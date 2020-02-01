Girls basketball scores, 2/1
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High at Omaha Burke

Lincoln North Star at Millard South

Lincoln Northeast at Gretna

Lincoln Pius X 43, Elkhorn South 31

Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha South 24

Millard North 61, Lincoln Southeast 20

Millard West at Lincoln East

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Lincoln Christian 48, Hastings SC 45

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Brownell-Talbot vs. Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.

3rd: College View vs. Boys Town, 8:30 p.m.

5th: Cedar Bluffs vs. Whiting, Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

David City at Thayer Central

Norfolk at Omaha Central

Omaha Benson at Grand Island

Omaha Marian at Kearney

Omaha North at Fremont

Pawnee City at Tri County

Ralston at Beatrice

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Crete vs. Northwest, 7:45 p.m.

3rd: York vs. Adams Central

Aurora 46, Seward 38

Schuyler vs. Lexington

Columbus Lakeview vs. Holdrege

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Auburn 44, Conestoga 30

Louisville at Johnson Co. Central

Palmyra at Mead

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Wahoo vs. Syracuse, 4:30 p.m.

3rd: Platteview vs. Arlington, 1 p.m.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

