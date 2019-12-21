Girls basketball scores, 12/21

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 40
Lincoln East 55, Millard North 48
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Aquinas 25
Lincoln Northeast 78, Omaha South 23
Lincoln Southwest at Millard South
Omaha Marian 64, Lincoln North Star 56
Papillion-La Vista 75, Lincoln High 54
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Fillmore Central
Beatrice 59, Omaha Roncalli 41
Bellevue West at Kearney
Crete at Columbus Scotus
Cross County 56, Hampton 32
David City at Columbus Lakeview
Falls City SH 56, Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 30
You have free articles remaining.
HTRS at Southern
Hastings at York
Malcolm 64, Raymond Central 33
Mead 45, East Butler 38
Norfolk 52, Papillion-LV South 40
Omaha Central at Grand Island
Sandy Creek at Wilber-Clatonia
Waverly 55, Nebraska City 33
Weeping Water 63, Elmwood-Murdock 43
NIKE TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
1st: Cathedral, Calif. 60, Fremont 53
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 78, Ralston 34
Blair 73, Omaha Duchesne 39
Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Central City 37
Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Bryan 24
Millard West 56, Gretna 47
Omaha Mercy 46, Yutan 44
Tiospa Zina, SD 60, Santee 52, OT