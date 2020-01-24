Girls basketball scores, 1/24

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 50
Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47
Lincoln High 53, Norfolk 41
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Hastings SC
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Syracuse 44
Bennington at Norris, ppd.
Blue Hill 50, Sandy Creek 37
Crete at Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 3.
Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior
Fillmore Central at Tri County
Friend at Johnson-Brock
You have free articles remaining.
HTRS at Mound City, Mo.
Harvard 37, Deshler 34
Johnson County Central at Auburn, ppd.
Lourdes CC 60, Lewiston 14
Malcolm 49, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Milford 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Pawnee City at Falls City SH
Platteview at Waverly, ppd.
Seward 25, Aurora 20
Southern 30, Sterling 28
York 36, Fairbury 33
Yutan 53, Palmyra 29
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
7th: Omaha Duchesne at Ralston
5th: Omaha Mercy at Omaha Roncalli
3rd: South Sioux City at Omaha Gross
OTHER SCORES
Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 19