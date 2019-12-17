Girls basketball scores, 12/17

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 41
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 63, Bishop Neumann 49
BDS 56, Sutton 50, OT
Beatrice 66, Omaha Duchesne 29
Centennial 41, Fairbury 37
Deshler at Doniphan-Trumbull
Dorchester 35, Harvard 26
Exeter-Milligan 53, Friend 6
Falls City SH at Lewiston
Fillmore Central 57, Thayer Central 38
Freeman 50, HTRS 21
Johnson-Brock 48, Diller-Odell 46
Johnson County Central 59, Palmyra 49
Lourdes CC at Pawnee City
Malcolm 51, Elmwood-Murdock 42
McCool Junction 27, Heartland Lutheran 26
Milford 64, Ashland-Greenwood 44
Southern 45, Falls City 29
St. Paul 60, Tri County 22
Sterling 45, Meridian 40
Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 18
Wahoo 42, Louisville 41