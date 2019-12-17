Girls basketball scores, 12/17
Girls basketball scores, 12/17

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 41

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 63, Bishop Neumann 49

BDS 56, Sutton 50, OT

Beatrice 66, Omaha Duchesne 29

Centennial 41, Fairbury 37

Deshler at Doniphan-Trumbull

Dorchester 35, Harvard 26

Exeter-Milligan 53, Friend 6

Falls City SH at Lewiston

Fillmore Central 57, Thayer Central 38

Freeman 50, HTRS 21

Johnson-Brock 48, Diller-Odell 46

Johnson County Central 59, Palmyra 49

Lourdes CC at Pawnee City

Malcolm 51, Elmwood-Murdock 42

McCool Junction 27, Heartland Lutheran 26

Milford 64, Ashland-Greenwood 44

Southern 45, Falls City 29

St. Paul 60, Tri County 22

Sterling 45, Meridian 40

Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 18

Wahoo 42, Louisville 41

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 



