Girls basketball scores, 1/11

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 62, Grand Island 30
Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC
Lincoln East at Fremont
Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Northeast 29
Lincoln Southeast at Kearney
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun
Beatrice 69, Seward 29
Bishop Neumann at Columbus Scotus
Deshler at Thayer Central
Falls City at Conestoga
Fillmore Central at Superior
Heartland at Cross County
Lewiston at Omaha Christian
Louisville at Syracuse
McCool Junction at Friend
Meridian at Shelby-Rising City
Milford at David City
Nebraska City at Auburn
Norfolk at South Sioux City
Northwest at York
Oakland-Craig 58, Elmwood-Murdock 33
Centennial 67, Raymond Central 32
Wahoo at Crete
Weeping Water 54, Johnson-Brock 48
Wilber-Clatonia at Southern