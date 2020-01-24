Girls basketball scores, 1/24
Girls basketball scores, 1/24

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 50

Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47

Lincoln High 53, Norfolk 41

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Hastings SC

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Syracuse 44

Bennington at Norris, ppd.

Blue Hill 50, Sandy Creek 37

Crete at Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 3.

Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior

Fillmore Central at Tri County

Friend at Johnson-Brock

HTRS at Mound City, Mo.

Harvard 37, Deshler 34

Johnson County Central at Auburn, ppd.

Lourdes CC 60, Lewiston 14

Malcolm 49, Wilber-Clatonia 16

Milford 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Pawnee City at Falls City SH

Platteview at Waverly, ppd.

Seward 25, Aurora 20

Southern 30, Sterling 28

York 36, Fairbury 33

Yutan 53, Palmyra 29 

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

7th: Omaha Duchesne at Ralston

5th: Omaha Mercy at Omaha Roncalli

3rd: South Sioux City at Omaha Gross

OTHER SCORES

Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 19

High school girls basketball logo 2014
