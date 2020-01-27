Girls basketball scores, 1/27
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE

Columbus Scotus 54, Omaha Concordia 38

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Bishop Neumann 25

Tuesday's games

Columbus Scotus at Hastings SC, 6 p.m.

Kearney Catholic at Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.

Aquinas at Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Lutheran at Grand Island CC, 6 p.m.

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Brownell Talbot 48, Cornerstone Christian 21

Tuesday's games

College View vs. Whiting, Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Brownell Talbot vs. Cedar Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian vs. Boys Town, 3 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Holdrege 38, Lexington 29

Columbus Lakeview 59, Schuyler 5

Tuesday's games

Holdrege at Crete, 6 p.m.

Seward at York, 6 p.m.

Aurora at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus Lakeview at Northwest, 6 p.m.

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Shelby-Rising City 45, BDS 44

Exeter-Milligan 63, Hampton 40

Tuesday's games

East Butler vs. Cross County, 3 p.m.

Meridian vs. Dorchester, 6 p.m.

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Arlington 49, DC West 44

Platteview 51, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Syracuse 48, Fort Calhoun 29

Wahoo 55, Raymond Central 21

OTHER SCHOOLS

Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 42

Pender 45, Madison 21

Randolph 45, Wausa 28

Wakefield-Allen 65, Homer 62

RPAC TOURNAMENT

Dundy Co.-Stratton 38, Maxwell 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Hitchcock County 46

Medicine valley 53, Arapahoe 36

Southern Valley 44, Alma 36

Waneta-Palisade 49, Paxton 32

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Broken Bow 62, Cozad 22

Ogallala 78, Minden 45

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

