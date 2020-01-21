Girls basketball scores, 1/21

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Heartland Christian, Iowa at College View
Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran
Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13
Norfolk 41, Lincoln North Star 39
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 45, McCool Junction 22
Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia
Conestoga 52, Palmyra 28
Crete 33, Seward 17
Cross County 36, Dorchester 19
David City at Shelby-Rising City
East Butler 61, Giltner 33
Falls City at Bishop LeBlond, Mo.
Falls City SH 51, Auburn 29
Grand Island at Hastings
HTRS at Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock 55, Lewiston 14
Johnson County Central at Weeping Water
Lawrence-Nelson at Deshler
Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, 2OT
Meridian 41, Exeter-Milligan 33
Milford 40, Columbus Lakeview 30
Nebraska City at Platteview
Norris 51, York 41
Plattsmouth 47, Syracuse 44
Southern 30, Diller-Odell 25
Sterling 64, Omaha Christian 22
Superior at Hastings SC
Sutton 46, Ravenna 35
Thayer Central at Friend
Wahoo 58, Raymond Central 13
Yutan 41, Ashland-Greenwood 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna 36, S-E-M 27
Axtell 46, Arapahoe 28
Blue Hill 50, Harvard 9
Brownell Talbot 42, Fort Calhoun 30
Central City 61, Schuyler 8
Crofton 69, Wayne 47
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Wallace 39
Elkhorn Valley 53, Wausa 35
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 19
Guardian Angels CC 60, Battle Creek 52
Heartland 40, High Plains 26
Hitchcock County 65, Paxton 35
Homer 60, Emerson-Hubbard 13
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Walthill 27
Maxwell 49, Brady 26
Millard North 72, Omaha Bryan 14
Millard West 51, Omaha Northwest 43
Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 56
North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 27
North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
Northwest 58, Adams Central 54
Omaha Westside 62, Bellevue West 27
Osmond 39, Bloomfield 29
Papillion-La Vista 72, Omaha South 9
Pender 49, Clarkson/Leigh 44
Ponca 54, Winnebago 42
Silver Lake 53, Franklin 27
Stanton 52, Madison 20
Winside 45, Randolph 44