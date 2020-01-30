Girls basketball scores, 1/30

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bishop Neumann at Omaha Concordia, 6 p.m.
Aquinas at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hastings SC vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Christian vs. Grand Island CC, 7:45 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
Central City 54, David City 43
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 31
Heartland at Friend
Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH
Johnson County Central at Conestoga
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
Malcolm 34, Yutan 22
Sutton 56, Sandy Creek 21
Sterling at HTRS
Tri County 47, Lewiston 31
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Cross County 42, Shelby-Rising City 18
Meridian 50, Exeter-Milligan 40
Friday's game
At York Auditorium
1st place, 6:30 p.m.
3rd place, 3 p.m.
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn 59, Blair 25
Norris at Bennington, 7:15 p.m.
Friday's game
1st place, 7:15 p.m.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 39, Raymond Central 23
Fort Calhoun at DC West, 6 p.m.
Syracuse 44, Arlington 16
Wahoo 43, Platteview 33