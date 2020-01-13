Girls basketball scores, 1/13

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Whiting, Iowa 50, College View 36
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
BDS 60, Meridian 41
Sterling 41, Johnson-Brock 35
Falls City SH 45, Freeman 30
Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Beatrice City Auditorium
BDS vs. Sterling, 3:30 p.m.
Falls City SH vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell winner, 5 p.m.
Friday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Meridian vs. Johnson-Brock, 3:30 p.m.
Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell loser, 5 p.m.
B Division
Johnson Co. Central 52, Tri County 17
HTRS 53, Palmyra 34
Southern 66, Parkview Christian 20
Lewiston vs. Pawnee City, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Johnson Co. Central vs. HTRS, 3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City winner, 5 p.m.
Friday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City loser, 3:30 p.m.
Tri County vs. Palmyra, 5 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Santee at Wausa
Sioux County at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
South Sioux City at Sioux City North, Iowa