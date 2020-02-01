Girls basketball scores, 2/1

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High at Omaha Burke
Lincoln North Star at Millard South
Lincoln Northeast at Gretna
Lincoln Pius X 43, Elkhorn South 31
Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha South 24
Millard North 61, Lincoln Southeast 20
Millard West at Lincoln East
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Lincoln Christian 48, Hastings SC 45
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Brownell-Talbot vs. Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.
3rd: College View vs. Boys Town, 8:30 p.m.
5th: Cedar Bluffs vs. Whiting, Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
David City at Thayer Central
Norfolk at Omaha Central
Omaha Benson at Grand Island
Omaha Marian at Kearney
Omaha North at Fremont
Pawnee City at Tri County
Ralston at Beatrice
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Crete vs. Northwest, 7:45 p.m.
3rd: York vs. Adams Central
Aurora 46, Seward 38
Schuyler vs. Lexington
Columbus Lakeview vs. Holdrege
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Auburn 44, Conestoga 30
Louisville at Johnson Co. Central
Palmyra at Mead
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Wahoo vs. Syracuse, 4:30 p.m.
3rd: Platteview vs. Arlington, 1 p.m.