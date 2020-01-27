Girls basketball scores, 1/27

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE
Columbus Scotus 54, Omaha Concordia 38
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Bishop Neumann 25
Tuesday's games
Columbus Scotus at Hastings SC, 6 p.m.
Kearney Catholic at Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.
Aquinas at Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran at Grand Island CC, 6 p.m.
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Brownell Talbot 48, Cornerstone Christian 21
Tuesday's games
College View vs. Whiting, Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Brownell Talbot vs. Cedar Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian vs. Boys Town, 3 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Holdrege 38, Lexington 29
Columbus Lakeview 59, Schuyler 5
Tuesday's games
Holdrege at Crete, 6 p.m.
Seward at York, 6 p.m.
Aurora at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus Lakeview at Northwest, 6 p.m.
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Shelby-Rising City 45, BDS 44
Exeter-Milligan 63, Hampton 40
Tuesday's games
East Butler vs. Cross County, 3 p.m.
Meridian vs. Dorchester, 6 p.m.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Arlington 49, DC West 44
Platteview 51, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Syracuse 48, Fort Calhoun 29
Wahoo 55, Raymond Central 21
OTHER SCHOOLS
Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 42
Pender 45, Madison 21
Randolph 45, Wausa 28
Wakefield-Allen 65, Homer 62
RPAC TOURNAMENT
Dundy Co.-Stratton 38, Maxwell 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Hitchcock County 46
Medicine valley 53, Arapahoe 36
Southern Valley 44, Alma 36
Waneta-Palisade 49, Paxton 32
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Broken Bow 62, Cozad 22
Ogallala 78, Minden 45