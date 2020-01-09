Girls basketball scores, 1/9

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete 55, Lincoln Christian 47
East Butler 61, College View 24
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 47, Pierce 40
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Weeping Water (At NWU)
Bennington 54, Bishop Neumann 25
Fairbury 53, Tri County 13
Fillmore Central 67, Central City 50
Hastings SC 68, Sandy Creek 12
Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City
Johnson County Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Malcolm 50, Palmyra 15
Norris 59, Waverly 33
Omaha Concordia 41, Auburn 37
Sidney, Iowa at Falls City SH
Southern 38, Friend 10
You have free articles remaining.
Sterling 44, Dorchester 19
Sutton 47, Cross County 36
York 43, Columbus Scotus 40
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield 39, Amherst 33
Arcadia/Loup City 51, Wood River 47
Boyd County 44, Stuart 35
Cedar Catholic 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44
Chase County 59, Wray 39
Columbus Lakeview 35, DC West 23
Eustis-Farnam 35, S-E-M 28
Franklin 42, Alma 33
Hampton 34, High Plains 24
Lawrence-Nelson 38, Giltner 12
Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Osmond 33
Ogallala 77, Bridgeport 42
Omaha Skutt 65, Ralston 47
Ravenna 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 26
Yutan 53, Brownell-Talbot 30