Girls basketball scores, 1/21

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Heartland Christian, Iowa at College View

Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran

Mead 43, Parkview Christian 13

Norfolk 41, Lincoln North Star 39

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 45, McCool Junction 22

Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia

Conestoga 52, Palmyra 28

Crete 33, Seward 17

Cross County 36, Dorchester 19

David City at Shelby-Rising City

East Butler 61, Giltner 33

Falls City at Bishop LeBlond, Mo.

Falls City SH 51, Auburn 29

Grand Island at Hastings

HTRS at Pawnee City

Johnson-Brock 55, Lewiston 14

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water

Lawrence-Nelson at Deshler

Malcolm 48, Freeman 44, 2OT

Meridian 41, Exeter-Milligan 33

Milford 40, Columbus Lakeview 30

Nebraska City at Platteview

Norris 51, York 41

Plattsmouth 47, Syracuse 44

Southern 30, Diller-Odell 25

Sterling 64, Omaha Christian 22

Superior at Hastings SC

Sutton 46, Ravenna 35

Thayer Central at Friend

Wahoo 58, Raymond Central 13

Yutan 41, Ashland-Greenwood 37

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna 36, S-E-M 27

Axtell 46, Arapahoe 28

Blue Hill 50, Harvard 9

Brownell Talbot 42, Fort Calhoun 30

Central City 61, Schuyler 8

Crofton 69, Wayne 47

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Wallace 39

Elkhorn Valley 53, Wausa 35

Gothenburg 47, Amherst 19

Guardian Angels CC 60, Battle Creek 52

Heartland 40, High Plains 26

Hitchcock County 65, Paxton 35

Homer 60, Emerson-Hubbard 13

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Walthill 27

Maxwell 49, Brady 26

Millard North 72, Omaha Bryan 14

Millard West 51, Omaha Northwest 43

Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 56

North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 27

North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 24

Northwest 58, Adams Central 54

Omaha Westside 62, Bellevue West 27

Osmond 39, Bloomfield 29

Papillion-La Vista 72, Omaha South 9

Pender 49, Clarkson/Leigh 44

Ponca 54, Winnebago 42

Silver Lake 53, Franklin 27

Stanton 52, Madison 20

Winside 45, Randolph 44

