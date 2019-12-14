Girls basketball scores, 12/14
Girls basketball scores, 12/14

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elba at College View

Lincoln Christian 50, Sutton 32

Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest

Lincoln High 63, Omaha Central 59

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke

Lincoln North Star 53, Elkhorn South 48

Milford 43, Lincoln Lutheran 28

Millard North 42, Lincoln Southwest 41

Omaha Benson 51, Lincoln Southeast 20

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 50, Louisville 39

Bergan at Aquinas

Blair 34, Norris 32

Elmwood-Murdock 29, Auburn 18

Fairbury at Thayer Central

Fillmore Central 61, David City 31

Freeman 67, Conestoga 32

Fremont 94, Omaha Bryan 20

Heartland 51, Hampton 25

Johnson County Central 50, Pawnee City 38

Lawrence-Nelson 43, BDS 37

Malcolm at Cross County

Millard South at Kearney

Millard West 57, Norfolk 36

Northwest 65, Seward 39

Plattsmouth 50, Schuyler 13

Sandy Creek at Friend

Sidney 57, Sterling 25

Southern at Deshler

Superior at Wilber-Clatonia

Syracuse 55, Raymond Central 30

Centennial 65, Tri County 13

York 69, Lexington 34

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arcadia-Loup City 50, Central Valley 26

Axtell 59, Harvard 21

Bayard 64, Creek Valley 31

Columbus 54, Gering 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 50, Kenesaw 15

Douglas County West 37, Mead 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Wausa 36

Guardian Angels CC 52, Crofton 42

Hastings 56, Alliance 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Blue Hill 33

Hi-Line 58, Wallace 37

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Randolph 15

North Platte 54, Grand Island CC 50

Oakland-Craig 59, Howells/Dodge 34

Omaha Westside 63, Papillion-La Vista South 46

Papillion-La Vista 64, Omaha Marian 43

Perkins County 56, Gothenburg 17

Pierce 61, Hartington-Newcastle 42

Ponca 54, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50

Ralston 52, Omaha Duchesne 48

Southern Valley 54, Overton 51

Stuart 58, Cody-Kilgore 49

Valentine 41, Cozad 26

Winnebago 43, Adams Central 41

Cattle Trail Invitational

5th: Medicine Valley 32, Wauneta-Palisade 30

7th: Southwest 41, Arapahoe 35

Goodland Tournament

3rd: Norton, Kan. 60, McCook 47

High school girls basketball logo 2014
