Girls basketball scores, 12/14

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elba at College View
Lincoln Christian 50, Sutton 32
Lincoln East at Omaha Northwest
Lincoln High 63, Omaha Central 59
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke
Lincoln North Star 53, Elkhorn South 48
Milford 43, Lincoln Lutheran 28
Millard North 42, Lincoln Southwest 41
Omaha Benson 51, Lincoln Southeast 20
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Louisville 39
Bergan at Aquinas
Blair 34, Norris 32
Elmwood-Murdock 29, Auburn 18
Fairbury at Thayer Central
Fillmore Central 61, David City 31
Freeman 67, Conestoga 32
Fremont 94, Omaha Bryan 20
Heartland 51, Hampton 25
Johnson County Central 50, Pawnee City 38
Lawrence-Nelson 43, BDS 37
Malcolm at Cross County
Millard South at Kearney
Millard West 57, Norfolk 36
Northwest 65, Seward 39
Plattsmouth 50, Schuyler 13
Sandy Creek at Friend
Sidney 57, Sterling 25
Southern at Deshler
Superior at Wilber-Clatonia
Syracuse 55, Raymond Central 30
Centennial 65, Tri County 13
York 69, Lexington 34
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arcadia-Loup City 50, Central Valley 26
Axtell 59, Harvard 21
Bayard 64, Creek Valley 31
Columbus 54, Gering 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 50, Kenesaw 15
Douglas County West 37, Mead 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Wausa 36
Guardian Angels CC 52, Crofton 42
Hastings 56, Alliance 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Blue Hill 33
Hi-Line 58, Wallace 37
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Randolph 15
Millard South 75, Kearney 43
North Platte 54, Grand Island CC 50
Oakland-Craig 59, Howells/Dodge 34
Omaha Westside 63, Papillion-La Vista South 46
Papillion-La Vista 64, Omaha Marian 43
Perkins County 56, Gothenburg 17
Pierce 61, Hartington-Newcastle 42
Ponca 54, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50
Ralston 52, Omaha Duchesne 48
Southern Valley 54, Overton 51
Stuart 58, Cody-Kilgore 49
Valentine 41, Cozad 26
Winnebago 43, Adams Central 41
Cattle Trail Invitational
5th: Medicine Valley 32, Wauneta-Palisade 30
7th: Southwest 41, Arapahoe 35
Goodland Tournament
3rd: Norton, Kan. 60, McCook 47