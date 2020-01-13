Girls basketball scores, 1/13
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/13

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Whiting, Iowa 50, College View 36

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

BDS 60, Meridian 41

Sterling 41, Johnson-Brock 35

Falls City SH 45, Freeman 30

Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Beatrice City Auditorium

BDS vs. Sterling, 3:30 p.m.

Falls City SH vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell winner, 5 p.m.

Friday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Meridian vs. Johnson-Brock, 3:30 p.m.

Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell loser, 5 p.m.

B Division

Johnson Co. Central 52, Tri County 17

HTRS 53, Palmyra 34

Southern 66, Parkview Christian 20

Lewiston vs. Pawnee City, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Johnson Co. Central vs. HTRS, 3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City winner, 5 p.m.

Friday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City loser, 3:30 p.m.

Tri County vs. Palmyra, 5 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Santee at Wausa

Sioux County at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

South Sioux City at Sioux City North, Iowa

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News