Central vs. Arlington, 6; Fort Calhoun vs. West Point-Beemer, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-7 at BRLD

Wayne vs. Winnebago, 7

Tuesday--BRLD vs. Wayne/Winnebago winner, 6; Battle Creek vs. Pierce, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview

Boone Central 49, Madison 23

Tuesday--David City vs. Boone Central, 6; Columbus Lakeview vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-9 at Grand Island CC: Tuesday--Grand Island CC vs. Central City, 6; Doniphan-Trumbull vs. St. Paul, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Kearney Catholic vs. Cozad, 6

Tuesday--Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic/Cozad winner, 5:30; Minden vs. Gothenburg, 7:15; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-11 at Ord: Tuesday--Ord vs. O'Neill, 6; Valentine vs. Ainsworth, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-12 at Chadron

Hershey 53, Ogallala 39

Tuesday--Chadron vs. Hershey, 5 MT; Mitchell vs. Chase County, 6:30 MT; Thursday--final, 6 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Yutan

Weeping Water 53, Cornerstone Christian 17

Tuesday--Yutan vs. Weeping Water, 5:30; Omaha Christian vs. Lourdes CC, 7:15; Thursday--final, 6.

C2-2 at Oakland-Craig

Omaha Nation 41, Tekamah-Herman 36

Tuesday--Oakland-Craig vs. Omaha Nation, 6; Homer vs. Pender, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-3 at Freeman

Wilber-Clatonia 50, Tri County 36

Tuesday--Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 5:30; Palmyra vs. Centennial, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C2-4 at Guardian Angels CC: Tuesday--Guardian Angels CC vs. Stanton, 6; Wisner-Pilger vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-5 at Crofton

Laurel-C-C 62, Hartington-Newcastle 22

Tuesday--Crofton vs. Laurel-C-C, 6; Wakefield vs. Ponca, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-6 at Sutton

Fillmore Central vs. Sandy Creek, 7

Tuesday--Sutton vs. Fillmore Central/Sandy Creek winner, 5:30; Thayer Central vs. Superior, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Shelby-Rising City 32

Tuesday--Elkhorn Valley vs. Lutheran High Northeast, 6; Norfolk Catholic vs. Fullerton, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-8 at Hastings SC

Blue Hill 50, Gibbon 29

Tuesday--Hastings SC vs. Blue Hill, 6; Centura vs. Wood River, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-9 at North Central: Tuesday--North Central vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 6; West Holt vs. Burwell, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-10 at Amherst: Tuesday--Amherst vs. Hi-Line, 5:30; South Loup vs. Southern Valley, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C2-11 at Bridgeport: Tuesday--Bridgeport vs. Sutherland, 5 MT; Kimball vs. Perkins County, 6:30 MT; Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.

C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville: Tuesday--Gordon-Rushville vs. Morrill, 5 MT; Hemingford vs. Bayard, 6:30 MT; Thursday--final, 6 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: Tuesday--Johnson-Brock vs. Pawnee City, 5; HTRS vs. Southern, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-2 at Elmwood-Murdock: Tuesday--Elmwood-Murdock vs. Cedar Bluffs, 5; Mead vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6:30; Thursday--final, 6.

D1-3 at BDS: Tuesday--BDS vs. Red Cloud, 5:30; Deshler vs. Meridian, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-4 at McCool Junction: Tuesday--McCool Junction vs. Harvard, 5:30; Dorchester vs. Heartland, 7:15; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-5 at Cross County

Aquinas 55, Twin River 53

Tuesday--Cross County vs. Aquinas, 6:30; East Butler vs. Nebraska Christian, 7:15; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-6 at Humphrey

Howells-Dodge 61, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Tuesday--Humphrey/LHF vs. Howells-Dodge, 6; Summerland vs. Elgin/PJ, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-7 at Hartington CC

Wausa 56, Walthill 41

Tuesday--Hartington CC vs. Wausa, 7; Tri County Northeast vs. Osmond, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-8 at Niobrara/Verdigre

Bloomfield vs. Boyd County, 7

Tuesday--Niobara/Verdigre vs. Bloomfield/Boyd County winner, 6; Creighton vs. Plainview, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-9 at Shelton

Axtell 41, Elm Creek 32

Tuesday--Shelton vs. Axtell; Kenesaw vs. Alma, 7:30: Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-10 at Ravenna: Tuesday--Ravenna vs. Twin Loup, 6; Central Valley vs. Pleasanton, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-11 at North Platte

Sandhills Valley 43, Maxwell 33

Tuesday--North Platte St. Pat's vs. Sandhills Valley, 6; Overton vs. S-E-M, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-12 at Cambridge: Tuesday--Cambridge vs. Hitchcock County, 6; Arapahoe vs. Southwest, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-1 at Falls City SH: Tuesday--Falls City SH vs. Lewiston, 5; Diller-Odell vs. Sterling, 6:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-2 at Parkview Christian: Tuesday--Parkview Christian vs. Friend, 5: Nebraska Lutheran vs. Exeter-Milligan, 6:45; Thursday--final, 5:30.

D2-3 at Osceola: Tuesday--Osceola vs. Giltner, 6; High Plains vs. Hampton, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

Randolph vs. St. Edward, 7

Tuesday--Humphrey SF vs. Randolph/St. Edward, 6; Winside vs. Riverside, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-5 at St. Mary's

CWC 54, Santee 30

Tuesday--St. Mary's vs. CWC, 6; Stuart vs. Wynot, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-6 at Silver Lake: Tuesday--Silver Lake vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 6; Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Franklin, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna

Elba vs. Palmer, 6

Tuesday--Anselmo-Merna vs. Elba/Palmer winner, 5:30; Heartland Lutheran vs. Ansley-Litchfield, 7:15; Thursday--final, 6.

D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Bertrand 41, Brady 36

Tuesday--Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Bertrand, 5:30; Loomis vs. Medicine Valley, 7; Thursday--final, 6.

D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade: Tuesday--Wauneta-Palisade vs. Dundy Co.-Stratton, TBA; Paxton vs. Wallace, 6 MT; Thursday--final, 5:30 MT.

D2-10 at Sandhills/Thedford

Hyannis vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6 MT

Tuesday--Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis/Cody-Kilgore winner, 5:30 MT; Arthur County vs. Mullen, 7 MT; Thursday--final, 7 MT.

D2-11 at South Platte

Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley, 6 MT

Tuesday--South Platte vs. Potter-Dix/Creek Valley winner, 6:30 MT: Garden County vs. Leyton, 5 MT; Thursday--final, 6 MT.

D2-12 at Crawford

Minatare 42, Banner County 39

Tuesday--Crawford vs. Minatare, 5:30 MT; Hay Springs vs. Sioux County, 7 MT; Thursday--final, 6 MT.

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

Beatrice 45, Plattsmouth 15

Bellevue West 64, Bennington 41

