Girls basketball scores, 12/13

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast
Kearney at Lincoln East
Lincoln Christian 46, Lincoln Lutheran 21
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High
Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Southeast 23
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn at Beatrice
BDS 51, Dorchester 33
Blair 54, Waverly 36
Crete 47, Northwest 28
Cross County 48, Meridian 26
Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 36
Elmwood-Murdock 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Exeter-Milligan at Heartland
Falls City SH 66, Friend 8
Fillmore Central 49, St. Paul 36
Fremont 65, Grand Island 18
Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 46, OT
Lourdes CC 55, HTRS 24
McCool Junction at High Plains
Mead 40, Palmyra 27
Milford 47, Fairbury 42
Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann
Norris at Elkhorn
Pawnee City 42, Parkview Christian 12
Plattsmouth 56, Nebraska City 24
Southern 29, Tri County 27
Thayer Central 57, Red Cloud 11
Wayne 47, Wahoo 44
Yutan 51, Freeman 36
OTHER SCHOOLS
Platteview 65, Arlington 32
Pleasanton 72, Hi-Line 25
Shelby-Rising City 44, Giltner 31