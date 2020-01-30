Girls basketball scores, 1/30
Girls basketball scores, 1/30

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bishop Neumann at Omaha Concordia, 6 p.m.

Aquinas at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hastings SC vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Christian vs. Grand Island CC, 7:45 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

Central City 54, David City 43

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 31

Heartland at Friend

Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH

Johnson County Central at Conestoga

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell

Malcolm 34, Yutan 22

Sutton 56, Sandy Creek 21

Sterling at HTRS

Tri County 47, Lewiston 31

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Cross County 42, Shelby-Rising City 18

Meridian 50, Exeter-Milligan 40

Friday's game

At York Auditorium

1st place, 6:30 p.m.

3rd place, 3 p.m.

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn 59, Blair 25

Norris at Bennington, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's game

1st place, 7:15 p.m.

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Ashland-Greenwood 39, Raymond Central 23

Fort Calhoun at DC West, 6 p.m.

Syracuse 44, Arlington 16

Wahoo 43, Platteview 33

