Girls basketball scores, 1/16

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Hampton 59, College View 43
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20
Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47
Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43
Lincoln Southwest 42, Fremont 40
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central
Bennington 65, Waverly 25
Cross County 46, Twin River 29
Dorchester 41, East Butler 37
Fairbury 41, Wilber-Clatonia 10
Fillmore Central 54, Heartland 25
Gretna at Grand Island
Osceola 40, Friend 23
Ralston at Norris
Sutton 46, Wood River 39
Wahoo 47, Platteview 31
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A DIVISION
BDS 52, Sterling 46
Falls City SH 54, Diller-Odell 25
Friday's games
At Beatrice City Auditorium
1st: BDS vs. Falls City SH, 8:15 p.m.
3rd: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell, 5 p.m.
Friday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Meridian vs. Johnson-Brock, 3:30 p.m.
Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan, 5 p.m.
B DIVISION
HTRS 60, Johnson Co. Central 36
Southern 30, Pawnee City 24
Friday's games
At Beatrice City Auditorium
1st: HTRS vs. Southern, 6:30 p.m.
3rd: Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City, 3:30 p.m.
Friday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, 3:30 p.m.
Tri County vs. Palmyra, 5 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna 42, Central Valley 27
Battle Creek 56, Lutheran High Northeast 34
Blair 55, Omaha Skutt 51
Broken Bow 56, Kearney Catholic 30
Centura 54, Shelton 22
Crawford 63, Guernsey-Sunrise 10
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Medicine Valley 34
Elm Creek 45, Axtell 23
Gothenburg 38, Cozad 32
Heartland Lutheran 45, St. Edward 34
High Plains 38, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Homer 48, Hartington-Newcastle 36
Millard South 73, Omaha Marian 38
Omaha Northwest 85, Omaha Burke 83
O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 35
Ord 54, Burwell 47
Papillion-La Vista 51, Millard North 49
Pleasanton 64, Amherst 19
Ravenna 66, Central City 36
Sandhills Valley 49, Sandhills/Thedford 37
S-E-M 36, Ansley/Litchfield 24
South Platte 50, Wallace 41
Summerland 41, St. Mary's 30