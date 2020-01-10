Girls basketball scores, 1/10

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Northeast 36
Lincoln High 51, Grand Island 33
Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln Southwest 50
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 50, Giltner 22
Beatrice at Seward, ppd. to Sat.
Blair at Nebraska City, ppd.
Clarkson/Leigh at East Butler
David City 59, Twin River 48
Exeter-Milligan 58, Shelby-Rising City 22
Falls City SH at Diller-Odell
Freeman at Pawnee City
Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs
Lourdes CC at Falls City, ppd.
Meridian 61, McCool Junction 34
Milford 51, Malcolm 36
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Osceola 41
Norfolk 53, Kearney 47, OT
Shelton 33, Deshler 28
St. Paul 55, Sandy Creek 23
Sterling at HTRS, ppd.
Sutton 54, Centennial 53
Thayer Central 48, Superior 42
Wahoo at Syracuse, ppd. to Feb. 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 50, Lexington 21
Ainsworth 46, Minden 33
Arapahoe 44, Medicine Valley 31
Arlington 65, Raymond Central 22
Arthur County 42, Wallace 41
Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 34
Broken Bow 37, Holdrege 27
Cambridge 60, Southwest 23
Creighton 63, Randolph 24
Crofton 81, Sioux City West 53
Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35
Harvard 39, Red Cloud 24
Hitchcock County 70, Wauneta-Palisade 49
Humphrey SF 66, Howells-Dodge 35
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island CC 48
Kenesaw 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Lutheran Northeast 54, Wausa 33
Maxwell 48, Hershey 40
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Paxton 22
McCook 49, Gothenburg 40
Millard North 41, Gretna 34
Millard South 69, Millard West 30
Morrill 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 7
Mullen 61, Brady 19
Nebraska Christian 57, Central Valley 26
Newell-Fonda 76, South Sioux City 46
North Bend Central 60, Logan View/SS 14
North Platte 46, Columbus 40
North Platte SP 70, Perkins County 20
Northwest 62, Columbus Lakeview 43
Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 13
Omaha Gross 59, Ralston 26
O'Neill 58, Boone Central 54
Ord 55, Gibbon 31
Overton 46, Amherst 28
Papillion-La Vista 61, Papillion-La Vista South 43
Ravenna 52, Wood River 36
Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 44
S-E-M 53, Axtell 45
Sidney 67, Gering 49
Southern Valley 42, Bertrand 38
Summerland 61, West Holt 49
West Sioux 60, Homer 51
Yutan 44, Mead 27