Girls basketball scores, 1/10

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Northeast 36

Lincoln High 51, Grand Island 33

Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln Southwest 50

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 50, Giltner 22

Beatrice at Seward, ppd. to Sat.

Blair at Nebraska City, ppd.

Clarkson/Leigh at East Butler

David City 59, Twin River 48

Exeter-Milligan 58, Shelby-Rising City 22

Falls City SH at Diller-Odell

Freeman at Pawnee City

Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs

Lourdes CC at Falls City, ppd.

Meridian 61, McCool Junction 34

Milford 51, Malcolm 36

Nebraska Lutheran 57, Osceola 41

Norfolk 53, Kearney 47, OT

Shelton 33, Deshler 28

St. Paul 55, Sandy Creek 23

Sterling at HTRS, ppd.

Sutton 54, Centennial 53

Thayer Central 48, Superior 42

Wahoo at Syracuse, ppd. to Feb. 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 50, Lexington 21

Ainsworth 46, Minden 33

Arapahoe 44, Medicine Valley 31

Arlington 65, Raymond Central 22

Arthur County 42, Wallace 41

Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 34

Broken Bow 37, Holdrege 27

Cambridge 60, Southwest 23

Creighton 63, Randolph 24

Crofton 81, Sioux City West 53

Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35

Harvard 39, Red Cloud 24

Hitchcock County 70, Wauneta-Palisade 49

Humphrey SF 66, Howells-Dodge 35

Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island CC 48

Kenesaw 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Lutheran Northeast 54, Wausa 33

Maxwell 48, Hershey 40

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Paxton 22

McCook 49, Gothenburg 40

Millard North 41, Gretna 34

Millard South 69, Millard West 30

Morrill 57, Guernsey-Sunrise 7

Mullen 61, Brady 19

Nebraska Christian 57, Central Valley 26

Newell-Fonda 76, South Sioux City 46

North Bend Central 60, Logan View/SS 14

North Platte 46, Columbus 40

North Platte SP 70, Perkins County 20

Northwest 62, Columbus Lakeview 43

Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 13

Omaha Gross 59, Ralston 26

O'Neill 58, Boone Central 54

Ord 55, Gibbon 31

Overton 46, Amherst 28

Papillion-La Vista 61, Papillion-La Vista South 43

Ravenna 52, Wood River 36

Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 44

S-E-M 53, Axtell 45

Sidney 67, Gering 49

Southern Valley 42, Bertrand 38

Summerland 61, West Holt 49

West Sioux 60, Homer 51

Yutan 44, Mead 27

 

