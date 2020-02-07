Girls basketball scores, 2/7
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 2/7

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Brownell Talbot 47, Parkview Christian 10

Lincoln Pius X 69, Lincoln East 56

Fremont 47, Lincoln High 45 

Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln North Star 50

Norfolk 59, Lincoln Southeast 44

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 56, DC West 43

Aurora at Waverly

Bishop Neumann 45, Omaha Concordia 42

Blair 53, Seward 37 

East Butler 47, High Plains 18

Exeter-Milligan at Hampton

Falls City at West Nodaway, Mo.

Giltner 34, Dorchester 30 

Grand Island at Kearney

Meridian 60, Osceola 35

Nebraska Lutheran at McCool Junction

Norris 79, Nebraska City 44

Shelby-Rising City at BDS

Southern 28, Johnson-Brock 26

Syracuse 50, Platteview 43

Wahoo 41, Arlington 35 

York 35, Holdrege 29

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Louisville 43, Freeman 39

Mead vs. Auburn, at Freeman

Johnson Co. Central vs. Palmyra

Semifinals

Weeping Water 37, Elmwood-Murdock 27

Malcolm vs. Yutan

Saturday's games

At SCC-Lincoln

1st: Weeping Water vs. Malcolm/Yutan winner, 6 p.m.

3rd: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Malcolm/Yutan loser, 2:45 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Kearney 62, Grand Island 28

Millard North 57, Millard West 39

Papillion-La Vista South 82, Omaha Bryan 12

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News