Girls basketball scores, 1/25
Girls basketball scores, 1/25

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 55, Fillmore Central 48

Lincoln East 57, Lincoln High 44

Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 43

Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southeast 39

Lincoln Pius X 58, Norfolk 33

Lincoln Southwest 46, Kearney 31

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann vs. Harlan, Iowa, Omaha's Sokol Arena

Elmwood-Murdock 37, Syracuse 31

Falls City SH 65, Pawnee City 34

HTRS at Johnson County Central

Kearney Catholic at Aquinas

Lourdes CC at Weeping Water

Norris vs. Oakland-Craig, Omaha's Sokol Arena

Thayer Central at Sandy Creek

York 49, North Platte 36

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At York Middle School

Cross County 59, McCool Junction 15

Dorchester 36, Nebraska Lutheran 29

Hampton vs. High Plains, 5:30 p.m.

East Butler vs. Osceola, 7 p.m.

Shelby-Rising City 35, Giltner 28

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Beatrice 46, Omaha Skutt 28

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

