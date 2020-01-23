Girls basketball scores, 1/23

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.
Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36
Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View 34
Parkview Christian at Cedar Bluffs, ccd.
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 49, Exeter-Milligan 25
Cross County 54, Giltner 31
Freeman 41, Wilber-Clatonia 22
HTRS at Johnson County Central, ppd.
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
McCool Junction 36, Osceola 32
Meridian 43, East Butler 31
Nebraska City at Crete, ppd.
Raymond Central at Logan View-SS
Shelby-Rising City 36, Dorchester 24
Sutton 31, Fairbury 23
Wahoo at Waverly, ppd. to Feb. 10
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 62, South Sioux City 42
Omaha Skutt 66, Omaha Gross 63, OT
Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Duchesne 33
Omaha Roncalli 46, Ralston 34
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arthur County 30, Sandhills Valley 29
Battle Creek 47, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37
Boone Central 45, Columbus Scotus 33
Boyd County 39, West Holt 29
Boys Town 41, Omaha Christian 36
Broken Bow 51, Gothenburg 45
Cambridge 53, Dundy County-Stratton 43
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Twin River 25
Cozad 34, Lexington 32, OT
Elkhorn South 61, Omaha North 31
Gibbon 54, Amherst 41
Hi-Line 59, Medicine Valley 37
Homer 52, Omaha Nation 33
Humphrey SF 71, Burwell 22
Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 32
Loomis 56, Alma 35
Maywood/Hayes Center 55, Bertrand 31
Millard South 77, Omaha Burke 45
Millard West 55, Omaha Marian 37
North Central 53, Ainsworth 24
Pender 50, Wisner-Pilger 39
Sandhills-Thedford 42, Hyannis 27
South Loup 52, Ansley-Litchfield 11
South Platte 55, Garden County 31
Southern Valley 43, Arapahoe 21
Stuart 40, Valentine 37
Wauneta-Palisade 53, Paxton 40
Weeping Water 56, Brownell Talbot 47