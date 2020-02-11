Girls basketball scores, 2/11
Girls basketball scores, 2/11

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Boys Town at Parkview Christian

Lincoln Pius X 66, Elkhorn 39

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln North Star

AREA SCHOOLS

Blair at Nebraska City

Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood

Crete 51, York 31

Cross County at East Butler

Elmwood-Murdock 40, Johnson County Central 20

Exeter-Milligan 62, McCool Junction 24

Fairbury 35, Seward 24

Falls City SH at Diller-Odell

Fillmore Central 57, Sandy Creek 21

Freeman at Sterling

Hampton at Dorchester

Heartland at Deshler

Humphrey SF 54, Aquinas 31

Johnson-Brock 52, Friend 15

Lewiston at Southern

Louisville 52, Raymond Central 30

Lourdes CC 72, Brownell Talbot 35

Meridian at BDS

Syracuse 43, Auburn 31

Thayer Central at Doniphan-Trumbull

Tri County at HTRS

Wahoo at Malcolm

Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton

Yutan at Centennial

