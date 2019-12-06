Girls basketball scores, 12/6
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/6

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES

Aquinas at Raymond Central

Columbus at Beatrice

Crete at Hastings

Cross County at Shelby-Rising City

Deshler at Silver Lake

Diller-Odell at HTRS

Dorchester at Meridian

Exeter-Milligan at Osceola

Falls City at Syracuse

Frankfort, Kan. at Pawnee City

Hampton at BDS

Lincoln Christian at Fairbury

Malcolm at Weeping Water

Milford at Fillmore Central

Norris at Plattsmouth

Southern at Palmyra

Sterling at Falls City SH

Wahoo at Aurora

Waverly at Northwest

Wilber-Clatonia at Heartland

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News