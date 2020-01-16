Girls basketball scores, 1/16
agate

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Hampton 59, College View 43

Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20

Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47

Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43

Lincoln Southwest 42, Fremont 40

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central

Bennington 65, Waverly 25

Cross County 46, Twin River 29

Dorchester 41, East Butler 37

Fairbury 41, Wilber-Clatonia 10

Fillmore Central 54, Heartland 25

Gretna at Grand Island

Osceola 40, Friend 23

Ralston at Norris

Sutton 46, Wood River 39

Wahoo 47, Platteview 31

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A DIVISION

BDS 52, Sterling 46 

Falls City SH 54, Diller-Odell 25

Friday's games

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: BDS vs. Falls City SH, 8:15 p.m.

3rd: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell, 5 p.m.

Friday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Meridian vs. Johnson-Brock, 3:30 p.m.

Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan, 5 p.m.

B DIVISION

HTRS 60, Johnson Co. Central 36

Southern 30, Pawnee City 24

Friday's games

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: HTRS vs. Southern, 6:30 p.m.

3rd: Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City, 3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, 3:30 p.m.

Tri County vs. Palmyra, 5 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna 42, Central Valley 27

Battle Creek 56, Lutheran High Northeast 34

Blair 55, Omaha Skutt 51

Broken Bow 56, Kearney Catholic 30

Centura 54, Shelton 22

Crawford 63, Guernsey-Sunrise 10

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Medicine Valley 34 

Elm Creek 45, Axtell 23

Gothenburg 38, Cozad 32

Heartland Lutheran 45, St. Edward 34

High Plains 38, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Homer 48, Hartington-Newcastle 36

Millard South 73, Omaha Marian 38

Omaha Northwest 85, Omaha Burke 83

O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 35

Ord 54, Burwell 47

Papillion-La Vista 51, Millard North 49

Pleasanton 64, Amherst 19

Ravenna 66, Central City 36

Sandhills Valley 49, Sandhills/Thedford 37

S-E-M 36, Ansley/Litchfield 24

South Platte 50, Wallace 41

Summerland 41, St. Mary's 30

