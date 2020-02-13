Girls basketball scores, 2/13
agate

Girls basketball scores, 2/13

Girls basketball

THURSDAY'S AREA GAMES

Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy

Deshler at Red Cloud

East Butler at Shelby-Rising City

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Freeman at Johnson-Brock

Friend at Meridian

HTRS at Falls City

Hastings at Waverly

Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High

Madison at David City

Omaha Roncalli at Bishop Neumann

Omaha Skutt at Norris

Parkview Christian at Lewiston

Pawnee City at Palmyra

Platteview at Crete

Weeping Water at Falls City SH

Yutan at Johnson County Central

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

