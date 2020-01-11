Girls basketball scores, 1/11
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/11

  Updated
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 62, Grand Island 30

Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC

Lincoln East at Fremont

Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Northeast 29 

Lincoln Southeast at Kearney

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun

Beatrice 69, Seward 29

Bishop Neumann at Columbus Scotus

Deshler at Thayer Central

Falls City at Conestoga

Fillmore Central at Superior

Heartland at Cross County

Lewiston at Omaha Christian

Louisville at Syracuse

McCool Junction at Friend

Meridian at Shelby-Rising City

Milford at David City

Nebraska City at Auburn

Norfolk at South Sioux City

Northwest at York

Oakland-Craig 58, Elmwood-Murdock 33

Centennial 67, Raymond Central 32

Wahoo at Crete

Weeping Water 54, Johnson-Brock 48

Wilber-Clatonia at Southern

