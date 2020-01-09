Girls basketball scores, 1/9
Girls basketball scores, 1/9

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Crete 55, Lincoln Christian 47

East Butler 61, College View 24

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 47, Pierce 40

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Weeping Water (At NWU)

Bennington 54, Bishop Neumann 25

Fairbury 53, Tri County 13

Fillmore Central 67, Central City 50

Hastings SC 68, Sandy Creek 12

Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City

Johnson County Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 34

Malcolm 50, Palmyra 15

Norris 59, Waverly 33

Omaha Concordia 41, Auburn 37

Sidney, Iowa at Falls City SH

Southern 38, Friend 10

Sterling 44, Dorchester 19

Sutton 47, Cross County 36

York 43, Columbus Scotus 40

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield 39, Amherst 33

Arcadia/Loup City 51, Wood River 47

Boyd County 44, Stuart 35

Cedar Catholic 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

Chase County 59, Wray 39

Columbus Lakeview 35, DC West 23

Eustis-Farnam 35, S-E-M 28

Franklin 42, Alma 33

Hampton 34, High Plains 24

Lawrence-Nelson 38, Giltner 12

Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Osmond 33

Ogallala 77, Bridgeport 42

Omaha Skutt 65, Ralston 47

Ravenna 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 26

Yutan 53, Brownell-Talbot 30

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

