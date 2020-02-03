Girls basketball scores, 2/3
Girls basketball scores, 2/3

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Boys Town

AREA SCHOOLS

Crete at Columbus

Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun

Syracuse 52, Wahoo 42

Bennington 66, Mercy 44

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Pawnee City 46, Lewiston 32

Southern vs. Friend, 6 p.m., Wymore

HTRS at Tri County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Falls City SH vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City, 3 p.m., Wymore

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell, 6 p.m.

Lourdes CC vs. Southern/Friend, 6 p.m., Wymore

Sterling vs. HTRS/Tri County, 3 p.m., Diller-Odell

SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Centennial 50, Sandy Creek 17

David City at Heartland, 7 p.m.

Fairbury 46, Wilber-Clatonia 16

Tuesday's games

David City/Heartland at Superior, 7 p.m.

Thayer Central at Sutton, 5:45 p.m.

Wilber-Clatonia/Fairbury at Milford, 7 p.m.

Sandy Creek/Centennial at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

