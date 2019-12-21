Girls basketball scores, 12/21
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 40

Lincoln East 55, Millard North 48

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Aquinas 25

Lincoln Northeast 78, Omaha South 23

Lincoln Southwest at Millard South

Omaha Marian 64, Lincoln North Star 56

Papillion-La Vista 75, Lincoln High 54

AREA SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Fillmore Central

Beatrice 59, Omaha Roncalli 41

Bellevue West at Kearney

Crete at Columbus Scotus 

Cross County 56, Hampton 32

David City at Columbus Lakeview

Falls City SH 56, Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 30

HTRS at Southern

Hastings at York

Malcolm 64, Raymond Central 33

Mead 45, East Butler 38

Norfolk 52, Papillion-LV South 40

Omaha Central at Grand Island

Sandy Creek at Wilber-Clatonia

Waverly 55, Nebraska City 33

Weeping Water 63, Elmwood-Murdock 43

NIKE TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

1st: Cathedral, Calif. 60, Fremont 53

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 78, Ralston 34

Blair 73, Omaha Duchesne 39

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Central City 37

Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Bryan 24

Millard West 56, Gretna 47

Omaha Mercy 46, Yutan 44

Tiospa Zina, SD 60, Santee 52, OT

