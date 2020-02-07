Girls basketball scores, 2/7

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Brownell Talbot 47, Parkview Christian 10
Lincoln Pius X 69, Lincoln East 56
Fremont 47, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln North Star 50
Norfolk 59, Lincoln Southeast 44
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 56, DC West 43
Aurora at Waverly
Bishop Neumann 45, Omaha Concordia 42
Blair 53, Seward 37
East Butler 47, High Plains 18
Exeter-Milligan at Hampton
Falls City at West Nodaway, Mo.
Giltner 34, Dorchester 30
Grand Island at Kearney
Meridian 60, Osceola 35
Nebraska Lutheran at McCool Junction
Norris 79, Nebraska City 44
Shelby-Rising City at BDS
Southern 28, Johnson-Brock 26
Syracuse 50, Platteview 43
Wahoo 41, Arlington 35
York 35, Holdrege 29
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Louisville 43, Freeman 39
Mead vs. Auburn, at Freeman
Johnson Co. Central vs. Palmyra
Semifinals
Weeping Water 37, Elmwood-Murdock 27
Malcolm vs. Yutan
Saturday's games
At SCC-Lincoln
1st: Weeping Water vs. Malcolm/Yutan winner, 6 p.m.
3rd: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Malcolm/Yutan loser, 2:45 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Kearney 62, Grand Island 28
Millard North 57, Millard West 39
Papillion-La Vista South 82, Omaha Bryan 12