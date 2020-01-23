Girls basketball scores, 1/23
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/23

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.

Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36

Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View 34

Parkview Christian at Cedar Bluffs, ccd.

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 49, Exeter-Milligan 25

Cross County 54, Giltner 31

Freeman 41, Wilber-Clatonia 22

HTRS at Johnson County Central, ppd.

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell

McCool Junction 36, Osceola 32

Meridian 43, East Butler 31

Nebraska City at Crete, ppd.

Raymond Central at Logan View-SS

Shelby-Rising City 36, Dorchester 24

Sutton 31, Fairbury 23

Wahoo at Waverly, ppd. to Feb. 10

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice 62, South Sioux City 42

Omaha Skutt 66, Omaha Gross 63, OT

Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Duchesne 33

Omaha Roncalli 46, Ralston 34

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arthur County 30, Sandhills Valley 29

Battle Creek 47, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37

Boone Central 45, Columbus Scotus 33

Boyd County 39, West Holt 29

Boys Town 41, Omaha Christian 36

Broken Bow 51, Gothenburg 45

Cambridge 53, Dundy County-Stratton 43

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Twin River 25

Cozad 34, Lexington 32, OT

Elkhorn South 61, Omaha North 31

Gibbon 54, Amherst 41

Hi-Line 59, Medicine Valley 37 

Homer 52, Omaha Nation 33

Humphrey SF 71, Burwell 22

Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 32

Loomis 56, Alma 35

Maywood/Hayes Center 55, Bertrand 31

Millard South 77, Omaha Burke 45

Millard West 55, Omaha Marian 37

North Central 53, Ainsworth 24

Pender 50, Wisner-Pilger 39

Sandhills-Thedford 42, Hyannis 27

South Loup 52, Ansley-Litchfield 11

South Platte 55, Garden County 31

Southern Valley 43, Arapahoe 21

Stuart 40, Valentine 37

Wauneta-Palisade 53, Paxton 40

Weeping Water 56, Brownell Talbot 47

High school girls basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News