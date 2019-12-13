Girls basketball scores, 12/13
Girls basketball scores, 12/13

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast

Kearney at Lincoln East

Lincoln Christian 46, Lincoln Lutheran 21

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High

Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Southeast 23

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn at Beatrice

BDS 51, Dorchester 33

Blair 54, Waverly 36

Crete 47, Northwest 28

Cross County 48, Meridian 26

Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 36

Elmwood-Murdock 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32

Exeter-Milligan at Heartland

Falls City SH 66, Friend 8

Fillmore Central 49, St. Paul 36

Fremont 65, Grand Island 18

Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 46, OT

Lourdes CC 55, HTRS 24

McCool Junction at High Plains

Mead 40, Palmyra 27

Milford 47, Fairbury 42

Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann

Norris at Elkhorn

Pawnee City 42, Parkview Christian 12

Plattsmouth 56, Nebraska City 24

Southern 29, Tri County 27

Thayer Central 57, Red Cloud 11

Wayne 47, Wahoo 44

Yutan 51, Freeman 36

OTHER SCHOOLS

Platteview 65, Arlington 32

Pleasanton 72, Hi-Line 25

Shelby-Rising City 44, Giltner 31

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

