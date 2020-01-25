Girls basketball scores, 1/25

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 55, Fillmore Central 48
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln High 44
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 43
Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southeast 39
Lincoln Pius X 58, Norfolk 33
Lincoln Southwest 46, Kearney 31
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann vs. Harlan, Iowa, Omaha's Sokol Arena
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Syracuse 31
Falls City SH 65, Pawnee City 34
HTRS at Johnson County Central
You have free articles remaining.
Kearney Catholic at Aquinas
Lourdes CC at Weeping Water
Norris vs. Oakland-Craig, Omaha's Sokol Arena
Thayer Central at Sandy Creek
York 49, North Platte 36
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At York Middle School
Cross County 59, McCool Junction 15
Dorchester 36, Nebraska Lutheran 29
Hampton vs. High Plains, 5:30 p.m.
East Butler vs. Osceola, 7 p.m.
Shelby-Rising City 35, Giltner 28
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Beatrice 46, Omaha Skutt 28