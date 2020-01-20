Girls basketball scores, 1/20

Girls basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Lourdes CC 60, Falls City 33
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 67, Omaha Duchesne 26
Omaha Gross 66, Ralston 40
Omaha Skutt 47, Omaha Roncalli 33
South Sioux City 65, Omaha Mercy 39
Thursday's games
South Sioux City at Beatrice
Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross
Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Mercy
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 44
Blue Hill 54, Red Cloud 17
Boys Town at Cedar Bluffs
Burwell 50, Nebraska Christian 38
Elgin/PJ 54, West Holt 31
Flanderau Indian, S.D. 74, Walthill 34
Fullerton 58, Heartland Lutheran 30
Hershey 64, Kimball 55
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Kenesaw 26
Norfolk Catholic 53, Wayne 36
O'Neill 83, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Pender at Clarkson/Leigh
Summerland at Humphrey/LHF
Weeping Water 73, Conestoga 25
Whiting, Iowa at Omaha Nation