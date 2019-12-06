Girls basketball scores, 12/6

Girls basketball
FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES
Aquinas at Raymond Central
Columbus at Beatrice
Crete at Hastings
Cross County at Shelby-Rising City
Deshler at Silver Lake
Diller-Odell at HTRS
Dorchester at Meridian
Exeter-Milligan at Osceola
Falls City at Syracuse
Frankfort, Kan. at Pawnee City
Hampton at BDS
Lincoln Christian at Fairbury
Malcolm at Weeping Water
Milford at Fillmore Central
Norris at Plattsmouth
Southern at Palmyra
Sterling at Falls City SH
Wahoo at Aurora
Waverly at Northwest
Wilber-Clatonia at Heartland