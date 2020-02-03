Girls basketball scores, 2/3

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Boys Town
AREA SCHOOLS
Crete at Columbus
Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun
Syracuse 52, Wahoo 42
Bennington 66, Mercy 44
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pawnee City 46, Lewiston 32
Southern vs. Friend, 6 p.m., Wymore
HTRS at Tri County, 7:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday's games
Falls City SH vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City, 3 p.m., Wymore
Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell, 6 p.m.
Lourdes CC vs. Southern/Friend, 6 p.m., Wymore
Sterling vs. HTRS/Tri County, 3 p.m., Diller-Odell
SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Centennial 50, Sandy Creek 17
David City at Heartland, 7 p.m.
Fairbury 46, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Tuesday's games
David City/Heartland at Superior, 7 p.m.
Thayer Central at Sutton, 5:45 p.m.
Wilber-Clatonia/Fairbury at Milford, 7 p.m.
Sandy Creek/Centennial at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.