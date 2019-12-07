Girls basketball scores, 12/7
Girls basketball scores, 12/7

Girls basketball

SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES

Aquinas at Shelby-Rising City

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

BDS at East Butler

David City at Sandy Creek

Elkhorn at Waverly

Fillmore Central at Fairbury

Freeman at Lincoln Christian

HTRS at Weeping Water

Hampton at McCool Junction

Hastings SC at Bishop Neumann

Lawrence-Nelson at Tri County

Malcolm at Auburn

Meridian at Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska Christian at Centennial

Northwest at Norris

Raymond Central at Milford

Republic Co., Kan. at Superior

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Seward at North Bend Central

Thayer Central at Sterling

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

Norfolk at Lincoln East, 3 p.m.

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, 1 p.m.

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

At Omaha Marian

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 1 p.m.

Millard West at Omaha Marian, 2:45 p.m.

TOURNAMENT

at Fremont

Omaha Westside at Fremont, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Bellevue West, 1 p.m.

TOURNAMENT

At Papillion-LV South

Lincoln High at Papillion-LV South, 2:45 p.m.

Grand Island vs. Millard North, 1 p.m

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

