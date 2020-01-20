Girls basketball scores, 1/20
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/20

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Lourdes CC 60, Falls City 33

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice 67, Omaha Duchesne 26

Omaha Gross 66, Ralston 40

Omaha Skutt 47, Omaha Roncalli 33

South Sioux City 65, Omaha Mercy 39

Thursday's games

South Sioux City at Beatrice

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross

Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Mercy

Ralston at Omaha Roncalli

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 53, Plattsmouth 44

Blue Hill 54, Red Cloud 17

Boys Town at Cedar Bluffs

Burwell 50, Nebraska Christian 38

Elgin/PJ 54, West Holt 31

Flanderau Indian, S.D. 74, Walthill 34

Fullerton 58, Heartland Lutheran 30

Hershey 64, Kimball 55

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Kenesaw 26

Norfolk Catholic 53, Wayne 36

O'Neill 83, Neligh-Oakdale 42

Pender at Clarkson/Leigh

Summerland at Humphrey/LHF

Weeping Water 73, Conestoga 25

Whiting, Iowa at Omaha Nation

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News